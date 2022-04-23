Men's college volleyball: Carthage repeat as NCAA Division III champions

Oh, what a feeling.

Carthage College players, coaches, fans and students removed hardwood floor planks more than one hour after Saturday’s NCAA Division 3 men’s volleyball national championship.

They posed for photos with family members that drove as far as St. Louis and the south side of Chicago.

They thanked everyone and their mother, and father, including the city of Kenosha and the college for continued support in this two-year journey.

Carthage setter Gene McNulty was getting hugs from people he probably hadn’t talked to before. Kyle Cohan had his head on a swivel from selfies from friends.

And Zach Bulthuis couldn’t help but hug every single teammate he saw, sporthing his million-dollar smile.

Senior superstar hitter Matt Slivinski fought back tears with an emotional, red face.

Nobody really could believe it.

And nobody wanted to leave. Even two hours after the final point - an anticlimactic Springfield hitting error - turned Tarble Arena into a deafening madhouse, all 2,175 loyal fans.

It’s the kind of euphoric state reserved for something as big as the top of one’s craft, or passion, a national championship.

And not just one.

Carthage had a hiccup in game three but perseverd in the next set to slay top-ranked Springfield, Mass., 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22.

“Surreal…I mean, I don’t even know what to think,” said McNulty. “I couldn’t be happier to go back to back in front of the home crowd, and the home arena, it’s a rush of emotions.”

“I saw the best matchups tonight. I knew their guys couldn’t stop our guys, all I had to do was put a good ball up.”

And did he ever put that ball up.

McNulty dished 43 assists, many coming to all-World Matt Slivinski.

Playing in his last collegiate game, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Willow Spring, Ill. slammed home a match-high 18 kills, with an impressive .368 hitting percentage, and seemed to counter every Springfield punch with a bigger, more booming counterpunch.

Slivinski saved his best for last, too.

With the Pride on the verge of sending it to a fifth set, Slivinski put the Firebirds on his back in set four and powered his way to the Promised Land.

He broke 17-17 and 22-22 ties with key kills, and his four kills in the final 10 points proved to be the difference.

A humble, hard-working, gym-rat style grinder, Slivinski exuded pure satisfaction and pride on his face in a post-game press conference.

He plans to play professional volleyball overseas now, but Saturday night was about victory.

It was about a team running it back in front of its home fans, and dag nammit, it was time to celebrate.

Several players mentioned taking their individual NCAA championship trophies out on the town. Zach Bulthuis, who added nine kills and three blocks, said the guys were going to try to talk head coach JW Kieckhefer into bringing the large trophy to their favorite Kenosha establishment.

As for Slivinski, it’s time to smile and enjoy a year-long journey that included long hours before games and after games, rigorous offseason training and an emphasis on family.

“I’m hoping to play some more volleyball overseas,” Slivinski said with a smile after the game. “It’s going to be awhile, though. I’m going to take some time off and have some fun. But other than that, I’ll be back in the gym.”

“It’s kind of just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s great to have that feeling once (a national title), but it’s even better to win again.”

Much like they did in Friday’s semifinal victory, Carthage jumped out on fire Saturday by taking the first two sets with relative ease.

Springfield showed a little more fight in the second set, but two Slivinski kills and a Carter Schmidt kill put it away after a tight 21-20 advantage.

“I can’t even explain it,” Schmidt said. “To put into words is tough. These guys are awesome. The atmosphere was incredible. There’s nothing more I can say.”

Springfield looked like a different team in set three, firing out to a 3-0 lead and firing on all cylinders with a hint of desperation, knowing one more loss meant the end of the season.

Springfield was able to keep a three or four-point lead most of the set, and Liam York, who finished with 15 kills, fired off four late to seal the win.

After that, though, Carthage showed the championship mettle of a back-to-back national champion in the fourth set.

A tight set throughout, the final game saw 11 lead changes.

But in the end, Kieckhefer said it was his squad’s battling and willingness to go to war that pulled out the victory.

Slivinski said Springfield changed some passing rotations in set three, and the Firebirds were trying to do a little bit too much.

“I think we started to pull it together toward the end of set three, and set four we just restarted,” Slivinski said. “It was a new game.”

“Like Sliv said, we were pressing,” Kieckhefer added. “Bulthuis was getting frustrated in set three. He was thunderbolting balls that were landing out. We responded with some press. Across the board, we got a little nervous. We were able to work our way out.”

The glow of this victory will last more than just one night.

“Let’s let this one sink in, and get to have fun with our alumni in Kenosha,” Kieckhefer laughed.

Jarrett Anderson led the Pride with 17 kills, and Brennen Brandow added 15 kills.

Schmidt added 11 kills, and David Markes chipped in nine.

Defensively, Peyton Wieter led the way with 16 digs and Kyle Cohan added 12.

It was a sweet, storybook ending for Cohan, another senior.

“It’s crazy, we worked so hard for this two years in a row,” Cohan said.

“Last year was amazing, but it’s really hard to repeat. It means everything to do it in front of my family that came up from St. Louis. It’s my last year of volleyball, so it’s a great ending.”

