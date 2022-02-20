Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside tops LSSU with hot shooting performance to snap losing streak

Despite coming off a four-game losing streak, Saturday's performance by the UW-Parkside men's basketball team proved again that, despite what's been an up and down season, when the Rangers play well and get the right matchup, they're capable of beating anyone.

And the way teams have beaten each other up in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season, getting hot at the right time may be all it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Honoring departing guards Tray Croft and Ramar Evans with a fantastic performance on Senior Day, Parkside routed Lake Superior State, 90-61, on Saturday afternoon at the De Simone Arena to snap its losing streak, as the Rangers try to gather some momentum heading into the postseason.

"I've said it all year, it's not like we're playing these really good teams and just getting embarrassed or anything," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a phone interview after Saturday's game. "We're right in the mix so often.

"With this team, I feel like if we could just get hot at the right time, we could be that team that doesn't have the greatest record that does some damage in the postseason."

With Croft, who leads the GLIAC at 20.2 points per game and has the league scoring title all but wrapped up now, pouring in another 27 points Saturday, Parkside rolled past LSSU for its second victory over the Lakers this season.

The Rangers beat them by 22 points on Dec. 2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., which is LSSU's lone home defeat this season, and the Lakers rolled into the De Simone Arena on Saturday on a six-game winning streak.

So the fact that Parkside beat one of the top teams in the GLIAC by 22 and 29 points is evidence that anything can happen in the league.

"For us, it really is matchups," Reigel said. "There's just certain teams that we match up well with, and then certain teams that we don't."

GLIAC Tournament update

Parkside improved to 12-13 overall and 9-9 in the GLIAC with Saturday's win and enter the regular season's final week alone in seventh place in the 11-team conference. The top eight qualify for the GLIAC Tournament, and the Rangers cannot fall below that position, so they're assured of reaching the postseason.

"This time of year, when you already know you're in the conference tournament and you get win like we did (Saturday), it's like a cleansing," Reigel said. "Everybody in our locker room feels great, feels like we can beat anybody after (Saturday).

"We get back to work on Monday and hope we can carry this momentum forward to the postseason."

Where and who Parkside will play in the GLIAC Tournament, well, that's anyone's guess at the moment.

Right now, the Rangers have two games left on their regular-season schedule. They host East-West University of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a final non-conference tune-up before a GLIAC road game against Northwood in Midland, Mich., on Saturday.

But it's possible Parkside could play Northwood twice yet. The Rangers and Timberwolves were supposed to play Jan. 17 at the De Simone Arena, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and has not been made up yet.

Northwood was hit especially hard by COVID protocols earlier this season and is still playing catch-up, as the Timberwolves have four games scheduled already this week, including Saturday's against Parkside in Michigan.

So Parkside's home game against Northwood still doesn't have a make-up date. Reigel said it could still be made up, but at this point, coming up with a date may not be possible. He even said the league has discussed the possibility of Northwood forfeiting the game.

At any rate, the GLIAC came up with a postseason points system this season to seed the entire conference tournament in case teams in the league didn't complete their full 20-game conference schedules.

As of now, Parkside is the only team among the top eight in the GLIAC that isn't scheduled to play its 20 conference games. If the Northwood home game isn't made up, then the postseason points system would presumably go into effect to determine seeding for the GLIAC Tournament.

As of Saturday, Parkside was ranked fifth in that system, so by that logic, the Rangers could still presumably host a GLIAC Tournament game.

"I think that's a pretty big reach, but I have no idea," Reigel said.

He then joked that while the postseason points system is a headache to figure out, that won't stop him from trying.

"(Sunday) when I'm sitting on my couch, I'm going to be figuring it out," Reigel said with a laugh.

Hot shooting Saturday

Whatever the case with the confusion of how the GLIAC Tournament will shake out, there was nothing confusing about why Parkside looked so good in Saturday's win.

That's what happens when the ball goes through the net.

In Thursday's 77-60 home loss to first-place Ferris State — which lost in overtime at 10th-place Purdue Northwest on Saturday, proving how crazy the GLIAC is this season — Parkside shot woefully from the field as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

On Saturday, however, the Rangers shot a sizzling 55.4% (31-of-56) from the field, including 42.3% (11-of-26) from 3-point range.

"It's amazing how much better you look when shots go in," Reigel said. "And that's what was the difference between (Saturday) and Thursday."

Croft recorded his 17th consecutive game scoring in double-digits and making at least two 3s and also added five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson totaled 16 points, eight boards, four assists, two blocks and a steal, redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke had 11 points and six rebounds and redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown added 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

Evans, a fifth-year senior who was playing his 125th game with the program Saturday, tallied six points, five rebounds and two assists.

"I'm just very happy that we could get a win for Tray and Ramar on Senior Day," Reigel said. "Those guys have been competing all year and throughout their careers, and they both have gone through some tough times. For us to get the win (Saturday) was really nice."

Parkside built up a double-digit lead through the first 10 minutes of the first half Saturday then went on a 12-0 run to take a 20-point advantage at 42-22 late in the first half. The halftime lead was 17 at 43-26, and the Rangers opened the second half on a 7-0 run to build a 24-point lead at 50-26 with 18 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game.

Redshirt senior guard Malek Adams, second behind Croft in the GLIAC at 18.8 points per game, led LSSU (16-8 overall, 11-7 GLIAC) with 13 points.

