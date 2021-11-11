Men's college basketball: All-CCIW standout Bulatovic leads Carthage in return to 'normal' season

Second-year Carthage head men’s basketball coach Steve Djurickovic grew up around the program, became its all-time leading scorer playing for his dad, long-time head coach Bosko Djurickovic, and then spent six seasons as a full-time assistant under his father before taking the reins of the program prior to last season.

The point is, Steve Djurickovic knows something about the history of Carthage men’s basketball.

So when he says Fillip Bulatovic, his 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior forward, is one of the best players he’s seen in the program, you can’t toss that off as hyperbole.

“Fillip is as dynamic and as talented of a kid as I can remember in this program,” Djurickovic said in a recent interview. “He’s able to get to spots that other people couldn’t get to. He’s able to finish at the rim with both hands. ... Sky’s the limit for him.”

Indeed, if there was anything the Firebirds could take away from last season’s COVID-shortened campaign, which spanned just 12 games and didn’t start until late January, it was the incredible jump that Bulatovic made from his freshman to his sophomore season.

After averaging 9.7 points per game during a strong freshman campaign in 2019-20, Bulatovic really exploded onto the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin landscape last season, averaging 22.6 points per game to win the CCIW scoring title. He also ranked fourth in the conference with 9.4 rebounds per game, fifth with 3.5 assists per game and tied for third with 1.5 steals per game and was a unanimous first-team All-CCIW selection.

Bulatovic, who played at Maine South High School in Harwood Heights, Ill., spent the offseason working on his perimeter shot, which gives him the possibility of not just being one of the best players in the CCIW, but in all of NCAA Division III.

It’s almost scary good.

“Fillip’s worked his butt off the last couple years to just get better, and he had one of the biggest jumps that you could ask for from freshman to sophomore year,” Djurickovic said. “What he’s worked on this offseason really has been improving his perimeter shooting and his free-throw shooting. That’s really showed so far early in the last few weeks.

“Excited to see him take that next step. He’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot this year, and we’re expecting big things from him.”

That was apparent in Carthage’s first game this season, a 120-72 non-conference win over Northland at Tarble Arena on Saturday. Bulatovic went 9-of-13 from the field, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in just 27 minutes of play.

And while Bulatovic’s main position is on the wing, Djurickovic said he can handle the ball and run the offense as something of a point forward when needed.

Cook returns

However, the Firebirds do have a true point guard to run the offense in senior Crishawn Cook, who returns this season after missing last season with a medical hardship.

This is Cook’s fourth season with the program, but he’s been plagued by injuries. When he has been on the court, he’s given the Firebirds a big lift, as evidenced by his 10 points per game in 2019-20.

Cook began this season in good health and totaled 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saturday’s opener.

“This is the healthiest he’s been, and he has been fantastic in the first couple weeks of practice,” Djurickovic said. “He’s such an aggressive defensive player.

“Our first scrimmage, he did a really good job with the other team’s leading scorer. His length bothers a lot of people, and he’s really good at getting in the passing lane and disrupting the other team’s offense.”

Sophomore forward Garrett Horner, who averaged 8.3 points per game as a freshman last season and gives Carthage a stretch forward who can shoot from the perimeter and pull defenses away from the basket, will also be in the starting lineup, as will junior Elijah Blake, a junior college transfer, at shooting guard.

Blake is from Denver and was one of the top recruits in the state of Colorado while at Rangeview High School. He originally committed to the University of Denver, but he suffered an injury his senior year of high school and eventually wound up at Sheridan College in Ontario, Canada, before transferring to Carthage.

The Firebirds feel they have an explosive athlete in the 6-2, 185-pound Blake who can contribute on the floor immediately. Indeed, he went 6-for-6 from the field on Saturday and scored 18 points.

“He’s another athletic body on the perimeter who can really guard people and is a more than capable offensive presence,” Djurickovic said.

In the post, Djurickovic said both 6-7 sophomore Nemi Ostojic and 6-4 sophomore Anthony Bernero might start. Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate and the son of Carthage head women’s basketball coach Tim Bernero, saw action in 11 games as a freshman last season and averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Off the bench, senior guard Kyle Czerak gives the Firebirds a veteran presence, and Djurickovic said he can also see freshman guard AJ Johnson getting some time off the bench early in the season, at least.

One player Carthage will miss dearly from last season is 6-11 center Sean Johnson, a critical rebounding and defensive presence who blocked a program-record 230 shots in his time with the team. The Firebirds will need to figure out how to compensate without Johnson in the middle protecting the rim.

“We know that defensively, Sean covered so many of the flaws that we had on the defensive side last year,” Djurickovic said. “... Now we know we need to do a better job of keeping people in front of us, keeping them out of the paint and forcing them to finish over, and collectively rebounding the basketball.”

Full offseason

As for himself, Djurickovic said he’s a lot more comfortable in his second season leading the team than he was in his first.

That would be true under normal circumstances for any head coach, but especially after last season when teams had little time to practice before starting games and pretty much no offseason workout program, either.

With the exception of certain restrictions and testing protocols, Djurickovic said things are “normal” again this season, including having fans back in the seats at Tarble Arena.

