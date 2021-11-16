Men's college soccer: UW-Parkside earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Division II Tournament

The UW-Parkside men’s soccer team is already through to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

After sharing the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title with Davenport (Mich.) and then defeating the Panthers, 3-2, in the conference tournament title match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine, the Rangers earned an automatic berth to the national tournament and on Monday received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in their super region.

Parkside will host No. 6 seed Fort Hays State (Kan.), which also has a first-round bye, in a second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Lake Erie (Ohio), which has a first-round bye and will host the winner of Thursday’s first-round match between No. 7 seed Lewis (Ill.) and No. 10 seed Davenport, which got into the field via an at-large bid, in the second round at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of that second-round match then plays the winner between Parkside and Fort Hays State in the third round.

This is Parkside’s first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance since 2019, when the Rangers were the No. 10 seed and fell to No. 7 seed Cedarville (Ohio) in penalty kicks.

Parkside, which enters this year’s national tournament with a 15-3-2 overall record, also has a chance to set the program’s single-season record for wins. This season has seen the highest number of wins for the Rangers since 2000, when they went 17-5. The program record for wins in a season is 18, which has stood since 1989, when the Rangers went 18-4-1 and were the NAIA national runner-up.

In the final United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II national rankings, which were released Nov. 9, Parkside was ranked 20th.

Two more for Novakovich

In Sunday’s GLIAC Tournament championship match against Davenport, redshirt junior forward Rade Novakovich scored the Rangers’ first goal in the 18th minute off assists from redshirt junior midfielder/forward Nikola Kesich and redshirt junior midfielder Dejan Rokvic to give his team a 1-0 lead. Novakovich struck again in the 54th minute, this time off an assist by Max Ludwig, to put Parkside ahead 3-1 for what turned out to the the game-winning tally.

Those were Novakovich’s 23rd and 24th goals this season, giving him the most in all of NCAA Division II by four goals over Shawn Genus of Wilmington (Del.), who has 20, entering the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Novakovich also had an assist in Sunday’s match, as he and Rokvic were credited with the helpers on a goal by redshirt freshman forward Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano in the 32nd minute that gave Parkside a 2-0 lead.

Novakovich also leads the country with 58 total points going into the national tournament, which includes 10 assists. Genus and Louis Silva of Georgian Court (N.J.) are tied for second, 12 points behind Novakovich with 46 total points.

