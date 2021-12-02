Men's college basketball: Carthage comes up a point short against fifth-ranked Wheaton in CCIW opener

The Carthage men's basketball team has come so close to beating two ranked opponents this season.

But the Firebirds have come up a bit short each time, and there's certainly no break now to hang their heads.

In a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener Wednesday night at Tarble Arena, Carthage battled Wheaton — ranked No. 5 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — tooth and nail for 40 minutes, but the Thunder made just enough plays down the stretch to escape with a 65-64 victory and improve to 7-0 overall.

The Firebirds, meanwhile, dropped to 4-2 overall, with their other loss a close defeat on the road against UW-Oshkosh, now ranked No. 10, on Nov. 20.

In Wednesday's defeat, Carthage can rue its performance at the free-throw line, where the Firebirds went just 6-of-12, including three misses over the final five minutes. Carthage also turned the ball over three times down the stretch, and that was just too much to pull off a win over a top-five opponent.

"We've got to make free throws down the stretch," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic told John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050 after the game. "That's the story of basketball. It's a make-or-miss game. And when you miss free throws late and you turn the ball over late under a minute, you're going to lose close games like this."

Carthage is also battling the injury bug right now.

The Firebirds were without senior guard Crishawn Cook and junior guard Elijah Blake on Wednesday, and sophomore forward Anthony Bernero — who had a strong game in his first start with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks — left Wednesday's game late with an ankle injury.

Carthage hits the road for a CCIW game against North Central in Naperville, Ill., on Saturday night, and Djurickovic is hoping his team will have some bodies back. Either way, he knows nobody will take it easy on the Firebirds.

"It is what it is," Djurickovic said. "Nobody feels sorry for you at this point. We've got to come to terms with that. We've got to come in and be ready to compete. Nobody on North Central feels sorry for us, so we've got to be ready to play on Saturday in another game that we have to treat like a must-win game."

Big performances

Wednesday's game was a classic CCIW battle that came right down to the wire and featured some of the conference's top players having big games.

Hounded defensively by Wheaton junior guard Eli Considine, Carthage junior wing Fillip Bulatovic — who entered the game averaging 20.2 points per contest — shot just 9-of-23 from the field. But like any great player, Bulatovic still found ways to score, finishing with 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists for a near triple-double.

Bulatovic was coming off a triple-double last week against Greenville (Ill.), becoming just the second player in program history, along with Djurickovic himself, to achieve the feat.

"I want one or two of those back that I thought we could've got late in the game giving him the ball, but, shoot, he battled his butt off all day," Djurickovic said of Bulatovic's performance Wednesday. "He's out there the entire time, and he's really starting to turn into a great leader on this team."

Freshman guard Colton Sigel, meanwhile, gave Carthage a big lift off the bench with 14 points, finishing 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

"Colton can flat-out shoot the basketball," Djurickovic said.

For Wheaton, meanwhile, senior guard Nyameye Adom, the conference's second-leading scorer and last season's CCIW Player of the Year, scored a game-high 24 points, while senior forward Cade Alioth had a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards.

Led by Bernero, however, Djurickovic felt the Firebirds did a nice job on the glass against Wheaton and Alioth in particular, who's tops in the conference with 13.1 rebounds per game.

Djurickovic is obviously hoping Bernero's ankle injury isn't severe.

"Cade Alioth's a 23-year-old man, and Anthony Bernero got a taste of it last (season) playing at their place, where he said, 'Wow, this is a physical basketball game,'" Djurickovic said. "And he worked his tail off this offseason. He's probably up 15, 18 pounds from the weight room over the summer, over the fall.

"Couldn't be prouder of Anthony. Prayers out to him, we're thinking of him, and hope to get him back soon."

Down to the wire

Carthage led by five points at halftime, 36-31, and the second half was tight throughout, with neither team able to open up a lead of more than four points.

Bulatovic drained a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left to give the Firebirds a 60-57 advantage, but that would turn out to be their last lead.

Alioth tied the game with a 3 on Wheaton's next possession, then after Bulatovic missed a pair of free throws with 2:35 left, senior guard Tyson Cruickshank scored on a layup with 2:02 to play to give the Thunder a 62-60 lead.

Bulatovic and Alioth then traded jumpers, but a Bulatovic dunk tied the game again at 64-64 with 1:09 left. The Firebirds then had a chance to take the lead after Wheaton missed a 3 and Bulatovic rebounded, but they turned the ball over and Alioth was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws with 18 seconds remaining for a 65-64 lead.

After a timeout with 7 seconds left, Carthage drew up a play on which Djurickovic said called for a side pick-and-roll to allow Bulatovic to duck in on the block and get to the basket. Sigel was throwing the ball in and went to his second read, sophomore forward Garrett Horner, who then tried to dump the ball down to Bulatovic.

But Bulatovic got bumped off the ball, resulting in a turnover that allowed Wheaton to seal the win.

"I felt we had a good decision by Colton not to throw the first one," Djurickovic said. "If the first one wasn't there, throw it to Garrett, who threw it over the top to Fill. He kind of got pushed underneath a little bit.

"You're not going to get that call at that point in the game, never. The ball goes out, and they get the ball to finish the game."

CCIW stretch

Wednesday's tough loss marked the opening of a stretch of four straight CCIW games for Carthage. After Saturday's game at North Central, the Firebirds host North Park next Wednesday night at Tarble Arena before another road game in Rock Island, Ill., against Augustana on Saturday, Dec. 11.

It's a tough stretch of opponents, but that will be the case all season in the CCIW.

"That's why you play in the league," Djurickovic said. "You play in one of the best leagues in Division III, so every day, game in, game out, you're playing really quality basketball teams that are well-prepared, well-coached and have terrific basketball players.

"We need to have two very good days of practice and hopefully take care of the bodies and get back to work."

