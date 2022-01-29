Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside men continue to roll, top Davenport to sweep GLIAC road trip

The reason the UW-Parkside men's basketball team hadn't swept a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip since joining the league prior to the 2018-19 season is because that's an exceedingly difficult task.

Well, that proved to be no problem this weekend for the rolling Rangers.

Continuing its outstanding play in recent weeks, Parkside rode an absolutely scorching offensive performance on the road to polish off its first-ever GLIAC road sweep Saturday afternoon, pulling away in the second half for an authoritative 95-73 victory over Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich.

That came two days after Parkside had pulled away from Grand Valley State in the second half Thursday night for a 78-67 win in Allendale, Mich. Since being swept by Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan in a GLIAC trip to Upper Michigan earlier this month to open the second semester of play, the Rangers have won five of their last six to improve to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in the GLIAC.

"I like the direction we are heading," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Saturday after the game. "We are making improvements with our focus and our toughness on the defensive end."

Parkside is now in a tie for fourth place with Saginaw Valley State in the 11-team GLIAC, and the Rangers' two road wins this weekend came against teams that are a combined 12-8 in conference play. Parkside also completed a season sweep of Davenport, including a 67-60 victory on Dec. 9 at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside's offense was so good Saturday that the Rangers scored the most points an opposing team has scored in Davenport's home gym since the Panthers joined the GLIAC prior to the 2017-18 season. The Rangers finished a scorching 68.6% (35-of-51) from the field for the game, including 52.6% (10-of-19) from 3-point range.

It's certainly a big difference from Parkside's offensive struggles earlier this season, when the Rangers were struggling to find a rhythm and consistency with rotations with a lot of players shuffling in and out of the lineup due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

"Offensively, we are developing some better chemistry and playing more and more unselfish each game," Reigel said. "We are trusting each other more on the offensive end, and that is definitely making us more dangerous."

Croft stays hot

Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, coming off a 26-point performance overall and a 21-point performance in the second half Thursday, stayed white-hot Saturday, finishing with a game-high 30 points. He shot 11-of-13 from the field overall, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and upped his scoring average to 19.9 points per game, second in the GLIAC behind only Ferris State redshirt senior guard Walt Kelser's 20.2 per game.

"Clearly, Trae had a big-time weekend," Reigel said. "His ability to score is obvious, but what I like is that he is becoming a more well-rounded player."

Indeed, Croft had five assists and two steals Saturday, and he got tons of offensive help from his teammates.

Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. continued to be a lethal shooter off the bench, scoring 22 points in 27 minutes and finishing 2-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with three assists and two steals. Sigmon is now shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc this season.

Freshman guard Rasheed Bello, meanwhile, had 15 points and two steals, redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson totaled 14 points and seven rebounds and redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke added eight points and five boards.

Parkside finished with 14 assists as a team, while Davenport grabbed just 16 defensive rebounds because there were so few to grab.

The Rangers led by as many as eight in the first half and carried a five-point lead into halftime, 44-39, but they came out sizzling in the second half to pull away quickly.

Parkside made its first six shots of the second half, including 3s by O'Rourke, Croft and Bello, to open up a 14-point advantage at 59-45 with 15 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game.

Davenport would never be able to get within double figures after that, as the Rangers just kept making shots to extend their lead, which reached as high as 27 at 94-67 on Simpson's free throw with 2:41 left before each team began to insert its bench players.

Defensively, Parkside limited Davenport (9-7 overall, 5-4 GLIAC) to 47.4% (27-of-57) from the field and forced 15 turnovers, which led to 21 points.

Parkside, which again had all its rotation players available Saturday except for redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown, now comes home for a pair of GLIAC games, with a chance to return the favor to Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech from the sweep suffered at the hands of those teams earlier in January.

The Rangers host Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the De Simone Arena, followed by a home game against Michigan Tech, which is in second place in the GLIAC with an 8-3 conference record, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone.

"Good to get that road sweep," Reigel said of the past weekend. "We are looking forward to getting home."

