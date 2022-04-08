Men's college volleyball: Carthage advances to CCIW Tournament title match, will host it Saturday night

The Carthage men's volleyball team found itself in a battle Wednesday night, but the Firebirds passed their first postseason test in their quest to defend their NCAA Division III national title.

Now, they'll be back at Tarble Arena on Saturday night looking to win another College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship and secure an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Carthage won the CCIW regular-season title with an undefeated 12-0 mark in conference play to secure the No. 1 seed and hosting rights for the conference tournament, and the Firebirds certainly got tested by No. 4 seed North Park in Wednesday's semifinal at Tarble Arena.

But the Firebirds prevailed in a sweep, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, to advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. CCIW Tournament championship match at Tarble Arena against No. 2 seed North Central, which topped No. 3 seed Loras (Iowa) in four sets in Wednesday's other semifinal in Naperville, Ill.

Carthage finished with a robust .368 hitting percentage in Wednesday's match against North Park, but the Firebirds also made 15 service errors and had to work hard to shake the pesky Vikings in each set.

But this time of year, Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said, there's no such thing as an ugly victory.

"A win's a win. We're in the playoffs," Kieckhefer told John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050 in a post-match interview that was posted on Carthage's athletics website. "It doesn't matter how you get them. Survive and advance, keep going forward. One-seeds have lost before, so just to win, to get out in three (sets), not to have more jumps, is really important for us.

"Wins are wins, and I told the guys, great teams can win ugly. And this is a great volleyball team that we have."

Up next is a matchup of top-10 opponents, as Carthage held at No. 3, with three first-place votes, in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll, while North Central checked in at No. 8. The Firebirds defeated the Cardinals in both of their regular-season matches, in four sets on March 2 at Tarble Arena and in three sets on March 26 in Naperville.

"They're a great rival for us, and we'll see how we go out," Kieckhefer said. "They're going to bring a lot of fire. They always do. We'll keep the energy on our side of the net and be calm (and) consistent."

The Firebirds are seeking to win their second straight CCIW Tournament championship in as many tries. The CCIW added men's volleyball to its slate of sanctioned sports prior to the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the conference tournament that year.

Meanwhile, Carthage (19-3 overall) is on a 19-match winning streak since losing its first three matches to begin the season. The Firebirds have dropped just four sets total in 13 CCIW matches so far.

Carthage is also hoping to not have to leave Tarble Arena again this season. Before the season, the school was awarded hosting rights for the Final Four and National Championship matches on April 22-23, so if the Firebirds get that far, they'll be playing those matches at home.

And as the No. 1-ranked team in the latest Region III rankings, the Firebirds are also in the pole position to host an NCAA Division III Tournament Regional next weekend.

Otto, Markes come up big

In Wednesday's match, Carthage got huge performances from 6-foot-6 senior middle blocker Andrew Otto and 6-7 sophomore middle blocker David Markes.

Otto finished the match with 11 kills on a .500 hitting percentage, along with a pair of blocks, continuing his stellar play of late.

"That's what Andrew Otto can produce," Kieckhefer said. "We have six great middles on this roster, and I think probably the four best middles in the conference on our roster, to be brutally honest with you. And Andrew Otto showed that (Wednesday). He's hitting like .600 on the season, anyway, and then he goes and hits another .500 match against a really, really good North Park team.

"... He's been working his tail off in the practice gym. You've seen him a bunch this season. It's like he's glued to the floor. He's been playing a lot. I'm just so, so proud of him. We all knew that's what he could do."

Markes, meanwhile, led the Firebirds with 14 kills Wednesday, the sixth time this season he's recorded double-digit kills in a match.

Kieckhefer credited sophomore setter Gene McNulty, who racked up 43 assists for his seventh match of 40-plus assists this season, for spreading the ball around Wednesday, as Otto and Markes combined for 25 kills from the middle.

Kieckhefer also had high praise for senior libero Kyle Cohan in serve-receive. Cohan finished the match with a team-high seven digs, and Kieckhefer said his play allowed the Firebirds to set up their attack.

"We do not hit .400 and .433 in sets two and three without Kyle Cohan," Kieckhefer said. "He is just so unbelievably gifted."

Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, the Firebirds' biggest weapon, had a customary strong match with 11 kills and a .348 attack percentage. But it was Slivinski's match-high eight service aces, including two in a row to close out a tight first set in Carthage's favor, that were especially impressive.

"He's gone through some ups and downs this season with (serving)," Kieckhefer said of Slivinski. "It's just about finding that consistency, a really good toss. ... Being able to toss that ball high and replicate that pre-serve routine, I think that's what really helped him out."

All-CCIW

On Tuesday, the CCIW announced it's All-Conference teams for men's volleyball, and Carthage was obviously well-represented.

Slivinski was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, Cohan was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the first time and Kieckhefer claimed his third straight Coach of the Year honors.

Joining Slivinski and Cohan on the first team for Carthage were junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis and junior outside hitter Carter Schmidt. It was the third consecutive first-team honor for Bulthuis and the second straight first-team honor for Schmidt.

Additionally, Carthage senior setter Nick Cookingham was one of seven CCIW players to earn the RESPECT Award, given to one student-athlete from each program that "have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust," according to a CCIW press release.

