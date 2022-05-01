Mike Johnson column: Under Kieckhefer, Carthage men's volleyball program now a real national power

Carthage men’s volleyball coach JW Kieckhefer walked right off one court and into another last week.

After guiding his team to a second straight NCAA Division III national championship on a court of athletics in a super-charged atmosphere at Tarble Arena the weekend of April 22-23, Kieckhefer spent a chunk of last week stuck in a much drearier atmosphere, this time in a court of law.

Don’t worry, he wasn’t in trouble for committing some type of celebratory post-championship shenanigans. Kieckhefer was stuck at the courthouse simply because he had jury duty, a reminder that even when you win back-to-back national championships, you’re not above the important — or dreaded, it’s really in the eye of the beholder — civic duty of serving with your peers in determining someone’s guilt or innocence.

Fortunately for Kieckhefer, by the time I talked to him Friday, after he’d spent a full day at the courthouse and part of another earlier in the week, he was off the hook when the defendant in the trial he would’ve been assigned to pleaded guilty.

With a laugh, Kieckhefer admitted he was not in his best shape — national championships require the appropriate celebration, after all — when he turned up for jury duty, but he made it in, and by Friday he was able to reflect some more on the surreal atmosphere at Tarble Arena the weekend prior.

In front of a large, raucous crowd numbering around 2,100 each match, the Firebirds swept Wentworth (Mass.) Institute of Technology in three sets in the national semifinals on Friday, April 22, then topped Springfield (Mass.) in four sets in the national title match on Saturday, April 23, for the program’s second straight national championship.

Looking back on that environment Friday, Kieckhefer kept using one way to describe it.

“It was a movie, man,” he told me. “It was an absolute movie. To be in it and to feel the energy of 2,100 people for two days in a row and to draw energy from it, to feel that place rocking, it was an absolute movie. It’s tough to believe it was real.”

National powerhouse

Well, real it was indeed, and I have to say to all of Kenosha loud and clear: You’ve got a national powerhouse on your hands.

I don’t know if there’s a requirement on how many national titles you have to win to be considered a dynasty or whatever, but I do know that when you win multiple national championships in short order, at least powerhouse is applicable.

Especially considering the Carthage men’s volleyball program had already been taken into national prominence by LJ Marx, the only coach in program history before Kieckhefer, who brought the team onto the NCAA Division III level and pretty much always had it nationally ranked.

In the first-ever Division III Men’s Volleyball Tournament sanctioned by the NCAA, in fact, back in 2012, Marx led Carthage all the way to the title match, where it fell to, yes, Springfield, that time in Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, Carthage could never quite snag that elusive national title under Marx, who stepped down in June 2019 for Kieckhefer to take charge. After the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kieckhefer has brought the program to that promised land of a national championship two years in a row now.

But he’s always been cognizant of what Marx started, even if the team didn’t win a national championship until last season.

“LJ was so good at building a group that played together as a unit,” Kieckhefer said. “When you can build a group that plays together as a unit, you’re going to win a lot of matches.

“The complete season is what defines the team and what defines the unit. We’ve been lucky the last two years to get the right draw and to get the guys to step up in big moments.”

Still just 31 years old, Kieckhefer on Friday thanked Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart, Associate Athletic Director Kelsey Stoltz and President John Swallow for taking a chance on a then-28-year-old head coach who came in and changed the offensive and defensive systems for an already successful team.

Kieckhefer also pointed out the help he’s received from his team’s leaders, specifically Braeden Waumans, a senior in 2020, Tremper graduate Blake Arnold, a senior in 2021, and Matt Slivinski, a senior this season who finished his Carthage career as a four-time first-team All-American and two-time national champion.

“The leaders that we have had here at Carthage have made my job really easy,” Kieckhefer said. “It’s something that, if one of us wasn’t here, I’m not sure we could’ve done this. ... It was such a team effort across the board of making this thing happen and making this thing run.”

Additionally, Kieckhefer pointed out how grateful he was to win national championships for a pair of assistant coaches who were standouts as players for Carthage under Marx but weren’t able to win national titles until they came to the bench.

Matt Reinsel, a 2019 Carthage graduate and four-time All-American setter, was an assistant under Kieckhefer in 2020 and 2021 and finally won a title last season. Will Craft, a 2016 Carthage graduate, did the same on the bench under Kieckhefer this season.

Challenge of repeating

This season’s national title was also especially satisfying because, quite frankly, it shut some people up.

When the Firebirds won it all in 2021, some around the country didn’t view it as a “real” national championship. Because of COVID protocols that extended into last season, some Division III men’s volleyball powers, specifically Springfield and other East Coast schools, didn’t play nearly a full season and thus didn’t get into the national tournament draw.

So even though Carthage finished a perfect 23-0 last season and lost just three sets total the entire way, the achievement was downplayed by some in men’s volleyball circles.

“You go online to the different volleyball (sites) and these blogs and stuff, and people are putting on there, ‘Springfield wasn’t there. (Carthage) didn’t earn that one. COVID year. They had a full season, we only had 10 matches,’” Kieckhefer said. “East Coast had these excuses why they weren’t there (in 2021).

“... There were so many things we heard that we didn’t earn that one, it wasn’t real. And we knew it was real. We knew all the work we put in to win that thing and the ups and the downs, and only losing one set all (regular) season. We earned that. Nobody can take that away from us.”

Still, the doubts grew louder early this season when Carthage started 0-3 right out of the gate with a short-handed roster, including a pair of losses to East Coast teams. Kieckhefer said he and the Firebirds’ leaders had to figure things out.

“Our leadership group had to come together, me included, in late January, early February, and make sure we weren’t going to lose anymore matches and change the way we led and make sure this team was playing this year’s brand of volleyball, not last year’s brand of volleyball,” Kieckhefer said.

Whatever they did worked, as the Firebirds didn’t lose again this season, ending it on a 24-match winning streak. And the only thing standing between Carthage and a national title was Springfield, the very East Coast school that most were referring to when they said Carthage didn’t really earn its national title in 2021.

Well, put that to bed.

“We kind of dropped the mic on that one,” Kieckhefer said. “Whatever you want to say, we don’t care. ... No matter what you want you said about last year’s team, we validated it with the way we played this year.”

But Kieckhefer pointed out there was nothing easy about repeating, even if the Firebirds sometimes made it look that way.

“They say repeating is the hardest thing to do in sport,” he said. “And I can tell you, man, it’s the hardest thing to do in sport. This season was so difficult. It’s made this feeling so incredible.”

Program in great shape

When you win a national title, of course, you’re going to have to replace some great players, and the Firebirds will have to do that when they open next season looking for a three-peat.

Gone will be Slivinski, the best player in program history, along with libero Kyle Cohan, this season’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Year, and four other seniors who won’t be back for another title run in 2023.

But there won’t be any shortage of returning talent, as first-team All-Americans Zach Bulthuis, David Markes and Gene McNulty and second-team All-American Carter Schmidt will all be returning next season. And that’s not even including the incoming freshmen and other underclassmen who might not have played as much this season but could have a bigger role next season.

When you’re a national power, that pipeline just keeps flowing.

“We have four All-Americans returning, right?” Kieckhefer said. “I’m not too worried about the talent we’ve got in this gym.”

Indeed, I need no jury to render my verdict on the Carthage men’s volleyball team, so here it is:

This is one of the best athletic programs we’ve ever seen in Kenosha, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon.

Mike Johnson is a news editor for the Kenosha News.

