Men's college basketball: UW-Parkside's offensive struggles continue in capper to 0-2 road trip

In spite of its offensive struggles this season, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team has given itself a chance to win most games by playing well on the defensive end.

When that didn't happen Saturday, as least for a half, the result was a blowout loss and the capper on a frustrating road trip.

The Rangers' struggles to put the ball in the basket continued in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Northern Michigan in Marquette, Mich., on Saturday afternoon, and a poor defensive first half led to a lopsided 72-53 defeat and an 0-2 road trip.

Including Thursday night's 59-53 loss at Michigan Tech, Parkside failed surpass 53 points its two games this weekend. And in the first half Saturday, the Rangers allowed Northern Michigan to rack up 47 points on 54.5% shooting.

The defense tightened after that, holding the Wildcats to 25 points on 36.7% from the field in the second half, but Parkside's offense was not going to make up a 23-point halftime deficit, even if it was operating well.

The Rangers dropped to 5-8 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC and will have just one game in their upcoming week, a Thursday night GLIAC road contest against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind. They'll need to find some answers for their sagging offense.

"Unfortunately, our offensive struggles continued," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after his team shot a chilly 33.9% (20-of-59) overall, including 16.7% (4-of-24) from 3-point range, in Saturday's defeat.

"Right now, we are not making each other better on the offensive end. We need to make some adjustments to get more player movement. Defensively, we played one bad half all weekend, and it cost us the game (Saturday)."

Big load on Croft

Tray Croft continues to carry a huge majority of Parkside's scoring load, as the sixth-year senior guard scored a game-high 23 points to go with six rebounds, also a team high, two assists and two steals Saturday.

Croft is among the top five in the GLIAC at 19.2 points per game, but he's just not getting enough help and might be forcing things now. He's shooting just 42.1% from the field and has hoisted 202 field-goal attempts, 81 more than redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., who's second on the team with 121 field-goal attempts.

But Croft, who went 7-of-20 overall from the field and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc Saturday, can hardly be blamed for shooting a lot, because nobody else on the Rangers is scoring at a high rate.

Croft was the only one on the team to score in double figures both games this weekend and the only one to do so Saturday, as senior guard Ramar Evans and redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson scored seven points each Saturday, freshman guard Rasheed Bello scored six and redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown had five.

Evans, Bello and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau each grabbed five rebounds, as well.

But Northern Michigan, which was led by graduate student forward John Kerr's double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds and improved to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC, jumped out to a 17-point lead at 24-7 before 10 minutes had elapsed in Saturday's game.

The Wildcats' bulge extended to 47-24 at halftime, and the closest the Rangers got in the second half was 13 points.

After Thursday night's road game, Parkside returns home for a packed schedule the following week, as the Rangers will host GLIAC foes Northwood (Mich.) on Jan. 17, Wayne State (Mich.) on Jan. 20 and Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) on Jan. 22 at the De Simone Arena.

Those three straight games will be Parkside's first GLIAC home games in over a month, since the Rangers hosted Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Dec. 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.