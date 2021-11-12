Men's college soccer: Parkside to play for GLIAC Tournament championship Sunday in Racine

The UW-Parkside men's soccer team will play at noon Sunday for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Rangers, who tied with Davenport for the GLIAC regular-season title but are the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament due to a better goal differential, held off No. 4 seed Purdue Northwest, 3-2, in a GLIAC Tournament semifinal match Friday evening at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Both Saturday's semifinal matches and Sunday's championship match were all scheduled to be played at Pritchard Park by virtue of Parkside being the No. 1 seed. In Friday's later semifinal match, No. 2 seed Davenport defeated No. 3 seed Saginaw Valley State, 3-1, setting up a showdown between the GLIAC's top two teams all season at noon Sunday for the conference title.

Parkside, which improved to 14-3-2 overall with Friday's win, and Davenport split their two regular-season matches, with each winning on the other's home turf. Sunday's rubber match will be for a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament, which the Rangers last reached in 2019, the last time they played a fall schedule before playing a spring season in 2021.

In Friday's win over Purdue Northwest, Parkside took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when redshirt junior midfielder Dejan Rokvic scored unassisted.

After the Pride tied the match in the 33rd minute, Parkside scored twice in succession, as redshirt junior forward Rade Novakovich tallied his nation-leading 22nd goal of the season off a Rokvic assist in the 42nd minute and senior midfielder Max Ludwig found the net off an assist from junior midfielder Simon Eybert in the 50th.

Purdue Northwest managed to get back within a goal by scoring in the 58th minute, but the Rangers were able to preserve the lead from there and advance to Sunday's conference title match.

Ludwig led the Rangers with five shots, two on net, Rokvic had four shots, two on net, and Novakovich tallied three shots, one on net.

Junior Alexandre Durand, meanwhile, made five saves in goal for Parkside.

