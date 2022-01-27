Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside comes away with big GLIAC road win at Grand Valley State

All season long, UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel has observed that his team has generally played pretty well against the stronger, more experienced teams on its schedule.

The Rangers just haven't been able to beat those teams.

Until Thursday night.

Playing what Reigel called "our most complete game of the year," Parkside notched a huge 78-67 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road win over Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., for what was probably the Rangers' best win of the season.

"It was nice to beat one of the really good teams in our league," Reigel said in a phone interview Thursday night after the game.

The Rangers had let a late lead slip away last Saturday in a four-point loss to a tough Saginaw Valley State team at the De Simone Arena, but they didn't let it happen again Thursday night on the road, outscoring Grand Valley State 48-35 in the second half to flip a two-point halftime deficit into an 11-point victory.

It also avenged an earlier home loss to the Lakers on Dec. 11 in which the Rangers, as they've done several times before this season, played well but ultimately succumbed.

That didn't happen Thursday, though, as Parkside improved to 9-9 overall and 6-5 in the GLIAC, just a half-game behind Grand Valley State (12-5, 6-4) now for fourth place in the 11-team GLIAC standings.

Since scoring just 53 points in each game of back-to-back road losses to Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan in the Upper Peninsula earlier this month, Parkside has won four of its last five. But Thursday's win was definitely the Rangers' best in terms of quality of opponent, and it also felt great after letting one slip away last Saturday.

"The biggest difference tonight was we had nine guys in the rotation, and all nine played well tonight," Reigel said. "We had contributions from every single guy, whether it was points, rebounds, defense, and that's what you need against these good teams. You can't put it on two or three guys' shoulders and say, 'Go win us the game.'

"We had contributions from up and down the lineup. It was by far our most complete game of the year, and hopefully it's something we can build on."

Hau, Croft instrumental

While the contributions were many, it was the play of redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau and sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who scored a game-high 26 points, that really stood out for Parkside

First off, the 6-foot-7 Hau, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds, made three 3-pointers in the game's opening six minutes to get Parkside's offense started. More importantly, though, he was tasked with guarding 6-8 GVSU senior forward Jake Van Tubbergen, a long, talented player who torched Parkside for 32 points in the teams' first meeting.

But Hau, who missed Parkside's first 11 games with a foot injury, didn't play that game. So his presence made a huge difference Thursday against Van Tubbergen, who did grab 10 rebounds but finished with just seven points on 3-of-8 shooting.

"He just did an outstanding job on Van Tubbergen using his length," Reigel said of Hau's defense. "Brandon's got some long arms, and so does Van Tubbergen, and so we missed that the first time. The first time we played them, I thought we actually played all right defense, but he was just going over our taller guys.

"Tonight, he wasn't able to do that."

And then there was Croft, who scored just five points in the first half but erupted for 21 in the second as Parkside surged ahead. A talented scorer who can heat up in a hurry, Croft, who ranks second in the GLIAC at 19.4 points per game, always has the ability to score a lot of points in a short amount of time.

On Thursday, though, the key was that Croft scored his points within the offense instead of forcing shots, which he can sometimes do. In what Reigel said "may have been the best game of his career," Croft finished 8-of-16 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

"When he gets hot, as long as he keeps taking good shots, he's really tough to stop," Reigel said. "And that's what I liked tonight.

"... Sometimes when he gets hot, he thinks every shot will go in and starts taking bad ones. Tonight, he just stayed within himself, within the offense. And when he does that and combines it with getting hot, he can be really good."

Additionally, Parkside got 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench from redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., while redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, freshman guard Rasheed Bello and redshirt senior guard Ramar Evans each chipped in seven points.

Playing with confidence

It's also helped Parkside lately that the Rangers are starting to practice and play consistently with their regular roster after so many players were shuffling in and out earlier in the season due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

Obviously, everything can change at a moment's notice, but on Thursday night, only redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown was not available from Parkside's regular rotation.

"We're practicing better, more guys are playing with confidence," Reigel said. "I see our young guys, when they're getting in tough situations, are taking some deep breaths now, instead of letting the game overwhelm them. We're getting better. We have a ways to go yet, but hopefully tonight's one we can build on."

Now Parkside will try to sweep a GLIAC road trip, something the Rangers have yet to do since they joined the conference prior to the 2018-19 season, at 2 p.m. Saturday against Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rangers beat the Panthers, 67-60, on Dec. 9 at the De Simone Arena, but Reigel said Davenport is a "different animal" than GVSU and will feature a contrasting style. Redshirt freshman guard Marcedus Leech Jr. has been especially hot lately for the Panthers, scoring 26 points in an 87-72 win at GVSU on Tuesday night and another 24 on Thursday night in an 84-56 home win over Purdue Northwest.

Davenport enters Saturday's game at 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the GLIAC.

"They're wiry athletes that can score," Reigel said. "... It's a different animal, but we're going to have to play just as well as we did tonight to try to get a (win)."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.