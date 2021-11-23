Men's college basketball: Carthage outlasts Greenville in high-scoring affair, 138-125

If you were at Tarble Arena on Tuesday afternoon and blinked, you might have missed about 20 points.

In a wild, fast-paced affair in which the shot clock could've taken the game off, Carthage outlasted Greenville (Ill.), 138-125, in a non-conference matinee to improve to 4-1 on the season going into its first conference game.

After taking the Thanksgiving weekend off, the Firebirds will host Wheaton (Ill.), ranked No. 6 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener next week Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena.

Carthage could use the week off to rest its legs after running up and down the court at a breakneck pace on Tuesday.

Greenville, which plays a volume-shooting style in which the idea is to shoot as quickly as possible, launched up 97 field-goal attempts, making 45 of them for a field-goal percentage of 46.4. The Panthers also hoisted 44 3-pointers, making 16 for a percentage of 36.4.

Carthage didn't launch quite as many shots, attempting 78 field goals, but the Firebirds made 54 of them for a high percentage of 69.2. Again, part of that is by Greenville's defensive design, as the Panthers often allow easy transition two-pointers if they can't pressure for a steal in order to get the ball back and launch 3s.

The Firebirds obliged the Panthers, taking just three 3-pointers and making none of them, but they made enough two-pointers and also went a decent 30-of-43 (69.8%) from the free-throw line to add to their total. Carthage turned the ball over 23 times, actually not a bad ratio per the number of possessions considering Greenville's frenetic style.

In a game sure to boost anybody's individual stats, Carthage senior forward Tyler Guest scored a remarkable 40 points in just 26 minutes, finishing 16-of-20 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, to go with 11 rebounds.

The individual lines were indeed almost cartoonish, as junior forward Fillip Bulatovic racked up a triple-double for the Firebirds with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, sophomore forward and Indian Trail graduate Anthony Bernero had 19 points in just 11 minutes off the bench, sophomore forward Garrett Horner had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, senior guard Kyle Czerak added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and freshman guard AJ Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Carthage led at halftime by a score usually seen as a final, 71-50, and held on despite being outscored 75-67 in the second half.

For Greenville, senior guard Kenneth Cooley scored a team-high 32 points in just 20 minutes. The Panthers, who dropped to 1-4 on the season, are now averaging 132.2 points per game. They've now played three CCIW opponents, losing 137-108 at North Central on Nov. 13 and winning 119-117 at home over North Park on Saturday before Tuesday's loss at Carthage.

As for the Firebirds, next week's game against Wheaton kicks off a stretch of four straight CCIW games before four more non-conference games leading up to the end of the 2021 calendar year.

