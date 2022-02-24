Men's college soccer: Carthage announces Paul Leese as new head coach

The Carthage athletic department announced on Wednesday the hiring of Paul Leese as the fourth head men's soccer coach in program history.

Leese comes to Carthage with nearly 20 years of collegiate coaching experience at the NCAA Divisions I and II levels.

He replaces longtime head coach Steve Domin, who parted ways with the program this offseason following 27 seasons leading the team, from 1995-2021. Domin compiled an overall record of 286-195-42 (.587), guiding Carthage to three College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season titles, four CCIW Tournament titles and five NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, the last coming in 2018.

Carthage declined to comment on why Domin and the school parted ways. Last season, in what turned out to be Domin's final campaign as head coach, the Firebirds finished 12-6-2 overall and in sixth place in the nine-team CCIW with a 3-4-1 conference mark.

Leese, meanwhile, takes over at Carthage after spending the last year as an assistant coach with New Mexico United, a professional team in the USL Championship soccer league.

"I am honored to be joining the Firebirds," Leese said in a press release. "Carthage is an amazing institution and a hidden gem. I immediately felt at home during my visit to campus.

"I want to thank (Carthage) President (John) Swallow, (Athletic Director) Nate Stewart and the search committee for entrusting me with the leadership of the men's soccer program."

Prior to working with New Mexico United, Leese was the head coach of the men's soccer team at the NCAA Division I University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley from 2014-20, where he helped establish a nationally-ranked program, won five consecutive NSCAA/USC Team Academic Awards and was named the 2018 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Leese comes to Kenosha with his wife, Janeane, and two sons, Aiden and Keiran.

"I am excited to welcome Paul, Janeane , Aiden and Keiran to Carthage and Kenosha," Stewart said. "We had a tremendous applicant pool, and Paul impressed everyone he came in contact with during the interview process with not only his knowledge of the game, but his ability to connect with faculty, staff and students.

"Paul has led programs to multiple conference championships, NCAA Tournaments and top-25 national rankings. However, even more impressive is his ability to lead young men both on and off the field."

Prior to his time as the head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Leese was the head men's soccer coach at NCAA Division II Coker College in Hartsville, S.C., for five seasons. Leese's time with Coker included four South Atlantic Conference championships, two SAC Coach of the Year honors, a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament and a national ranking as high as No. 5 in 2011.

Leese first entered the collegiate coaching ranks as an assistant coach, with stops at Coastal Carolina, Furman and Elon.

"Nate and Associate Athletic Director Kelsey Stoltz have established a strong culture at Carthage, and the vision they have for the athletic department is one I am excited to be part of," Leese said. "I can't wait to begin working with the student-athletes and get to know the campus community."

Outside of coaching, Leese was a five-year faculty member in the Coker Business Administration Department and taught upper-level leadership awareness courses. He graduated from Furman University in Greenville, S.C., where he played for the men's soccer team, with a degree in business administration in 2001.

Leese went on to play professionally for the Greenville Lions and Greensboro Dynamo of the USL and earned a Master of Business Administration from Elon University in 2003.

