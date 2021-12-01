On Campus: Former Central star Jaeden Zackery starting for Boston College men's basketball team

Former Central boys basketball standout Jaeden Zackery wouldn’t be denied his dream of playing basketball for an NCAA Division I men’s program.

Early on, Zackery is making the most of that opportunity.

Zackery, considered a true freshman guard this season after an unorthodox route to major college basketball, is now a starter at Boston College, a member of the high-powered Atlantic Coast Conference.

Going into Friday’s ACC opener against Notre Dame at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Zackery has started all eight games for the 5-3 Eagles. He’s averaging 10.9 points per game, tied for second on the team, and 2.3 rebounds per contest. He’s also second on the team with 20 assists and tied for first with 11 steals.

Zackery’s shooting percentages are also strong so far, as he’s currently at 52.5% (31-of-59) overall from the field, 52.4% (11-of-21) from 3-point range and 60.9% (14-of-23) from the free-throw line.

Zackery, a 2019 Central graduate who hails from Salem Lakes, had a stellar career with the Falcons, as he was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-2 first-team All-State in both his junior and senior seasons, as well as the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year as a senior.

As a junior in 2017-18, Zackery led the Falcons to their first appearance in the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament.

Zackery took a unique route to his NCAA Division I career. He played one season of prep-school ball at Scotland (Pa.) Prep during the 2019-20 season, then last season he played at Chipola (Fla.) College, a Division I junior college program.

His goal was to play well enough and garner enough attention to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship, and Boston College offered Zackery that chance.

According to the schedule listed on the school’s website, Boston College will play twice on ESPN2 this season, at Notre Dame on Feb. 16 and at Syracuse on Feb. 19. The Eagles also have a number of games that will be televised on the ACC Network.

Record season for Carmickle

Armani Carmickle, a 2017 Indian Trail graduate, just wrapped up a record-setting season this fall for the University of Minnesota Duluth football team, an NCAA Division II program.

Carmickle, a senior receiver, set the Bulldogs’ single-season program record for receiving yards, finishing with 1,315 on 67 receptions. He also caught 11 touchdown passes in 2021, with a long of 84 yards. Carmickle broke Duluth’s single-season receiving yardage record of 1,201, set by D.J. Winfield in 2008, with a 27-yard touchdown catch in the regular-season finale against Northern State on Nov. 13.

Duluth won a share the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title with a 9-2 conference mark and reached the NCAA Division II playoffs, where the Bulldogs dropped a first-round game to Angelo State (Tex.), 48-14, on Nov. 20 to finish with a 9-3 record overall.

Carmickle finished third in the NSIC in total receiving yards and third in receiving yards per game with 109.6.

A Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention pick in his senior year at Indian Trail in 2016, Carmickle also had finishes of second place and fourth place in the triple jump at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet during his time with the Hawks.

He began his collegiate athletic career at Northwest Missouri State, where he played football and competed in track and field for one season before transferring to UMD in January 2019.

Carmickle was a high school classmate and football teammate of Daviyon Nixon, now a rookie defensive tackle with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Kurylo also a UMD standout

Carmickle wasn’t the only former county high school football standout to play at Duluth, however.

Austin Kurylo, a 2017 Central graduate, was a redshirt senior defensive back with the Bulldogs this fall and finished second on the team with 57 total tackles (40 solo), including two for loss. He also had two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

At Central, Kurylo was a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference pick during his senior season of 2016 and was also a four-year letterwinner in sprints and the long jump for the Falcons in track and field.

Strong fall for Huss

Coming off a fantastic summer on the state amateur golf circuit, 2020 Tremper graduate Cameron Huss had a terrific fall for the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team.

On Nov. 4, Huss was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career after coming in as the Badgers’ top finisher in the Steelwood Collegiate Invite at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley, Ala., tying for fifth place with a three-round total of 5-under-par 211.

In the final round of that tournament, Huss, listed eligibility-wise as a freshman this fall, shot a 6-under 66 to record a new 18-hole career low. His previous low was a 67 (5-under), which he shot in the final round of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill., on Oct. 4.

Huss finished under par in each of the Badgers’ four competitions this fall, with five rounds in the 60s and nine rounds under par. The Nov. 3 Golfstat rankings for individual NCAA Division I men’s golfers had Huss ranked No. 75.

On Wisconsin’s summer amateur circuit in 2021, Huss finished second in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, losing in a playoff for the title, then he notched a sixth-place finish in the State Amateur Championship and tied for 13th in the State Open.

Koker still scoring

Chelby Koker was the greatest scorer in county basketball history at Shoreland Lutheran, and her scoring hasn’t ceased with the NCAA Division I Northern Illinois women’s basketball team.

A junior guard this season, Koker leads the 3-1 Huskies with 19 points per game going into their non-conference game Friday against Western Illinois in Macomb, Ill. Koker is also third on the team with 5.8 rebounds per game, first with 14 assists and tied for third with four steals.

Koker, who ranks sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring, is shooting 50.9% (27-of-53) from the field, 36% (9-of-25) from 3-point range and 92.9% (13-of-14) from the free-throw line.

Koker averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in her freshman season of 2019-20 and last season was named second-team All-MAC after leading NIU with 21.1 points per game.

Koker graduated from Shoreland in 2019, where in four varsity seasons with the Pacers she scored 2,449 points, a county record for both boys and girls players.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.