Men's college volleyball: Carthage wins 14th straight, big match at North Central on Saturday

The Carthage men's volleyball team maintained its one-game lead for first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin standings with a massive match looming next.

The defending NCAA Division III national champion Firebirds, who've won 14 straight matches since starting the season 0-3, rolled to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Illinois Wesleyan in a CCIW match at Tarble Arena on Wednesday night.

Carthage, which stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 14-3 overall and stayed perfect in the CCIW with a 9-0 conference mark, a game ahead of North Central, which notched a four-set win at Augustana on Wednesday night to move to 8-1 in the conference.

Carthage and North Central, which moved up a spot to No. 4 in the national rankings this week, square off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Naperville, Ill., in a match-up between top-five teams.

Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer, who celebrated his 31st birthday with Wednesday's victory, said the Firebirds are looking forward to what should be a great atmosphere Saturday with fans in attendance at North Central's Gregory Arena, the first time for a Carthage appearance there since the 2019 season, months before Kieckhefer was hired as head coach.

"That's what North Central brings, they bring a lot of energy to a match," Kieckhefer told John Weiser following Wednesday's match in an interview on the Carthage athletics website. "I haven't played there with fans in a long time, obviously it's the first time since (before) the first year I was (at Carthage). It'll be fun to play in an opponent environment that's really aggressive.

"... Just play. If we can play, we'll be really, really good, and it's a thought about consistent, relentless energy. And we did that really well last year for the national championship matches."

This is the second regular-season meeting between the Firebirds and the Cardinals. Carthage won their first match in four sets March 2 at Tarble Arena.

In Wednesday's victory at Illinois Wesleyan, meanwhile, Carthage got a match-high 10 kills from junior outside hitter Carter Schmidt, while junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis added seven kills. Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski totaled five kills and five digs, junior opposite hitter Daniel Dyner notched four aces, senior middle blocker Andrew Otto added three aces and three blocks, sophomore setter Gene McNulty totaled 17 assists and freshman setter Justin Girodat chipped in 12 assists.

"Really impressed with how we played offense again (Wednesday)," Kieckhefer said. "Actually, we kind of challenged our guys through the middle of set one and between one and two. We hadn't blocked any balls there, and the message was, 'They are swinging cross-court. We need to start blocking some balls cross-court at a better clip.'

"... It was great to see some more guys get some playing time."

