Men's college basketball: Short-handed Parkside hits 17 3s, but falls to Missouri-St. Louis

Extremely short-handed Monday night, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team went to the perimeter and gave Missouri-St. Louis its best shot.

But, as has been the overall theme for the talented but inexperienced Rangers through the first portion of this season, it just wasn't quite enough against a strong, more experienced opponent.

Missing three of its available post players due to a nasty cold/flu and having another leave just six minutes into the game due to injury, Parkside went outside Monday and canned 17 3-pointers, the Rangers' most since the 2017-18 season. But UMSL was too strong inside and built up a big early lead on its way to a 75-68 non-conference win at the newly-christened De Simone Arena.

The Rangers, who dropped to 5-6 overall heading into the Christmas break, attempted 38 3-pointers and scored an amazing 51 of their 65 points from beyond the arc. That was by necessity, according to Parkside coach Luke Reigel.

Without redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau all season due to a foot injury, Parkside was also without dynamic redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, as well as redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown and redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska on Monday due to non-COVID illness.

Then, six minutes into the game, redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke exited with an injury. Fortunately, Reigel said, O'Rourke should be good to go after the Christmas break, but his early exit certainly didn't help matters Monday.

UMSL completely shut down the interior on Parkside's remaining players and scored plenty inside itself, shooting 69.2% in the first half and outscoring the Rangers in the paint, 40-10, for the game.

"Missouri-St. Louis is really good defensively," Reigel said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. "They just protect the paint maybe better than anybody we've played, so we just couldn't get to the hoop. And so we had to live and die by the 3. We made a couple runs at them in the second half when we were getting hot.

"We really missed Jamir. Jamir's our one presence inside, and with him out, we just didn't have an answer."

Still, the Rangers hung in there, led by sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who scored a game-high 24 points and went 6-of-12 from 3-point range. Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. made four 3s and scored 14 points, while redshirt junior wing Cameron Myre took advantage of some playing time in the absence of others and scored 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench.

After trailing by 13 points at halftime, 44-31, and by 20 at 54-34 with 16 minutes left in the game, Parkside kept bombing from deep and whittled the deficit all the way down to six at 58-52 on Croft's 3 with 9:23 left in the game. But UMSL extended its lead back to double digits quickly with a 7-0 run.

Still, the Rangers kept fighting, getting all the way back within five at 73-68 on Sigmon's pull-up 3 with 20 seconds remaining, but the deficit was just too much to overcome.

"I love the way that we battled," Reigel said. "It could've gone to a 30-point blowout pretty easily, and we just hung in there and kept competing. We had a couple chances to make it a one-possession game and just didn't make another 3, which we made a ton, obviously."

Tough competition

Reigel acknowledged he's sounding like a broken record, but Monday's loss was another example of Parkside being good, just not good enough to beat a strong opponent.

UMSL, a former Great Lakes Valley Conference rival when Parkside was in that conference, improved to 8-2 overall with Monday's victory, and Reigel said the Tritons are "an NCAA (Division II) Tournament team."

"How many times have I said this to you, but they're a group of fourth- and fifth-year guys who've played together a ton," Reigel said. "Defensively, they're as good as anybody we've played.

"... It's tough, because of the schedule we've played, I feel like we're a good team. We're just not good enough to beat great teams right now. UMSL's probably the fourth or fifth team that we've played that will end up in the NCAA Tournament."

Reigel and his team will get plenty of time to work on things before they play again. The Rangers' next game won't be until Jan. 1 at home against Purdue Northwest, as the Rangers return to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play for the rest of the season.

"I have to figure out over the next week to 10 days what our rotation needs to be like going forward," Reigel said. "With guys out sick and different people getting opportunities, now a couple other guys have thrown their names into the mix. But we just need consistency. And that's what we've lacked at probably two or three positions, where we'll have guys that have really good games, and then they struggle the next.

"We need to find maybe two or three guys that, they don't have to be great, they just have to be consistent. ... That would really help us going forward. So that's what I'll spend the next few days on, trying to figure out who those guys are, then we'll get back to work after Christmas."

Injury update

With the caveat that the COVID-19 situation obviously makes things unpredictable for any college basketball program in the country, Reigel said the players who were out for Monday's game should be good to go again after the Christmas weekend.

Meanwhile, the prognosis for two players who've been out all season with injuries so far, Hau and redshirt freshman guard Josiah Palmer, remains up in the air.

Reigel said Palmer, who "does things that we really miss right now," won't be ready to go until February, at the earliest. At that late point in the season, Reigel said he'll have to decide whether it's worth it to bring Palmer back this season, or if it's better to just redshirt him and save a year of eligibility.

Hau, meanwhile, is out of a boot and is starting to do some things. Reigel said he could return to practice as soon as after Christmas or in early January, but the team is still being cautious with him, and there's no certainty yet he'll play this season.

With more experience in the program than anyone on the roster save redshirt senior guard Ramar Evans, Hau is a player the Rangers could desperately use, especially with what he gives them on the interior at 6-foot-7, 200 pounds.

"We're going to try," Reigel said of Hau. "It's not like, 'Hey, he's coming back, and we're 100% certain he's going to be able to play this year.' But he's out of a boot, and he's started to work out and do non-contact type of things."

