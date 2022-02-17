Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside men fall to Ferris State for 4th straight loss

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team has three regular-season games left to turn things around again.

Two weeks ago, the Rangers entered a Saturday home game against Michigan Tech having won three straight and six of seven and seemed to be hitting their stride as the season entered its stretch run.

They haven't won since.

To be sure, the task was tall Thursday night at the De Simone Arena against first-place Ferris State — ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — but that probably didn't make it much easier for Parkside to digest its fourth straight loss, as the Bulldogs opened up their lead over the final minutes of the first half and ran away for a 77-60 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.

Parkside dropped to 11-13 overall and dropped under .500 in GLIAC play to 8-9, and the Rangers are now alone in seventh place in the 11-team conference. They did, however, enter Thursday in sixth place in the GLIAC's postseason points system with 57.5, but as of late Thursday night those numbers had not been updated to reflect Thursday's GLIAC games.

A convoluted points system notwithstanding, Parkside again failed to generate consistent offense Thursday, shooting just 32.3% (21-of-65) from the field overall and 28.1% (9-of-32) from 3-point range.

The Rangers are now tied for eighth in the GLIAC in scoring offense at 73.5 points per game and rank seventh in field-goal percentage at 45.1.

Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who still leads the GLIAC scoring race at 20.2 points per game, was held to 14 points Thursday on 5-of-15 shooting. Freshman guard Rasheed Bello led the Rangers with 16 points, but redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska was Parkside's next-highest scorer with just seven points.

Ferris State redshirt senior guard Walt Kelser, third in the conference behind Croft at 18.1 points per game, scored a game-high 24 on Thursday, and the Bulldogs outscored the Rangers in the paint, 38-18.

Ferris State, which had lost two straight for its first conference defeats of the season before a home win over Northwood on Monday, improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in the GLIAC and holds a one-game lead on Michigan Tech, which is 14-3 in GLIAC play. The Bulldogs also completed a season sweep of the Rangers, including a 91-68 win on Dec. 4 in Big Rapids, Mich.

Shooting woes

Like in their first meeting, when the game was tied 39-39 at halftime, Parkside stayed right with Ferris State throughout the majority of the first half Thursday, leading by as many as four when Prochaska hit a 3 for a 23-19 advantage with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half.

But Parkside went stone cold after that, missing its final 11 shots of the first half as Ferris State closed on a 13-0 run to take a nine-point lead, 32-23, into halftime.

The Rangers then missed their first two field-goal attempts of the second half to make it 13 straight misses, though Croft did make a pair of free throws to snap the scoring drought, which officially lasted 7:17.

Then, after Bello made a 3 with 17:09 left in the second half for the Rangers' first field goal in 8:33, Parkside made just one of its next eight shots. By then, the Bulldogs' lead had swelled to 16 points at 46-30 with 13:03 to play.

Parkside has another tough assignment Saturday at 3 p.m. against Lake Superior State at the De Simone Arena. The Lakers won their sixth straight Thursday night, 71-63 over Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., and will come into Somers at 16-7 overall and tied for third place in the GLIAC at 11-6.

Parkside did defeat LSSU in the teams' first meeting, however, as the Rangers notched an 85-62 victory on Dec. 2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., the Lakers' only home loss in 12 tries this season.

