Men's college volleyball: Carthage clinches share of CCIW title, can win it outright Wednesday

The Carthage men's volleyball team has designs on winning several titles this season, mainly on defending the NCAA Division III national championship it won last year.

But winning a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title comes first, and the Firebirds checked that off their list with a dominating win at North Central on Saturday.

In a much-anticipated matchup of top-five teams nationally, Carthage rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 CCIW sweep of the Cardinals in Naperville, Ill., completing a season sweep of North Central and locking up at least a share of the CCIW title in the process.

The Firebirds can clinch the CCIW title outright with a win over Millikin on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena.

Carthage entered Saturday's matchup ranked No. 3, with two first-place votes, in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, while North Central was ranked No. 4. The latest poll, scheduled to be released Tuesday, was not out as of the News' press time Tuesday afternoon, but the Firebirds will surely at least maintain their No. 3 position, if not move up.

More importantly, though, Carthage is playing the type of volleyball commensurate with a team that has national title aspirations. After dropping its first three matches of the season, the Firebirds have won 15 straight now to improve to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the CCIW. They were scheduled to host Milwaukee School of Engineering in a non-conference match Tuesday night at Tarble Arena, a match that ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

North Central and Loras (Iowa) are both now two games back of Carthage at 8-2 in CCIW play with two conference games left.

Carthage, meanwhile, is the host school for the NCAA Division III Final Four and National Championship from April 22-23 at Tarble Arena, so the Firebirds are honing in on their goal of defending their national championship at home.

"I am so incredibly proud of this group," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a press release following Saturday's win at North Central. "We have been playing some high-level volleyball in the practice gym, and I am so glad we could showcase that again (Saturday). What a great team win. Every single player is getting better and battling for each other, as one.

"There has been some adversity this season. But we trusted each other, battled to get better and are playing some great volleyball at a great time. Winning conference championships is never easy, doing it on the road is even harder. I was so pumped with our level of play to earn that share of the CCIW championship. We can win it outright (this) week. So much more for us to earn this season. We are ready to battle for it."

In Saturday's match, junior outside hitter Carter Schmidt (15) and sophomore middle blocker David Markes (12) each had double-digit kills for Carthage, junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis totaled eight kills and two blocks, senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski had four kills, five digs and two aces, Markes added three blocks, sophomore setter Gene McNulty tallied 37 assists and two blocks, senior libero Kyle Cohan notched five digs and senior outside hitter Peyton Wieter added four digs.

On Monday, Schmidt and McNulty each collected CCIW weekly honors, as Schmidt was named the Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and McNulty was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Schmidt averaged 4.0 kills per set and notched a .400 attack percentage in the Firebirds' CCIW wins over Illinois Wesleyan and North Central last week, while McNulty averaged 10.8 assists per set in the Firebirds' pair of CCIW victories.

