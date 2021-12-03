Men's college basketball: Parkside pulls away from Lake Superior State on road to win GLIAC opener

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team surely doesn’t want to play all of its games away from home, but the way the Rangers are shooting on the road as opposed to at home right now, they probably don’t mind being away.

After losing three straight at home and struggling from the field in the process, Parkside sizzled from the field Thursday night at the James Norris Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and pulled away from Lake Superior State in the second half for an 84-62 victory in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener.

Led by redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., who scored a game-high 22 points and shot 4-of-4 from 3-point range, the Rangers finished at 52.7% from the field (29-of-55), including a red-hot 50% beyond the arc (14-of-28).

In its three previous games, all at home, Parkside shot 38.2%, 39.7% and 42.6%. The Rangers are now 3-3 overall, 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at the De Simone Gymnasium.

“It’s crazy how it works sometimes,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview Friday. “But there’s no doubt we’re more relaxed on the road right now, and maybe that’s just part of having a young team, and they’re a little bit more comfortable when there’s no distractions.

“You never know how it’ll work, but we’ve definitely played our three best games on the road. Hopefully we can play our best one so far Saturday (at Ferris State).”

Sigmon provides offense

Sigmon’s performance helped take some of the scoring pressure off of sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, Parkside’s leading scorer, who had a terrific all-around game Thursday with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Croft is still second in the GLIAC at 21.5 points per game, but the Rangers have been looking for someone to score more consistently besides Croft, and Sigmon, who started for the second time this season Thursday and is shooting a sizzling 51.9% beyond the arc this season now, can provide some of that.

“He’s getting more comfortable in that role over the last few games,” Reigel said. “The thing with Vinson is when he keeps it simple, he’s really hard to guard. He doesn’t have to use combination moves and overthink things. When he attacks or keeps the dribbles limited, he’s tough to defend.

“He’s played well recently.”

Additionally, redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson continued his strong early play with 11 points, eight boards and three assists, redshirt freshman forward Colin O’Rourke stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks, redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown got the start and contributed nine points and freshman guard Rasheed Bello was strong in 24 minutes off the bench with eight points and six assists.

Defensively, Parkside limited a high-scoring Lake Superior State squad, which suffered its first loss of the season to drop to 4-1 overall, to 34.9% shooting (22-of-63) from the field. The Rangers also held the Lakers, who entered Thursday’s game tops in the GLIAC at 91.3 points per contest, about 30 points below their season average entering the game.

Junior guard Xander Okerlund scored 17 points to lead LSSU.

“We analyzed our numbers, and in all our games so far this year, we had played fairly well defensively in the first half of most games, and in all of our losses, we had played poorly in the second half defensively,” Reigel said. “So we just challenged our players to stay locked in when the defense isn’t in front our bench.

“They had to take some ownership and talk and bring their own energy, and they did a great job of that.”

Parkside led by just two points at halftime, 35-33, and that advantage was still just two points with 16 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game after an LSSU dunk made it 42-40.

But that’s when the Rangers pulled away, as Sigmon drained a 3-pointer to kick off an 18-4 run, giving Parkside a huge 16-point advantage at 60-44 with 11:19 left after a Croft steal led to a pair of free throws by Simpson.

The lead grew from there, reaching 27 at one point as the Rangers cruised to the finish line.

Big game next

Parkside travelled Friday to Big Rapids in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for a big GLIAC road test against Ferris State, ranked No. 23 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs ran wild over Purdue Northwest for a 120-77 home win in their GLIAC opener on Thursday to improve to 6-1 overall. Ferris State features an experienced roster, led by redshirt senior guard Walt Kelser, who leads the GLIAC with 23.1 points per game.

“Those guards, I think it’ll be at least four fourth-year, fifth-year guys,” Reigel said. “You don’t even know what to call them anymore, redshirt seniors, COVID seniors, I don’t know, but they’re deep, and they’re experienced and very talented.

“The thing that stands out about them is individually, they all can score, but they’re also an unselfish team. They come at you, and every player that steps on the court can go for 15 or 20. It’s a matter of just containing them. You’re not going to shut anybody down. We have to play at our own tempo. Teams that try to run with them get blown right out of the gym.”

Also on Ferris State’s roster is guard Solomon Oraegbu, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at Parkside before transferring this offseason. Oreagbu is redshirting this season, however.

Saturday’s game will also be played at an unusual location, Big Rapids High School. Jim Wink Arena, Ferris State’s home gym, is being occupied this weekend by the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional for women’s volleyball, so the basketball games had to be moved elsewhere.

