MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men's college volleyball: Carthage advance to the NCAA Division III's Final Four

Carthage Men's Volleyball

The Carthage men's volleyball team poses with a banner after defeating Dominican (Ill.) in straight sets on Saturday night at Tarble Arena in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III men's volleyball tournament.

 PHOTO COURTESY CARTHAGE ATHLETICS

KENOSHA, Wis. — In the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship and a rematch from their regular-season meeting, the Carthage College men's volleyball team swept Dominican (Ill.) 3-0 on Saturday evening at Tarble Arena.

David Markes, Carthage

Markes

Dominican (Ill.) (25-2), ranked No. 3 in the last NVA/AVCA regular-season poll, started with an early 5-3 lead in set one before kills from David Markes and Zach Bulthuis tied it at five.

Peyton Wieter, Carthage

Wieter

With the set locked at eight, an ace from Gene McNulty and a block assist from Peyton Wieter and Bulthuis moved the Firebirds (22-3) ahead 10-8. Each team traded point for point until a service error put the Firebirds in front 15-14 heading to the media timeout.

Carter Schmidt, Carthage

Schmidt

With the set even at 17, two consecutive kills from Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt pushed it to 19-17. Out of a Stars timeout, Dominican (Ill.) used a kill and an ace to tie it at 19 until Markes connected on a kill and an ace from Wieter changed the score to 21-19. Though the Stars got within two, Bulthuis put the set away with a kill 25-22.

Carthage jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the second off back-to-back Schmidt aces. Schmidt added another kill which gave the Firebirds a three-point advantage to 11-8. A 7-3 run for Carthage extended the lead to 17-13 forcing a Dominican (Ill.) timeout.

The Stars got within three off a Firebirds attack error which made it 19-16. A service error for Dominican (Ill.) moved the Firebirds ahead 21-17. A Bulthuis kill widened the gap to four as a kill from Slivinski gave them a two-set lead 25-22.

With momentum on their side, Carthage began the third ahead 5-1. The Stars rallied getting within two with an ace, however, Bulthuis connected on a kill to push the lead to 11-9. Another 9-2 run for the Firebirds moved it to a 20-11 score capped off with a kill from Markes. A closing Slivinski kill sealed the game for Carthage 25-17

The Firebirds move on to play in the NCAA Semifinals facing Wentworth on Friday, April 22.

