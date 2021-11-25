Men's college basketball: Carthage's Bulatovic joins head coach by recording triple-double

Fillip Bulatovic and his head coach now have something they can both brag about to everyone around the Carthage men's basketball program.

They're the only players in team history to record a triple-double.

Bulatovic, a junior forward for the Firebirds, pulled off the feat Tuesday night at Tarble Arena in a wild non-conference game against Greenville (Ill.) — which plays a volume-shooting style in which the idea is to hoist as many shots as possible — recording 29 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in the Firebirds' 138-125 victory.

Bulatovic became the second player in program history to record a triple-double, joining his head coach, Steve Djurickovic. During his illustrious Carthage career, Djurickovic, the program's all-time leading scorer, had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists against Wisconsin Lutheran on Nov. 29, 2009.

When asked by WLIP AM-1050's John Weiser after the game Tuesday night if he knew who the other player in team history was to record a triple-double, Bulatovic had an idea.

"It's gotta be Steve, right?" he answered.

Indeed it was.

And many of Bulatovic's 15 assists went to his former high school teammate at Maine South in Park Ridge, Ill., Tyler Guest, a senior forward who poured in 40 points in just 26 minutes Tuesday, finishing 16-of-20 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, to go with 11 rebounds. Guest became just the 12th player in program history to score 40 or more points in a game.

CCIW play next

It all added up to a 4-1 record for Carthage, which bounced back from Saturday's non-conference loss at UW-Oshkosh, ranked No. 17 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, in which the Firebirds led midway through the second half before the Titans rallied to win.

After taking the Thanksgiving weekend off, Carthage hosts sixth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.) in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.

The Firebirds will be happy to rest their legs after Tuesday's game, which was played at a breakneck speed. Greenville presses relentlessly in an effort to force turnovers, and the Panthers don't care if they give up easy baskets. They just take the ball out of the hoop and get back up the floor to shoot as fast as possible, and as many 3-pointers as possible.

On Tuesday, Greenville launched up 97 field-goal attempts, making 45 of them for a field-goal percentage of 46.4. The Panthers also hoisted 44 3s, making 16 for a percentage of 36.4.

"It's such a frenetic pace for 40 minutes," Djurickovic said on WLIP. "They never make it easy. They're never out of games. You know when they go on their runs, three made 3s in a row, four made 3s in a row, it's going to be difficult.

"I thought, overall, we did a solid job. We limited turnovers (Carthage had 23), which was our goal No. 1. ... They keep going. They're relentless."

Record number of assists

When asked about which stat he was happiest about in his performance, Bulatovic singled out his 15 assists. They were part of the Firebirds' 44 on Tuesday night, setting a single-game program record.

"Assists make two people happy," Bulatovic said. "Me and the other person."

That other person a lot of times was Guest, a transfer from NCAA Division III Dominican (Ill.) who came into Tuesday's game having scored just 14 points this season. He added significantly to that total.

"He's a veteran player, he's a smart player, he's under control a lot," Djurickovic said. "... He's been through this before (playing Greenville). He understands the spots where you're supposed to get to on the back end."

With Greenville allowing a plethora of layups, Carthage attempted just three 3-pointers, making none of them, but the Firebirds made enough two-pointers and also went a decent 30-of-43 (69.8%) from the free-throw line to add to their total.

Sophomore forward and Indian Trail graduate Anthony Bernero had 19 points in just 11 minutes off the bench for Carthage, sophomore forward Garrett Horner had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, senior guard Kyle Czerak added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and freshman guard AJ Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Carthage led at halftime by a score usually seen as a final, 71-50, and held on despite being outscored 75-67 in the second half.

For Greenville, which dropped to 1-5, senior guard Kenneth Cooley scored a team-high 32 points in just 20 minutes. The Panthers are now averaging 132.2 points per game. They've played three CCIW opponents already, losing 137-108 at North Central on Nov. 13 and winning 119-117 at home over North Park on Saturday before Tuesday's loss at Carthage.

As for the Firebirds, next week's game against Wheaton kicks off a stretch of four straight CCIW games before four more non-conference games leading up to the end of the 2021 calendar year. The Thunder feature senior guard Nyameye Adom, who's averaging 24.6 points per game.

"They're a difficult matchup," Djurickovic said. "They have one of the best players in the conference. They have three, four, five experienced basketball players, and we've got to give our best foot forward. I think a home game, first conference one on Dec. 1, I know it should be a good atmosphere, and I know we'll be ready to go."

