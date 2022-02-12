UW-Parkside athletics: School dedicates Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center to honor longtime coach

SOMERS — It’s not so much that Mark Olsen never thought the UW-Parkside athletic department would name a state-of-the-art indoor golf facility after him.

It’s more that Olsen never thought the department would be able to build such a facility in the first place.

Well, now both things have happened.

On Feb. 3, the Parkside athletic department officially dedicated the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center, honoring Olsen, the former Parkside head men’s golf coach and current volunteer assistant for the team who’s been around the Parkside athletic department and seen more over the years than just about anyone there now.

More than 20 alumni and 50 attendees gathered on Feb. 3 to honor Olsen, affectionately dubbed “Coach O,” for his accomplishments and the time and work he’s dedicated to the Parkside men’s golf program during his career.

Olsen coached the Parkside men’s golf team for 17 seasons through the 2018-19 campaign, leading the Rangers to four NCAA Division II Tournaments. He was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2005 and coached five All-Conference golfers and one GLVC Freshman of the Year during his tenure.

Olsen now helps out as a volunteer assistant under Parkside head men’s golf coach Tyler Wollberg, but Olsen is still the head boys golf coach at Central High School, a position he’s held for decades.

“The facility is wonderful,” Olsen said of the new indoor golf center that bears his name in a halftime interview on Feb. 5 during the Parkside men’s basketball team’s game against Michigan Tech at the De Simone Arena. “Whether they named it after me or not, I’m sure happy that it’s here for the players.

“What made the (Feb. 3 dedication) most significant to me was the guys that had played in the past that came back. So when I’m talking with them and thinking about things that occurred with them during their careers, that was huge. So if I can do that once a year, I would be thrilled.”

Part of RangerVision

The Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center is part of the $5 million RangerVision 2020 campaign, a massive renovation to Parkside’s Sports and Activity Center that launched in March 2020 and has included significant upgrades to the De Simone Arena and the creation of a multi-purpose indoor turf facility that’s named the Rick Kilps Center after the former longtime Parkside men’s soccer coach.

A $200,000 project, the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center was 100% funded by more than 60 donors, according to a Parkside athletics press release. The facility features two state-of-the-art Foresight golf simulators with GCQuad Launch Monitors and a putting green. The facility will allow up to 10 student-athletes to practice at one time.

Olsen credited Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin, who came to the program in July 2017 and has initiated all sorts of major changes during his tenure, for reaching out to the community to get the golf center financed.

“We had some nice athletic directors, and I have no fault with them, but I was just of the opinion that the community isn’t going to support any improvements or anything, and there’s nothing we could do about it,” Olsen said. “But then suddenly he comes in, and a lot of people said, ‘Well, nobody ever asked me (to support the Parkside athletic program) before.’

“And so it’s just been great, the response. He started with all the signage and everything and then started working with people, and pretty soon things are changing.”

The Feb. 3 dedication featured speeches from Gavin, Wollberg, Parkside senior men’s golfer Ray Cordova, Olsen and Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford.

“It was incredible to see such a great turnout at the Mark Olsen Golf Center dedication, but that shows the impact that ‘Coach O’ had on his student-athletes and the Parkside men’s golf program,” Gavin said in a press release. “To this day, ‘Coach O’ continues to share his expertise and generosity with Parkside and the men’s golf program, and we will be forever grateful for him.

“Thanks to him, our golf program can now practice year-round in one of the best indoor golf centers in NCAA Division II and in the region.”

Indoor practice capabilities

Indeed, that’s really the best part of the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center. It’s not just a shiny new toy, but rather a great resource for the men’s golf program to raise its level of success by providing the Rangers with year-round practice capabilities. In addition to his coaching career, Olsen has participated in and helped to organize countless golf tournaments in the area over the years, so he well knows how challenging the weather here can make the sport.

He pointed out that the Parkside men’s golf team will be competing later this month already in The Tunica Cup at Tunica National Resort in Tunica Resorts, Miss. Competing in late February was something Olsen didn’t generally want to do when he was coaching the team, because the Rangers weren’t able to get ready that early in the season by using an indoor practice facility.

Now, they can do that.

“I would wait until after spring break,” Olsen said. “We’d go someplace over spring break and get ourselves in good shape. We’d usually come out of that pretty strong. Now this gives them a chance to play earlier and hopefully do well, simply because they can be hitting shots in those simulators.

“It’s just awesome.”

