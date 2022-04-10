On Campus: Cooks concludes stellar first season with Seton Hall women's basketball team

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how former county high school standouts are doing in college. Send information to sports@kenoshanews.com.

St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks’ first season with the Seton Hall women’s basketball team was a great one.

Cooks — who transferred to Seton Hall last offseason after spending her first two seasons at Michigan State and then one season at Mississippi State — scored her 1,000th point at the NCAA Division I this season, was named first-team All-Big East and helped lead Seton Hall all the way to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship game, where the Pirates fell to South Dakota State, 82-50, on April 2 in Brookings, S.D.

Cooks, a 6-foot-4 post player, finished the season second on the Pirates in scoring at 15.9 points per game, first in rebounds with 7.9 per game, third in assists with 57 and first in blocks with 55. She also shot 48.6% from the field and 78.2% from 3-point range.

In Big East ranks, Cooks finished sixth in scoring, fourth in rebounding, eighth in field-goal percentage and third in blocks per game.

Cooks had a monster game in Seton Hall’s 74-73 win over Middle Tennessee in the WNIT semifinals, racking up 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. She went 10-of-13 from the field overall, 4-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and made the game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Pirates to the WNIT championship game.

Cooks, who led St. Joseph to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up season as a junior in 2016 and as a senior became the first player in county history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, still has one season of eligibility left at Seton Hall.

Grant excelling at Oshkosh

Indian Trail graduate Jaylen Grant, a junior sprinter, posted some fantastic times during the indoor season for the NCA Division III UW-Oshkosh men’s track and field team.

In the Titan Challenge at Oshkosh’s Kolf Sports Center on Feb. 19, Grant won the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.72 seconds. That time broke both the school and Kolf Sports Center records in the event and was also the fifth-fastest time in NCAA Division III history in the event.

For that performance, Grant was named a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track and Field Athletic of the Week award winner for meets held the week of Feb. 14-20.

In the WIAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-26 at UW-Platteville, Grant placed third in the 200 dash (22.12) and sixth in the 60 dash (6.86). He then placed third in the 60 dash (6.82) in the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships at Winston-Salem, N.C., from March 11-12.

Strelow key cog for Gophers

Bradford graduate Sydney Strelow continues to make her mark as a key member of the University of Minnesota softball team.

Strelow, a junior infielder, had started all 32 of the Gophers’ games heading into this weekend. Going into Saturday’s game, she was batting .247 with six homers, five doubles, a triple and 15 RBI. Her six homers were tied for 12th-most in the Big Ten entering Saturday.

Defensively, Strelow had just six errors on 118 chances for a .949 fielding percentage entering play Saturday.

The Gophers were 16-15-1 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play entering Saturday.

Konwent back with Badgers

Central graduate Kayla Konwent, arguably the best softball player in county history, took advantage of the free year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play another season for the University of Wisconsin softball team.

Konwent last played for the Badgers in 2019, when she was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American. She had her senior season in 2020 wiped out by the pandemic and didn’t play in 2021, but she decided to come back for another season in 2022.

Entering a Big Ten doubleheader Saturday at Illinois, Konwent ranked second on the Badgers with a .385 batting average, first with a .547 on-base percentage, first with a .679 slugging percentage and first with a 1.226 OPS. She also led the team with six homers and 21 RBI and had played in 27 of the Badgers’ 28 games, all starts, entering Saturday.

Among Big Ten leaders entering Saturday, Konwent was first in OBP, 10th in slugging percentage, sixth in OPS and third in walks with 24.

Wisconsin entered play Saturday at 20-8 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten and received four votes in the latest USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

Charon slugging at Lawrence

St. Joseph graduate Jacob Charon is having a fantastic season so far for the NCAA Division III Lawrence University baseball team.

A senior outfielder, Charon had already blasted 10 home runs on the season entering a Saturday doubleheader against Illinois College in Appleton. With a good portion of the season left, Charon has already surpassed Lawrence Hall of Famer Steve Blomberg, who hit nine homers in 1972, for the most homers in one season in program history.

In 15 games, all starts, entering Saturday, Charon has posted eye-popping numbers this season. He was batting .421 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and a ridiculous 1.507 OPS and had 10 homers, 25 RBI and three doubles.

On April 2 against Grinnell (Iowa), Charon cranked four homers in one doubleheader and finished the three game series that weekend with six hits, four homers, nine RBI and six runs scored.

For that performance, early last week Charon was named the Midwest Conference Player of the Week and also was an honorable mention pick for the Hitter of the Week award by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Charon was also chosen for the D3baseball.com Team of the Week and entering play Saturday led the entire NCAA, all divisions, with 0.67 homers per game and ranked 12th in Division III with 1.67 RBI per contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.