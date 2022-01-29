Men's college basketball: Carthage drops double-OT heartbreaker at home against Millikin

The Carthage men's basketball team was a little over two minutes away from notching a solid College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin home win over Millikin on Saturday.

Unfortunately, it slipped away.

The Big Blue closed regulation on a 10-0 run to erase a 10-point deficit in the final 2 minutes, 27 seconds and force overtime, then after another extra session, they prevailed over the Firebirds, 75-72, in a double-overtime thriller at Tarble Arena.

Carthage was coming off a 77-64 CCIW win over North Park in Chicago on Wednesday night and was so close to making it two wins in a row. Instead, the Firebirds dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-8 in the CCIW with six conference games remaining.

Millikin, meanwhile, improved to 11-8 and 6-4 and completed a season sweep of Carthage, by a total of six points. The Big Blue edged the Firebirds, 79-76, in Decatur, Ill., on Jan. 15.

Junior wing Fillip Bulatovic had a huge game for Carthage, totaling 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, along with five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Sophomore forward Garrett Horner, meanwhile, made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, freshman guard AJ Johnson had 13 points and five boards, sophomore forward Nemi Ostojic added eight points and four rebounds and freshman guard Antuan Nesbitt — a Prairie School graduate — totaled six points, five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench.

Despite shooting just 37.3% (28-of-75) from the field overall for the game and 22.2% (6-of-27) from 3-point range, Carthage seemed about to secure a win after Horner drained back-to-back 3s to give the Firebirds a 62-52 lead with 2:27 left to play.

But Carthage went 0-for-6 from the field the rest of regulation and also missed the front end of two one-and-ones at the free-throw line. Foul shooting has been a problem for the Firebirds at times this season, and on Saturday they finished at just 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the charity stripe.

Millikin took advantage of those misses to tie the game at 62-62, and Carthage senior guard Crishawn Cook came up empty on a game-winning 3-point attempt at the end of regulation.

Each team scored just four points in overtime, and Nesbitt had his layup attempt in the final seconds blocked to send the game to a second overtime with the game tied at 66-66.

Carthage led, 72-71, with 2:48 left in the second overtime after Johnson connected on a jumper, but Millikin made four free throws after that and Carthage missed two shots and then turned the ball over twice in the final seconds as the Big Blue escaped with the win.

Carthage can't let this loss linger long, as the Firebirds play again Monday night at Elmhurst (Ill.), ranked No. 19 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, in a make-up from a game that was postponed earlier this season.

