Men's college volleyball: Carthage advance to the NCAA Division III's Final Four

KENOSHA, Wis. — In the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship and a rematch from their regular-season meeting, the Carthage College men's volleyball team swept Dominican (Ill.) 3-0 on Saturday evening at Tarble Arena.

Dominican (Ill.) (25-2), ranked No. 3 in the last NVA/AVCA regular-season poll, started with an early 5-3 lead in set one before kills from David Markes and Zach Bulthuis tied it at five.

With the set locked at eight, an ace from Gene McNulty and a block assist from Peyton Wieter and Bulthuis moved the Firebirds (22-3) ahead 10-8. Each team traded point for point until a service error put the Firebirds in front 15-14 heading to the media timeout.

With the set even at 17, two consecutive kills from Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt pushed it to 19-17. Out of a Stars timeout, Dominican (Ill.) used a kill and an ace to tie it at 19 until Markes connected on a kill and an ace from Wieter changed the score to 21-19. Though the Stars got within two, Bulthuis put the set away with a kill 25-22.

Carthage jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the second off back-to-back Schmidt aces. Schmidt added another kill which gave the Firebirds a three-point advantage to 11-8. A 7-3 run for Carthage extended the lead to 17-13 forcing a Dominican (Ill.) timeout.

The Stars got within three off a Firebirds attack error which made it 19-16. A service error for Dominican (Ill.) moved the Firebirds ahead 21-17. A Bulthuis kill widened the gap to four as a kill from Slivinski gave them a two-set lead 25-22.

With momentum on their side, Carthage began the third ahead 5-1. The Stars rallied getting within two with an ace, however, Bulthuis connected on a kill to push the lead to 11-9. Another 9-2 run for the Firebirds moved it to a 20-11 score capped off with a kill from Markes. A closing Slivinski kill sealed the game for Carthage 25-17

The Firebirds move on to play in the NCAA Semifinals facing Wentworth on Friday, April 22.

