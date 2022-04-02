UW-Parkside athletics: AD Andrew Gavin talks about the completion of RangerVision 2020 and what's next

The athletic facilities, at least the indoor ones, at UW-Parkside look completely different than they did just over two years ago.

The RangerVision 2020 project, a $5 million campaign that required fundraising from a variety of sources, was announced by Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin in March 2020 to coincide with Parkside Day that year.

Since then, the project has basically reached completion, with the De Simone Arena receiving major upgrades and the sparkling new Rick Kilps Turf Center and the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center now providing Parkside student-athletes, and the community, with state-of-the-art indoor facilities at the school’s Sports and Activity Center.

Of course, when Gavin announced the project in early March 2020, he and everyone else had no idea that the entire world would soon be gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, altering virtually every aspect of daily life.

Nonetheless, the RangerVision 2020 project was completed pretty much on schedule, and now Gavin and the school are looking to what’s next for the athletic department, as the school’s outdoor facilities are still in need of major upgrades.

Gavin, who took over as the athletic director at Parkside in August 2017 and earlier this month was named a 2021-22 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year, sat down with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson last week to discuss the completion of the RangerVision 2020 project and what’s next for Parkside athletics.

Here is an edited version of that discussion:

Mike Johnson: So, now that the indoor facilities have been upgraded at Parkside, what’s the plan for the outdoor facilities, which obviously are in need of big upgrades, too?

Andrew Gavin: “We have an outdoor master plan. We have some glaring outdoor facility issues. It’s not going to surprise anybody for me to say that. So really, since I got here, we’ve talked about how to start to rectify that.

“We prioritized the RangerVision 2020 projects and the Sports and Activity Center improvements, because some of that work was ongoing, obviously with the pool (which was turned into the Rick Kilps Turf Center) being under construction, (and) we really needed to enhance our arena. And the dollar figures were lower, so it was a little more palpable to attack that first. So what I hope is now that we kind of shift our attention back to the outdoor master plan — which is going to come at a significantly higher price, more construction — is that our momentum will carry from RangerVision 2020 into what’s next.

“Just recently, we got revisions on the numbers, in terms of the budget, just turning 2018, 2019 dollars into today’s dollars. And it’s pretty encompassing. It’s a a locker room, concessions, kind of public building, baseball, softball, a renovation to the outdoor track and what stadium would kind of go around that.

“... We do not have an inch of outdoor (artificial) turf, and we don’t have any lights outdoors. Both of those are challenges, but it’s also an opportunity for us, not only how we would have a better experience and opportunities for our athletes, but for the rest of the student body, as well as the community. If we have a significant amount of turf and lights outside, it’s going to get a lot of use.”

MJ: Is the RangerVision 2020 project totally completed now?

AG: “I would say the three headliner projects are 99%. Overall, the project’s probably 90% done. We want to renovate our locker rooms, and there’s some smaller things that are still tied to it. Those three kind of ‘highlight’ projects, I’d call them 99% done.”

MJ: Obviously, the project was challenging enough in the first place. Then the pandemic hit and you had to get it done while all that was going on. Did that disrupt your plans significantly, and were you surprised you got the RangerVision 2020 project done basically on schedule?

AG: “There were certainly challenges. From a fundraising perspective, it’s just trying to gauge what’s appropriate, trying to understand what — either it’s an individual donor, alumni, community supporter — everybody was going through. Without prying, but trying to understand, how was this pandemic impacting them, and is this an appropriate time to ask? And then same with our corporate partners and potential corporate partners.

“I think the pandemic impacted everybody differently. ... So trying to gauge what was appropriate. The opportunities maybe shifted a little bit. I would say we got more corporate support than I thought we would and less individual support than I thought we would. I do think the pandemic played a big role in that.

“I’m not surprised we finished. I think we’re a pretty resilient group, and it was important to our staff, certainly, to get these projects to the finish line. We’ve got great support from Chancellor (Debbie) Ford and her leadership team. But I was expecting some delays. There were some, but not long delays. The De Simone project was slated for summer of 2021, and it was completed fall of 2021. Same with the Kilps Center.

“... I am proud and grateful that we got them to the finish line. I don’t think that was an easy task, and I don’t think it’s something that we should take for granted. A lot of people played a role in that. So I’m very grateful about the fact that we were still able to make that progress.”

MJ: What kind of early feedback have you gotten so far on the upgrades to the Sports and Activity Center?

AG: “I think from the Kilps Center and the Olsen Center perspective, it certainly has drastically enhanced our student-athletes’ experience. From a training perspective, to be able to practice and compete given our weather (in) those outdoor sports — and those facilities are on campus, near their locker rooms, near where they’re going to class, near where they’re going to the coach’s office — has been definitely a drastic change and an enhancement.