“Last year, with the uncertainty of practice time, getting shut down for two months — we actually only had five days of practice before our first game — that was really difficult,” Djurickovic said. “Now having a full, normal practice schedule and preseason workouts for all the guys, that really, really helped us.”

As for his father, who led the program for 24 seasons before retiring on Aug. 1, 2020, Steve said Bosko will be around to help the program as much as he wants to be. Indeed, Bosko is listed on the roster as an assistant coach.

“He’s been at every practice so far,” said Steve, who poured in 2,547 points playing for his dad from 2008-11. “He’s really helped mentor and develop some of our young guys, including our interior players. He’s around as much as he wants to be.”

Strong CCIW

The CCIW is always a strong conference, and this season appears to be no exception, as Illinois Wesleyan (No. 4), Wheaton (No. 6) and Elmhurst (No. 10) were all ranked in the top 10 of the D3hoops.com preseason poll, while North Central was just outside the top 25 but received votes.

IWU was picked to win the CCIW title with 59 points and four first-place votes in the preseason coaches poll, followed by Elmhurst (56, three) and Wheaton (56, two). Carthage was picked to finish sixth in the nine-team conference.

One of the things that makes this season so interesting is the number of veteran — very veteran — players that will be playing throughout the CCIW. The NCAA made last season a “free year” for everyone, meaning it did not count toward anybody’s eligibility, so there are a number of players that are back who would’ve been out of eligibility after last season under normal circumstances.

“I think this is as good as the conference has been in a few years, especially with the top-end talent,” Djurickovic said. “... They’re veteran, experienced teams. I believe Elmhurst has five or six fifth-year or sixth-year guys returning.

“... We’ll be a little inexperienced in it, but I think we have a really, really good upside. We just need to get better and better throughout these next few weeks and get ready for conference play.”

Carthage continues its non-conference schedule this weekend with a pair of games at Tarble Arena, as the Firebirds host Defiance (Ohio) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Finlandia (Mich.) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Firebirds begin CCIW play Dec. 1 at home against Wheaton.

Carthage roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.;Hometown

3;Crishawn Cook;6-2;186;G;Sr.;Chicago

4;Devin McKinney;5-10;165;G;So.;Bellwood, Ill.

5;Elijah Blake;NA;NA;NA;Fr.;NA

10;Kyle Czerak;5-11;160;G;Sr.;Aurora, Ill.

11;Fillip Bulatovic;6-5;190;G/F;Jr.;Harwood Heights, Ill.

12;Tanner Lamb;NA;NA;NA;Fr.NA

14;Colton Sigel;6-1;180;G;Fr.;Rock Island, Ill.

15;AJ Johnson;6-3;170;G;Fr.;Oswego, Ill.

20;Kyle Kostes;6-2;185;G;Fr.Lemont, Ill.

21;Cam Baade;6-2;175;G;So.;Green Bay

22;Dane Hamilton;6-4;200;G;Fr.;Munster, Ind.

24;Anthony Bernero;6-4;215;F;So.;Kenosha (Indian Trail)

25;Luke Barach;6-2;170;G;Jr.;St. John, Ind.

30;Garrett Horner;6-4;195;F;So.Wheaton, Ill.

21;Alonzo Paul;5-8;190;G;Fr.;Syracuse, N.Y.

32;Tyler Guest;6-4;208;F;Sr.;Chicago

33;Ryan Grantham;6-3;175;G;Fr.;Hudsonville, Mich.

34;Nemi Ostojic;6-7;190;F;So.;Park Ridge, Ill.

44;Sam Bruns;6-0;173;G;So.;Villa Park, Ill.

Head coach—Steve Djurickovic, 2nd season (5-7).

Assistant coaches—Brad Emmer, Quincy French, Bosko Djurickovic, Noah Howard.

Strength and conditioning coach—TJ Williams.

Carthage schedule

All home games at Tarble Arena

NOVEMBER

6—vs. Northland (W, 120-72). 13—vs. Defiance (Ohio), 3 p.m. 14—vs. Finlandia (Mich.), 2 p.m. 20—at UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m. 13—vs. Greenville (Ill.), 4 p.m.

DECEMBER

1—vs. Wheaton (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 4—at North Central (Naperville, Ill.), 7 p.m.* 8—vs. North Park (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 11—at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill.), 7 p.m.* 14—at Beloit, 7:30 p.m. 18—at Webster (St. Louis, Mo.), 3 p.m. 29—vs. Tufts (Mass.) in Music City Classic (Nashville, Tenn.), 5 p.m. 30—vs. Berry (Ga.) in Music City Classic (Nashville, Tenn.), 3 p.m.

JANUARY

5—at Carroll (Waukesha), 7 p.m.* 8—vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.* 12—at Elmhurst (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 15—at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), 4 p.m.* 22—vs. North Central (Ill.), 4 p.m.* 26—at North Park (Chicago), 7 p.m.* 29—vs. Millikin (Ill.), 4 p.m.*

FEBRUARY

5—at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), 7 p.m.* 9—at Wheaton (Ill.), 7 p.m.* 12—vs. Augustana (Ill.), 4 p.m.* 16—vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.* 19—vs. Elmhurst (Ill.), 4 p.m.* 22-26—CCIW Tournament, TBA.

*—College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game(tncms-asset)e9092542-e835-5d12-ace9-234772b8030a[6](/tncms-asset)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.