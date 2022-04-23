Men's college volleyball: Carthage sweeps Wentworth to reach D-III championship match

KENOSHA — While Mother Nature made it rain outside Tarble Arena Friday night, Carthage College hitters Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt rained down on Wentworth in a NCAA Division III national semifinal men’s volleyball battle.

Furthermore, middle hitter Zach Bulthuis made it thunderstorm.

A capacity crowd of more than 2,000 Carthage fans participated in a “white out” of Carthage gear, and they provided the wind with howling support of their defending national champions.

The atmosphere was all Carthage, all the time as the Firebirds got stronger as the match went on in a clean sweep of Wentworth by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-11.

Carthage (23-3) advanced to Saturday’s national championship against Springfield. Check out Monday’s Kenosha News for complete coverage of the title match.

Wentworth came out of the gates hot with a 4-0 advantage, but Slivinski and Bulthuis tallied four kills each to answer in the first set.

Then, the Firebirds played much better in the second set, jumping out early and cruising to victory before culminating the match with a nearly flawless performance in the final set.

Bulthuis had 11 kills and an insane .917 hitting percentage (11 kills and no hitting errors in 12 attacks), and his presence was felt in the middle as he provided an energetic spark rife with several blocks and even block kills, including a sequence in the second set where he followed up his own block kill point with two consecutive blocks.

Plus, Slivinski and Schmidt were never really out of rhythm, thanks to setter Gene McNulty’s 33 assists and precision passing.

McNulty dazzled the raucous Carthage faithful with a ridiculous backward set on a line drive to Schmidt, who hammered it home.

Slivinski led the team with 13 kills and provided even more “wow” moments, often either skying high above the block despite his perceived height disadvantage or punishing the volleyball directly through anywhere from four to six hands at a time.

Firebirds head coach JW Kieckhefer said his guys struggled in the passing game to open the contest, but eventually settled in.

“Serve-pass is normally one of our strengths, but we struggled,” Kieckhefer said. “I was proud of how we adjusted and competed. We just trust and we believe, and we know the system is really, really good.

“We played calm, composed and consistent. We knew we would make some plays when we needed to.”

Along with Bulthuis' dominance, Schmidt and Slivinski hit better than .600 in the final two sets.

For Bulthuis, who Kieckhefer deemed “elite” Friday night, it’s about stepping up and bringing plenty of offense from a non-traditional place like the middle.

“All year long, I’ve said I gotta work on my blocking,” Bulthuis joked. “JW tells me I’m a middle blocker, not a hitter. To be able to deliver at that high of a hitting percentage is amazing.

“It’s a whole team effort. They don’t double and triple block me. I can’t do that unless the other guys are spread out. Being able to show up when you need to is awesome.”

Slivinski said the Leopards were forced to pick and choose who they wanted to block. With Schmidt, Bulthuis and Slivinski hitting efficiently, Wentworth simply wasn’t able to counter.

Carthage hit .476 as a team and held Wentworth to a .156 clip.

Kieckhefer said service pressure helped the Firebirds take control in the second set, as Carthage built a 21-15 lead before winning.

Then, the Firebirds stepped down all the way on the gas pedal in the third game. Carthage jumped out to a 9-2 advantage and defensively didn’t allow Wentworth to get any momentum going.

“We were able to make (Jacob) LaBouliere do something else beside hit,” Kieckhefer said of Wentworth's top hitter. “He takes so many swings for him, that if you can make him do something else, we made them predictable.

“We brought Carter’s jump serve in the third set, and while he brings pace he actually locates it well. We put our more consistent servers in the rotation when they were both in the backcourt, and we tried to make LaBouliere (10 kills) beat us by himself. One guy is never going to beat us.”

Slivinski led the Firebirds with seven digs and Schmidt paced the squad with three aces.

Bulthuis credited the students and alumni for showing up and providing an unforgettable experience.

“I went to my first class today, and every single person I saw that I never met came up to me and wished me good luck and told me to kick some butt,” Bulthuis said. “I also got some text messages from alumni saying they were going to show up. I couldn’t ask for a better crowd or a better school.”

Slivinski said the cheering and overwhelming fan support helped in the third set.

Bulthuis credited the coaching staff for the team’s ability to get better as the match wore on. The Firebirds were well-prepared, and it showed.

On their current 20-match win streak, they’ve consistently been able to figure out opponents during the match and improve.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time,” Slivinski added.

“We’ve had a lot of tough moments this year, and it’s made everything that much sweeter,” Kieckhefer added. “Last year, we were just rolling. The pressure just to get here again was a lot. Maybe we kind of stumble a little early, but we always trust each other. It’s been a special year.”

