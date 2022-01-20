Men's college basketball: Croft, O'Rourke shine in leading short-handed UW-Parkside to GLIAC win

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team was significantly short-handed Thursday night.

But what the Rangers lacked in number of bodies — they played an eight-man rotation — they sure made up for in offensive firepower.

Parkside was extremely thin on the front line with three post players unavailable, but the Rangers did have their top scorers, and that proved to be plenty — for one night, at least — in an 89-69 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory over Wayne State (Mich.) at the De Simone Arena in a game Parkside led from start to finish.

With that, Parkside has now won three straight for the first time this season, evening its overall record at 8-8 and improving to 5-4 in the GLIAC. And the Rangers did it Thursday with eight guys.

"This is a gritty team win, and happy to do it with eight," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a postgame phone interview. "But we definitely would like more players available by Saturday (at home against Saginaw Valley State)."

On Thursday, redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau, redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown and redshirt junior forward Bryce Prochaska, along with redshirt senior guard Ramar Evans, all did not play Thursday for Parkside. All four are part of the Rangers' usual rotation.

But sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, the team's leading scorer, poured in 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke continued his strong play of late with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. tallied 17 points, four boards, three assists and a steal.

Additionally, freshman guard Rasheed Bello fashioned a strong all-around line with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, while redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson (seven points, four rebounds) and redshirt freshman forward Jacksun Hamilton (nine points, six rebounds, three assists) provided much-needed muscle in the frontcourt for the Rangers' thin rotation.

"We didn't have a whole lot of size, but fortunately, our three-post rotation of Jacksun, Jamir and Colin all played well on both ends of the floor, so that solidified the inside," Reigel said.

As for Saturday, Reigel said up to three of his players who missed Thursday's game could return against an SVSU team that always presents matchup problems with its big, physical lineup. But, as of Thursday night after the game, Reigel said there's also no guarantee any of those players will be back Saturday.

Croft, O'Rourke shine

On Thursday, Croft and O'Rourke compensated for the missing players by each coming through with great performances.

Croft entered the game tied for third in the GLIAC with 19 points per game, an average that rose to 19.4 after Thursday, so his 25 points weren't unexpected.

But it was everything else he did that was so important, as Croft finished a sparkling 11-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and totaled a team-high seven assists, with no turnovers, and grabbed five rebounds.

"I thought this was one of Tray's best games of his career, not just from a statistical standpoint, but he showed great leadership," Reigel said. "And that's what we need from a senior, our point guard.

"He really stepped up in different areas (Thursday)."

O'Rourke, meanwhile, finished 6-of-8 from the field overall and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and is averaging 14.3 points per game on 63% shooting (17-of-27) in Parkside's three-game winning streak. Named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year last season, O'Rourke struggled from the field through the first part of this season.

But it seems he's found his shot now, and as a 6-foot-8 stretch forward, O'Rourke adds a ton to the Rangers' offense.

"If you have a big man that can stretch the floor, that all of a sudden opens things up for our guards," Reigel said. "... We made some adjustments to the offense, and I think we're giving him better shots now than we did earlier in the year.

"He's a big part of our ability to be efficient on offense. When he's shooting the basketball well, we become a lot more dangerous offensively."

In Thursday's game, Parkside jumped out to a quick lead on Wayne State (2-9 overall, 1-7 GLIAC), building up a 16-point advantage at 31-15 just over midway through the first half, a lead that held at 16 by halftime, 44-28. The lead swelled to as many as 26 points in the second half, as the Rangers finished with a sizzling 56.9% mark (33-of-58) from the field.

"It's nice to play with a lead," Reigel said. "We've had stretches where we've just been battling from behind so much. A lot of guys that may struggle offensively can relax when you're up six or eight."

Looking ahead

With 11 regular-season games left, including 10 in the GLIAC — plus one earlier postponement that has yet to be rescheduled — Parkside is certainly hoping its three-game winning streak springboards it to a strong close to the season.

The Rangers have indeed taken advantage of teams lower in the standings, as Purdue Northwest — who the Rangers beat consecutively for the first two victories in their streak — and Wayne State are the bottom two teams in the conference.

But trying to analyze what anything means in the bigger picture this season is probably a fool's errand, because any team could find half its roster out at a day's notice or have a chunk of its schedule suddenly wiped out, too.

What Reigel knows is that his team has been practicing well lately, which is the one thing all coaches look at as a predictor for how they think their team will play going forward.

"Even when our numbers have been limited, we've strung a lot of good practices in a row together, and that just carries over to the game," Reigel said. "Even this week with limited numbers, I thought we had three good practices leading up to (Thursday) night.

"Quite honestly, we just want to keep playing. We don't want to have any more pauses, and we definitely can't afford to lose anymore players. But for the last few weeks, we've really practiced well, and we're finding a rhythm."

Parkside will try to continue that at 3 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena against SVSU, which lost at Purdue Northwest on Thursday, 91-82, to drop to 11-6 overall and 5-4 in the GLIAC. But the Cardinals have given the Rangers problems in recent years, including last year when they ended Parkside's season with a 77-72 victory at the De Simone in the GLIAC Tournament 's opening round.

SVSU features five players 6-7 or taller, though Reigel said one of the Cardinals' big men is out, and is led at 16.5 points per game by senior guard Delano Smith. He's a familiar thorn in Parkside's side who averaged 24.3 points in three games against the Rangers last season, including 32 in the GLIAC Tournament game.

"They're going to throw a bunch of big, physical dudes out there, and then their guards can score," Reigel said. "So we'll have our hands full with Saginaw, as always."

