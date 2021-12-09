Men's college basketball: Parkside gets defensive to grind out GLIAC victory at home over Davenport

Sometimes, you have to find a way to win when you don't shoot well.

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team did just that on Thursday night.

Though the Rangers continued their frustrating trend of cold shooting at home in the early-going of the season, they played stout defense and made enough plays down the stretch to grind out a 67-60 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory over Davenport (Mich.) at the De Simone Gymnasium.

Parkside evened is overall record at 4-4 with the win and improved to 2-1 in the GLIAC, with another big home game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Grand Valley State (Mich.), ranked No. 24 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, at the De Simone to close out the Rangers' early four-game stretch of GLIAC play.

"We've played very well defensively as of late, and we need to," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Thursday in a postgame phone interview. "Our offense is not clicking right now, but defensively, I thought we did a very good job on their best players, made them earn points."

Indeed, the Rangers survived shooting 37.9% (22-of-58) from the field and 25.9% (7-of-27) from 3-point range by holding Davenport to an identical 37.9% (25-of-66) performance from the field, including 25% (6-of-24) from beyond the arc. Parkside also forced 17 turnovers and scored 19 points off of them.

"If we can keep playing this level of defense, and we'll be challenged coming up with the teams we play, I truly believe our offense has more in it," Reigel said. "We're better shooters than we've shown the first eight games. We're really struggling at home shooting the basketball, which is crazy."

Big game for Simpson

That wasn't a problem Thursday for Parkside redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, however, who had the best game of his young career with the Rangers, scoring a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds.

"This clearly was his best game of the year," Reigel said. "The great thing about (Thursday) night was it was a mix of inside and out. He was very good around the rim early and late and then hit a couple 3s when we really needed it in the second half.

"He played a fantastic all-around game, and we needed it. Not a lot of other guys shot the ball well."

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, Parkside's leading scorer, was limited to 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting, but he also had seven rebounds and four assists. Redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, meanwhile, showed more signs of breaking out of his early-season shooting slump, scoring 10 points and going 2-of-4 from 3-point range, while redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists and freshman guard Rasheed Bello chipped in six points and six boards from the starting lineup.

Cold start to second half

After leading by as many as nine points in the first half, Parkside took an eight-point advantage into halftime, 32-24.

But the Rangers suffered through a horrible offensive stretch to start the second half, missing 12 of their first 13 shots and two free throws out of the locker room and scoring two points in the first 6 minutes, 26 seconds of the half, as Davenport (6-3 overall, 2-1 GLIAC) took a 35-34 lead.

The teams stayed within one possession of each other for a while after that, and the game was tied at 44-44 with less than six minutes left when Parkside started to hit some shots.

O'Rourke made a layup and a 3, Simpson drained a 3 and Sigmon scored on a layup as Parkside ripped off a 10-0 burst that gave the Rangers a 54-44 lead with 3:05 left to play.

The Panthers eked their way back within five at 58-53 with 1:28 remaining, but Simpson came up with another clutch 3 off a Bello steal and an assist from redshirt senior guard Ramar Evans to push the lead back to eight at 61-53 with 1:21 to go. After that, the Panthers never cut the Rangers' lead under two possessions.

"We hung in there, and we kept shooting it with confidence," Reigel said. "Colin and Jamir both hit big 3s in the second half, we made free throws when we needed to and were just able to eke one out."

Big challenge next

Up Saturday is a huge challenge, as Parkside plays its final GLIAC game of 2021 before closing the year with two non-conference games. Grand Valley State defeated Purdue Northwest, 81-76, in Hammond, Ind., on Thursday night to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the GLIAC, and the Lakers' roster is packed with veterans like senior forward Christian Negron and Jake Van Tubbergen, both first-team All-GLIAC selections last season.

"We're going to have to compete on the glass," Reigel said. "They're big and physical. I don't know if they start five fifth-year guys, but all their starters are fourth-, fifth- or sixth-year players, and most of them are Division I transfers.

"We will have our hands full, but if we can play at this level defensively, I think we can compete in this league. But we're going to have to get better offensively."

