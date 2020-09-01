Roehl announces retirement

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a career that spanned 21 years, Carthage men's golf coach Dave Roehl announced his retirement Monday.

Assistant coach Jarrett Simonson was named the interim head coach.

"I was very fortunate to have coached and taught at Carthage College," Roehl said in a news release. "Thank you to all my basketball players and golfers. They helped make my life whole. I wish good luck to the new interim men's golf coach."

Roehl graduated with a bachelor's in physical education and health from UW-Oshkosh in 1977 and was named the head boys basketball and baseball coach at Shoreland Lutheran in 1979. In 2000, Roehl became a part-time assistant men's basketball coach at Carthage under Bosko Djurickovic. After four seasons, Roehl was elevated to assistant men's basketball coach. He served in that capacity until 2013.

Roehl was officially named the head men's golf coach in 2002, beginning his 18-year tenure at the helm. During his time leading the program, the Red Men produced 40 All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honorees, three Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-American selections, six GCAA All-Region honorees and six CCIW Jack Swartz All-Academic Award winners.