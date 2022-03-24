Men's college volleyball: Carthage wins 14th straight, big match at North Central on Saturday

The Carthage men's volleyball team maintained its one-game lead for first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin standings with a massive match looming next.
The defending NCAA Division III national champion Firebirds, who've won 14 straight matches since starting the season 0-3, rolled to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Illinois Wesleyan in a CCIW match at Tarble Arena on Wednesday night.
Carthage, which stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 14-3 overall and stayed perfect in the CCIW with a 9-0 conference mark, a game ahead of North Central, which notched a four-set win at Augustana on Wednesday night to move to 8-1 in the conference.
Carthage and North Central, which moved up a spot to No. 4 in the national rankings this week, square off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Naperville, Ill., in a match-up between top-five teams.
Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer, who celebrated his 31st birthday with Wednesday's victory, said the Firebirds are looking forward to what should be a great atmosphere Saturday with fans in attendance at North Central's Gregory Arena, the first time for a Carthage appearance there since the 2019 season, months before Kieckhefer was hired as head coach.
Woman charged for brandishing gun at Mahone Middle School in Monday afternoon incident
Bristol: Restaurants, retail planned for revitalization of southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case; mother charged
Bristol man identified as victim of fatal crash
Three face slew of drug-related felony charges; two from Kenosha
Proposed Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center housing, retail density reduced in latest plans
Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
Illinois driver in custody after Pleasant Prairie pursuit, crash of vehicle stolen out of Chicago
Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing location in Illinois
Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for putting knee on 12-year-old daughter's neck
Missing Wisconsin student found dead in Mississippi River
"That's what North Central brings, they bring a lot of energy to a match," Kieckhefer told John Weiser following Wednesday's match in an interview on the Carthage athletics website. "I haven't played there with fans in a long time, obviously it's the first time since (before) the first year I was (at Carthage). It'll be fun to play in an opponent environment that's really aggressive.
"... Just play. If we can play, we'll be really, really good, and it's a thought about consistent, relentless energy. And we did that really well last year for the national championship matches."
This is the second regular-season meeting between the Firebirds and the Cardinals. Carthage won their first match in four sets March 2 at Tarble Arena.
In Wednesday's victory at Illinois Wesleyan, meanwhile, Carthage got a match-high 10 kills from junior outside hitter Carter Schmidt, while junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis added seven kills. Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski totaled five kills and five digs, junior opposite hitter Daniel Dyner notched four aces, senior middle blocker Andrew Otto added three aces and three blocks, sophomore setter Gene McNulty totaled 17 assists and freshman setter Justin Girodat chipped in 12 assists.
"Really impressed with how we played offense again (Wednesday)," Kieckhefer said. "Actually, we kind of challenged our guys through the middle of set one and between one and two. We hadn't blocked any balls there, and the message was, 'They are swinging cross-court. We need to start blocking some balls cross-court at a better clip.'
"... It was great to see some more guys get some playing time."
IN PHOTOS: Donald Driver visits Carthage College
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, center, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program Alexis Vega, left, and Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, left, autographs a photograph for Rocco LaMacchia Jr., director of admissions and financial aid, at Carthage College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. LaMacchia is in the photograph where Driver performed a "Lambeau Leap" into the crowd during a game. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with Carthage students from left, Alexis Vega, Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn, Ryan Skipper and Kelly Sibert, at the college on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Driver visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, and football players and coaches as part of the Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, Dancing with the Stars champion, and a New York Times Best Selling Author.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!