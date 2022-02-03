Men's college basketball: Parkside shrugs off early deficit to beat Northern Michigan for 3rd straight win

Earlier this season, if the UW-Parkside men's basketball team fell behind early in a game, you'd probably see the Rangers start to force the issue and quickly make their deficit worse.

But now the team's inexperienced players have some games under their belts and the more experienced players have all settled into their roles, creating a group of players that trust each other and the coaching staff's system.

The result of that cohesion was on perfect display Thursday night at the De Simone Arena, as Parkside fell behind early against a Northern Michigan team that came out hot. But the Rangers stayed the course, caught up and steadily pulled away for a 75-68 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory, their third straight win and their sixth in their last seven games.

Parkside's last defeat prior to that stretch came against the same Northern Michigan team in Marquette, Mich., on Jan. 8. Like in that game, when the Wildcats jumped out to a 26-9 lead right off the bat, Northern Michigan came out firing Thursday, building up an 11-point lead at 19-8 just 7 minutes, 54 seconds into the game.

But this time, Parkside didn't panic, as the Rangers got to within 37-35 by halftime and separated with an extended run midway through the second half.

"They got off to a good start again, kind of like when we played them up at their place," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview after the game Thursday night. "But we were much more composed this time.

"What I see more than anything else, I just see our players trust each other. Before, when we would get behind, a couple guys would put the weight of the world on their own shoulders. And now, we're just making the right play. We have enough talented players that if we do that, we can go on little stretches, whether it's getting back in the game or putting it away."

The Rangers improved to 11-9 overall and 8-5 in the GLIAC with Thursday's win, moving into a three-way tie for third place with Grand Valley State and Saginaw Valley State. Parkside has a huge home test 3 p.m. Saturday against Michigan Tech, which is in second place alone at 10-3 in conference play, behind 12-0 Ferris State.

Balanced scoring again

Once again, Parkside got a balanced scoring attack Thursday, a common theme during the Rangers' hot streak.

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who entered play Thursday leading the GLIAC at 19.9 points per game, was right on his average with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting and also had a team-high seven rebounds and three assists.

But redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson totaled 14 points, three boards and two assists, redshirt junior guard Brandon Hau had 10 points and four blocks, redshirt senior guard Ramar Evans and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. combined for 19 points, five rebounds and six assists off the bench and redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke and freshman guard Rasheed Bello added seven and six points, respectively.

The Rangers also finished with 15 assists to five turnovers as a team and shot 52% (26-of-50) from the field.

"We just have a very nice rotation right now where the nine guys who are playing are understanding what their strengths are, taking good shots, getting on the floor defensively," Reigel said. "Whatever they do well, they're sticking with, and that's important. So we got very good contributions off our bench again tonight.

"I just see the players are trusting our system and are trusting each other, and that's allowing us to make strides here."

Parkside also finished 18-of-21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line, continuing a season-long trend. The Rangers lead the 11-team GLIAC with a 77.2% mark from the free-throw line.

"You put guys in pressure situations in practice, but it's not the same as a game," Reigel said of his team's strong free-throw shooting. "But that's where it's nice to have some veterans. You put it in Ramar and Tray and Vinson's hands late in games, and they've been there before. That's a big part of it."

Strong defense

Parkside also had a much better game defensively than in the first meeting against Northern Michigan (9-11 overall, 5-8 GLIAC).

The Wildcats run a lot of set plays in their offense, so Reigel said they were tough to prepare for in the first matchup since it was a Saturday game and the Rangers had just one day off after their game before that.

But with more time before Thursday's game and a matchup against Northern Michigan already this season to study, the Rangers held the Wildcats to 40% (26-of-65) from the field overall and 26.9% (7-of-26) from 3-point range Thursday, including a 2-of-14 showing from beyond the arc in the second half.

"Last time when we played them on a Saturday — they run, let's just say, 20 really good set plays," Reigel said. "They use different angles, they use different types of screens. On one-day prep, they just cut us up at their place.

"... Honestly, the second half we played (Thursday) was the best defensive half we've played all year. We protected the paint, we challenged shots, we forced them to take tough 3s."

Senior guard Max Bjorklund scored a game-high 20 points to lead Northern Michigan, which held its last lead of the game at 41-40 on Bjorklund's jumper with 17:33 left to play.

It was still just a one-point game with 11:48 left, with Parkside holding a 49-48 lead, but that's when the Rangers pulled away with a 15-4 run over the next 5:27.

Croft capped the spurt, draining a jumper and a getting a stepback 3 to bounce around and in, giving Parkside a 12-point advantage at 64-52 with 6:21 left. After that, Northern Michigan never got closer than seven, as the Rangers committed just one turnover and went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line the rest of the way.

Tough test Saturday

To extend its winning streak to three and move closer to the top of the GLIAC, Parkside will have to survive a tough test Saturday against a veteran, disciplined Michigan Tech outfit.

The Huskies held usually high-scoring Purdue Northwest to 44 points in a 65-44 victory in Hammond, Ind., on Thursday night. And in their first meeting, on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich., the Huskies held Parkside to 33.3% shooting in a 59-53 win.

"They are so solid defensively," Reigel said of Michigan Tech. "We only scored 53 against them up there. We shot it poorly, but they had a lot to do with it. That's the biggest thing is, can you make a few shots, so that not every possession feels like a battle?

"It'd be hard to argue that they're not the best defensive team in the league, and they're a veteran group. They've got fifth-year seniors who have been to multiple NCAA Tournaments, so it should be a great game on Saturday."

Michigan Tech (14-5 overall) is led in scoring by senior guard Owen White, the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year, who's averaging 17.1 points per game this season, fifth in the conference.

