Men's college volleyball: Carthage receives No. 1 seed, won't have to leave home for NCAA D-III Tournament

During the start of the NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Tournament selection show Monday morning on NCAA.com, the host referred to the bracket as, "The Road to Kenosha."

Indeed, the tournament road ends here, at Tarble Arena, as Carthage was chosen before the season as the host site for this year's NCAA Division III Final Four and National Championship matches for men's volleyball, scheduled for April 22-23.

Carthage, the defending NCAA Division III national champion, is also hoping to be one of the four teams involved in the event, and the Firebirds won't have to leave home once to defend their national title.

As expected after winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season title and then the tournament title this weekend at Tarble Arena, Carthage received a No. 1 seed Monday morning for the NCAA Division III Tournament and will also host regional games this weekend, in addition to the national semifinals and national title match.

Carthage (20-3) will face No. 4 seed Mount Union (Ohio), which is 14-11 and won the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League's automatic bid to the national tournament, in a regional semifinal 4 p.m. Friday at Tarble Arena.

Following that match, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, will be the other regional semifinal between No. 2 seed Dominican (Ill.), which is 24-1, and No. 3 seed North Central (Ill.), which is 19-4. Dominican received the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference's automatic bid to the national tournament, while North Central received an at-large bid after losing to Carthage on Saturday in the CCIW Tournament title match.

The winners of Friday's matches will then square off in the regional final, with a trip to the Final Four on the line, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tarble Arena.

Carthage hasn't played Mount Union yet this season but played North Central three times, defeating the Cardinals twice in CCIW regular-season play and again for the conference tournament title, and Dominican once. The Stars beat the Firebirds in five sets in a non-conference match at Tarble Arena back on Jan. 28. Carthage has won 20 straight matches since that defeat, which was the Firebirds' third consecutive loss to start the season.

In addition to Carthage, the other No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Division III Tournament are Springfield (Mass.), Stevens (N.J.) and Rutgers-Newark (N.J.).

In the latest national coaches poll, Springfield was No. 1, followed by Dominican, Carthage, Stevens and Rutgers-Newark. Carthage, however, received three of 21 first-place votes — Springfield had the other 18 — and was ranked No. 1 to Dominican's No. 2 in the Region III rankings, which had the most bearing on seedings for the national tournament.

