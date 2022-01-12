Men's college basketball: Carthage defeats Carroll for first CCIW win of the season

The Carthage men's basketball team is in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win column.

Behind a usual big game from junior wing Fillip Bulatovic and some key contributions from others, the Firebirds held off Carroll on Wednesday evening for a 78-73 road victory at Van Male Field House in Waukesha.

The game was rescheduled from an earlier date after it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Carthage was initially scheduled to play at Elmhurst (Ill.) on Wednesday, but when that game was postponed, it opened up a date to get in the game at Carroll.

Whatever the case with scheduling gymnastics, Carthage improved to 8-6 overall and 1-4 in the CCIW, with another conference road game against Millikin in Decatur, Ill., scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

"We showed a ton of resiliency in the second half (Wednesday) to come out with a tough road win," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "Carroll is so difficult to prepare for, because they do such a great job of taking you out of your rhythm by mixing up their defenses.

"... Super proud of this group. Never easy to win on the road in the CCIW. Get another opportunity on Saturday at Millikin, who is playing really well."

Bulatovic, who ranks third in the CCIW scoring, fourth in rebounding and first in total assists, had his usual big game Wednesday, totaling a game-high 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

But Carthage also got big contributions from sophomore forward Garrett Horner (15 points, 3-of-7 from 3-point range), sophomore forward Nemi Ostojic (season-high 12 points, five rebounds) and senior guard Crishawn Cook (eight points, four steals).

"Nemi Ostojic was terrific (Wednesday)," Djurickovic said. "Always plays with a high motor and is starting to finish at a high percentage around the basket."

Additionally, senior guard Kyle Czerak and freshman guard Kyle Kostes combined for 15 points from the backcourt.

Free throws key

But probably the most important statistic for Carthage on Wednesday was free-throw shooting. The Firebirds rank eighth in the nine-team CCIW at just 62.1% from the charity stripe, but in a close game Wednesday, they finished a tick higher than their average at 65.4% (17-of-26). Most importantly, they went 8-of-10 from the line over the final 1 minute, 29 seconds.

"This whole year, we have been discussing free-throw shooting, especially late in games, and (Wednesday) we made some clutch free throws when it mattered most," Djurickovic said.

Carthage held a narrow halftime lead, 34-32, but Carroll (4-11 overall, 0-6 CCIW) opened up a six-point lead on three occasions in the second half, the last time at 63-57 with 5:33 left in the game.

The Firebirds rallied, however, tying the score for the final time at 68-68 on Czerak's 3 with 2:38 remaining and taking the lead for good at 69-68 when Horner split a pair of free throws with 1:29 left.

After Carthage got a defensive stop, Cook nailed a pull-up jumper with 41 seconds left for a 71-68 lead, then after the Pioneers turned the ball over, Cook buried a pair of free throws to extend the Firebirds' lead to two possessions at 73-68 with 32 seconds to play.

After that, Bulatovic, Czerak and Horner combined to go 5-of-6 from the free-throw line to seal the win.

Carroll was led by 16 points, six rebounds and three assists from sophomore forward Josh Hudgens.

Millikin next

On Saturday, Carthage faces a Millikin team that played tough Wednesday against a great Illinois Wesleyan squad in Bloomington, Ill., before succumbing, 78-67. The Titans were ranked No. 3 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.

The Big Blue, meanwhile, had a two-game winning streak snapped in dropping to 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the CCIW.

Millikin is led by senior guard Calvin Fisher, who's listed at 6-foot-6 in the backcourt and ranks in the top 10 of the CCIW with 15.1 points per game and fifth with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Carthage and Millikin matched up last season in the delayed season opener, with the Firebirds notching an 83-57 blowout win at Tarble Arena.

The men's game will follow Saturday's CCIW women's game between Carthage and Millikin, scheduled for 2 p.m. in Decatur.