“It certainly helps recruiting for a coach to sit with a 17-, 18-year-old prospective student and their families and sell outdoor sports in our climate. You need to be able to point to indoor practice facilities, and now we can do that with a lot of optimism and a lot of positivity. We’ve got some great practice facilities. So that’s been really nice.”

MJ: Where are you specifically now in the process of upgrading the outdoor facilities, and what did you learn from the RangerVision 2020 project that you can maybe apply to that process?

AG: “We’re in the process of kind of updating our plans, I guess, both from a budget perspective, as well as just kind of confirming the types of facilities and locations. And that’s all subject to change at this point. But kind of how we think an outdoor complex would look and fit on our campus. So coming out of COVID, coming out of RangerVision 2020, refreshing those plans is kind of the current state. And then beginning to think about how we find the resources, how we create the support, to get the projects done.

“One thing that I learned from RangerVision 2020, with my first project as an athletic director that was that comprehensive and being at a public institution, is trying to take a lot of different revenue sources and resources and pull those together in a way that can help you be successful. I think long ago are the days that you’re just going to ask the state for money, and they’re going to wire it into the university’s accounts and you’re going to get the facility done. But also, probably we’re not at a point in this point in our university’s history to just roll out a fundraising campaign to our alumni and expect a lot of multimillion-dollar checks to roll in, either.

“So being able to kind of think about the different revenue sources that may be there to support these projects, and how do we combine those to get those done? And that’s something I’m very proud of and grateful for about RangerVision 2020. There’s state support, there’s university support, there’s individual support, there’s corporate support, all tied into the success of those projects.”

KN: What does winning the AD of the Year award mean to both yourself and the department?

AG: “It’s still a little uncomfortable for me, (having) been paid and focused on gaining attention for others on a daily basis, to accept the attention. But I do think what I’ve realized over the last few years is that, if we can do the work to gain notoriety for what we’re doing at Parkside, that’s really good for us. It’s really good for the athletics department, it’s really good for our university, it’s really good for our community. So it’s certainly a reflection on a lot of hard work, a lot of ability, a lot of accomplishments from our staff and our student-athletes.

“And I also think it’s a little bit of confirmation that what we’re trying to do is working, and it matters. Hopefully it’ll inspire what’s next, when we think about belief. There were some people, with this RangerVision 2020, they looked at me like I had two heads when I said we were going to find $5 million (for) these projects. So I think the completion of those projects, recognition of that — whether it’s this award or otherwise — I do think it helps inspire that continued belief that, yeah, what we want to become as an athletics department and as a university and how we can support our community and be part of the community in that way, is realistic. It’s going to continue to happen.”

KN: Of course neither of us can declare the pandemic over, but obviously it seems like we’re moving out of it and hopefully everyone can resume normal life. What are you most excited for with your program coming out of the pandemic?

AG: “One thing I’m excited about, especially coming out of COVID, is getting our student-athletes back in the community in ways to support young people, to support non-profit organizations like the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club. And we’ve worked with those organizations previously. Some of the work Jockey’s doing, with the Jockey Being Family Foundation, and Lincoln Middle School — a lot of that was hard to do and at times not even possible to do during COVID. So I think that’s work we want to be doing. I hesitate to call it work, but that’s involvement in the community that we want to be doing. I think it’s good for our student-athletes and it’s good for the community.

“I’m excited about that, and I’m excited about, I think, more people coming to campus and truly experiencing the projects. COVID lingered pretty far into our basketball season, into our wrestling season this winter, so while we did see some new faces and we did see some people come for the first time ever and get to experience De Simone Arena, we’re certainly hopeful that that multiplies as we go into next year and more people come and see us as an entertainment opportunity and see the high-level college athletics that we have.”

KN: The student-athletes and the coaches were really the ones most affected by the pandemic in terms of how things were changed. What most impressed you about how they handled the adversity?

AG: “I think our student-athletes and our coaches, specifically, were very resilient. I think they were very focused on what we could and couldn’t control, and that was the mindset that I certainly tried to lead the way on, was let’s control what we can control though all this and try to focus on what we can and how to be resilient through it and focus on other opportunities.

“But there was always this kind of, even when things were starting to feel normal or starting to feel better and (we) welcomed spectators back, there was always this kind of hesitancy to say we’re behind it and we’ve put it past us. And I certainly am not qualified to say that now, but I do think there’s more of sense of that we’re truly coming out of this, and that does lead to optimism and culture and opportunities for our student-athletes to even engage with themselves, with each other, more.

“We saw the impacts of (the pandemic), for sure. We all did.”

