Men's college basketball: Parkside notches non-conference win, end of regular season around the corner

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team picked up a non-conference victory as it moves to the tail end of the regular season.

In a game that was postponed by two days due to Tuesday's inclement weather, the Rangers cruised to a 74-53 victory Thursday night at the De Simone Arena against East-West University, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association program.

It was the second straight win for Parkside, which evened its overall record at 13-13 and likely wraps up the regular season with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road game 2 p.m. Saturday against last-place Northwood (5-20 overall, 3-15 GLIAC) in Midland, Mich.

The Rangers enter that game 9-9 in GLIAC play and sitting at No. 5 in the conference's postseason points system, which will likely be used to determine seeding for the conference tournament. Parkside is already assured of being among the top eight teams in the 11-team conference that reach the GLIAC Tournament, but the Rangers could still potentially host a quarterfinal game.

Teams in the GLIAC are supposed to play 20 conference games each, home and away against each of the other 10 teams, but Parkside's scheduled home game against Northwood looks like it will not be made up. That game was originally set for Jan. 17 but was postponed due to Northwood being in COVID-19 protocols.

The Timberwolves were racked hard by protocols earlier this season and had to make up a lot of games toward the latter part of the schedule. According to Parkside coach Luke Reigel, it appears at this point that Parkside's home date with Northwood won't be made up since the regular-season calendar is simply running out of dates.

That means the postseason points system would be used to determine GLIAC Tournament seeding. Just one spot out of the No. 4 position to host a quarterfinal game, Parkside could ostensibly get there with a win at Northwood on Saturday and some help around the conference.

In the meantime, Thursday's non-conference game against East-West gave the Rangers' reserves a chance to get some big minutes, as sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft — who's about to lock up the GLIAC scoring title at 20.5 points per game — was out with an injury.

Redshirt junior wing Cameron Myre took advantage, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range and leading Parkside with 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson had a great all-around game with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a steal, freshman guard Rasheed Bello totaled nine points, four boards, four assists and two steals, redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown had six points and six boards and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. added nine points off the bench.

Parkside women

The Parkside women's team will look to get back to its winning ways when it concludes its regular season with a GLIAC game at noon Saturday against Northwood in Midland, Mich., prior to the men's game.

The Rangers (15-12 overall, 12-7 GLIAC) had won eight games in a row before dropping a 62-56 GLIAC road decision to Northern Michigan in Marquette, Mich., on Sunday afternoon.

Parkside has already clinched a berth in the GLIAC Tournament but, like the men's team, could still possibly host a quarterfinal game. The Rangers are in a three-way tie for second place with Ferris State and Wayne State. But three teams, including Northwood (17-9, 11-8) are within a game of that group, so the standings could still shuffle quite a bit going into the conference tournament.

Northwood beat Parkside in the teams' first meeting this season, 85-78 on Jan. 17 at the De Simone Arena.

Another race in play is the GLIAC scoring title, as Parkside redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson is trying to lock it up. Nelson enters Saturday's game averaging 20.4 points per game, with Saginaw Valley State guard junior guard Kaitlyn Zaricki in second place at 19 per game.

