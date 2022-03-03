Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside has eventful season come to an end in GLIAC tourney quarters

The script was a relatively familiar one Wednesday night for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team, and thus it was probably a somewhat fitting conclusion to an eventful — sometimes good, sometimes bad — 2021-22 season.

The severely short-handed Rangers battled valiantly on the road against a deeper, better and more experienced Michigan Tech squad, even holding the lead in the second half, but it was just too much to overcome, as the Huskies ended Parkside's season with a 66-53 victory in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game in Houghton, Mich.

Michigan Tech, which went 3-0 against Parkside this season, shared the GLIAC regular-season title with Ferris State and was seeded No. 2 for the conference tournament. But No. 1 seed Ferris State lost its GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal game to No. 8 seed Davenport on Wednesday, so Michigan Tech will host the rest of the conference tournament as the highest remaining seed, with the semifinals scheduled for Saturday and the championship on Sunday.

Parkside, meanwhile, was seeded No. 7 for the GLIAC Tournament and finished its season with a .500 record at 14-14.

"Unfortunately for us, we got off to a slow start, but then (we) battled back and played very well in the middle of the game," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview Thursday morning. "But after we took the lead in the second half, we just had too long of a drought, and they pulled away.

"There's a reason they've won so much over the last couple of years, including the postseason. They're consistent. Every possession, every game, they treat the exact same way. Their veteran players stepped up when they needed it."

For the third straight game, Parkside was without sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft due to an injured hand. Croft led the GLIAC in scoring during the regular season with 20.5 points per game but was not available after the Rangers' 90-61 home win over Lake Superior State on Feb. 19.

With Croft out again, redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson led Parkside on Wednesday with 17 points and four rebounds. Freshman guard Rasheed Bello totaled 13 points, five boards and two assists, redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had seven points and five boards and senior forward Ramar Evans finished with five points and eight rebounds in his final game with the Rangers.

Parkside actually took a two-point lead into halftime, 32-30, and still led by two at 42-40 after redshirt sophomore guard Lamon Berry hit a 3-pointer with 14 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.

But led by senior guard Owen White, the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year, Michigan Tech went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good, and the Huskies' advantage stayed mostly in the double-digits for the final 10 minutes of the second half.

Parkside shot just 34.5% (19-of-55) from the field against Michigan Tech, which led the GLIAC in scoring defense this season.

"We had a really good stretch going to take the lead, but once we did, we missed a couple open looks, mixed in a couple turnovers, and they shoot the 3 so well," Reigel said. "They hit a few 3s, and all of a sudden it was from up one to down seven, and then you feel like you're pushing a rock up a hill again."

White, meanwhile, finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks, with much of that production coming in the game's final 14 minutes or so as the Huskies (21-6) took command of the game.

"He just took over," Reigel said of White.

Season of growing pains

When asked to reflect on the season as a whole Thursday morning, Reigel mentioned some encouraging things.

First off, young players like Bello, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., redshirt freshman forwards Nick Brown and Jacksun Hamilton, Simpson and O'Rourke all got significant playing time.

Reigel said right from the get-go that his inexperienced roster would suffer growing pains this season, and that's exactly what happened.

"The question is, what are they going to do in the offseason to get better?" Reigel said of his young core. "They got a ton of experience, a ton of minutes, and so now they know what it takes to be successful at a high level (in NCAA Division II). So we need the guys that played a lot to get better, we need the guys that got their feet wet to put in a lot of work this offseason, and then we need to add two or three pieces that can come right in and contribute.

"But there's definitely a core of young players there that hopefully will be the foundation of our next conference championship team."

Reigel also pointed out that, way back when he took over the reigns of a struggling program 19 full seasons ago now, his goal was for people to think a .500 record was a down year. So you could certainly say that for this season after the Rangers finished exactly .500.

And that came despite a season full of missed games to rotational players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols. In fact, Reigel said that in Wednesday night's GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal game, Parkside suited up just 10 healthy players after it had 18 to start the season.

"We've had so many injuries and important players miss significant time," Reigel said. "To win 14 games this year with all of that, while not satisfying, I'm still pleased that we were able to patch together so many wins."

That all said, Reigel knows he's set high standards for the program, which had a run of five consecutive NCAA Division II Tournament appearances from 2012-17, including at least of share of four straight Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division titles — Parkside's conference prior to joining the GLIAC — from 2012-16.

The plain fact is the Rangers have not met those lofty expectations over the last five seasons. Also a fact, though, is that those five seasons have been full of turbulence for the program.

During that time, the team has experienced a season without postseason eligibility when Parkside's entire athletic department was banned from postseason play during the 2017-18 season, a switch from the GLVC to the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season and a slew of injuries and just plain bad luck.

Reigel pointed out that the one season over the last five in which the Rangers had their preferred roster for pretty much the entire campaign, 2018-19, they won the GLIAC North Division title.

"We have to find a way to have a roster," Reigel said. "And things are going to happen, ankle injures and stuff like that, but the things that have happened the last few years are unbelievable, as far as time missed and how it's affected our rotation."

Reigel is hoping that storm has finally passed, as the Rangers will get to work with their offseason program later this month after about three weeks off, the first two mandatory per the NCAA and the third because of spring break.

"The guys that we have in the program need to put in some serious work, in the weight room, on the court, on their own," Reigel said. "That's where you get better.

"And then we need to have a good season off the court as far as recruiting. We have a couple nice high school kids coming in (next season), but we need to do well with two or three more players coming into the program that can contribute right away."

Evans departing

One player who won't be around next year is Evans, who returned for a fifth season this year with his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic and has to be regarded as one of the most dependable players in program history.

A hard-nosed defender content to play whatever role was needed on offense, Evans played in 128 of Parkside's 131 games over the past five seasons, starting 97.

As mentioned, the program went through a lot over that time, and the last two seasons were played in the shadow of the pandemic, of course.

All the while, Evans showed up to work day in and day out.

"What I told Ramar after the game (Wednesday) night was that he has the most important ability to a coach, and that's availability," Reigel said. "I don't know how many games he missed in his career. It wasn't many. And he didn't miss many practices in five years.

"And, listen, he took a beating. He's a physical player, so he'd get banged up. Whether it was knee, elbow — he had stitches twice this year near his eye — he'd be back at practice ready to go every day. That's an important quality to have, is just showing up every single day and working as hard as he did."

