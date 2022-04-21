Men's college volleyball: Carthage set to host, compete in NCAA Division III Final Four

The Carthage men’s volleyball team knew all season long that it might be playing at home for a chance to defend the NCAA Division III national championship it won last season.

Of course, the Firebirds had to get there first, or they would just be spectators at their own party.

Well, Carthage accomplished its mission and will be at Tarble Arena, along with Springfield, Stevens and Wentworth, this weekend for the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national semifinals on Friday and the national title match on Saturday.

Last April, Carthage defeated Benedictine (Ill.) in a five-set thriller in the title match in Salem, Va., to capture the first team national title in school history. So volleyball fever was running high around the campus when Carthage had a chance to host this year’s Final Four, something it also did in 2018, when Springfield (Mass.) defeated Stevens (N.J.) for the national title.

“We had the opportunity to bid late summer, early fall,” Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a recent interview in his office at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center. “(Carthage men’s volleyball coach) JW (Kieckhefer) came in and said, ‘Hey, this is out there, would you be interested in doing it?’ And I jumped at it.

“Part of it is, yes, we (had) the opportunity to potentially play in it, but there were no guarantees. You’ve got to stay healthy, and there’s some really good men’s volleyball teams across the country that we (had) to go through.”

Yes, the chance to defend a national championship at home was an amazing opportunity. But, as Stewart emphasized, there was never a guarantee of that, so even if the Firebirds hadn’t been playing this weekend, it was still a great thing for the school and the community.

“For me, to put our department (out front) and have national recognition is something we couldn’t turn down,” Stewart said. “Plus, we also get to show off the great city and great town of Kenosha and the surrounding things.

“So, to be able to bring business, to be able to bring teams, be able to bring families who are going to stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants, visit our corporate partners — we get a chance to show Carthage and Kenosha to the entire country — that was a great opportunity that we couldn’t turn down.”

Of course, now that Carthage is playing this weekend, ticket sales should be boosted significantly. Stewart said there will be no restrictions on crowd size or anything else from the height of the pandemic, which should give Tarble Arena the type of atmosphere everybody was used to before COVID-19.

“We’ve seen some pretty strong early pre-sales of tickets for the Final Four and national championship,” Stewart said. “I think we’re in decent shape to host. ... It’s a good opportunity for our student-athletes. I think in some ways they felt more pressure, because we’re playing at home, but JW has a great squad, and they’ve embraced the pressure, and I think they’re excited for that.

“I know a lot of our students on campus, from a school spirit standpoint, are excited to get behind us, as well.”

