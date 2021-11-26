UW-Parkside basketball: Men's team home, women's team away Saturday; both looking to snap 2-game slides

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team will get a chance to erase some of the bad taste from its mouth after a pair of home defeats last weekend.

It certainly won’t be easy to do that, however.

The Rangers continue non-conference play Saturday with a 3 p.m. matchup against an always-tough opponent, Findlay (Ohio), in what will be the Rangers’ third home game of the season in the newly-renovated De Simone Gymnasium, soon to be re-christened the De Simone Arena.

After starting its schedule with two wins in the season-opening Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Mo., two weekends ago, Parkside dropped two games to veteran teams in Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa last weekend in hosting the Haribo Invitational.

The Rangers are trying to get back to their salad days at home, when they went 64-9 over a five-season stretch from 2012-17 and reached five straight NCAA Division II Tournaments over that time.

After last Saturday’s loss to Upper Iowa, when talking about why his team started 2-0 away from home and 0-2 at home, Parkside coach Luke Reigel said sometimes young, inexperienced players — and the Rangers play lots of those — put too much pressure on themselves when playing at home.

Not to mention, nobody played in front of fans at all last season.

“The thing that’s funny about having a young team is sometimes they’re more nervous at home,” Reigel said after last Saturday’s loss. “It’s the first time our redshirt freshmen have played in front of fans since their high school days, and it showed.

“... We’ve got work to do, and hopefully we can just get some guys playing well on both ends of the floor.”

Some of what will help the Rangers play better than last weekend is just seeing some shots go down early.

After shooting 44.4% and 53.2% in its two wins two weekends ago, Parkside shot just 38.2% and 39.7% in its two losses last weekend. For younger players, Reigel said last weekend, confidence can go quickly when shots aren’t falling to start a game.

“The difference between playing juniors and seniors, as well, is when things go bad for juniors and seniors, they’ve been through it before,” he said. “Where some of these guys are going through some struggles for the first time in their career, and it’s definitely got in between their ears right now.”

Turning things around Saturday against Findlay won’t be easy, as the Oilers have been one of the strongest programs in NCAA Division II over the years. A member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, and therefore part of the NCAA Division II Midwest Region along with Parkside, Findlay comes into Saturday’s game with a 3-2 record.

The Oilers have played a tough schedule so far, with two games against teams ranked in the top 25 of the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll. Findlay lost to second-ranked Truman State (Mo.), 90-61, on Nov. 13, but the Oilers notched a big win in their last game, 86-74 on Tuesday at home against 14th-ranked Ferris State (Mich.), one of Parkside’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rivals.

Including a 91-68 home win over Northwood (Mich.) on Nov. 18, Saturday’s game will be Findlay’s third this season against a GLIAC opponent.

The Oilers have featured a balanced scoring attack thus far this season, with junior forward Nathan Bruns (13.6), junior guard Joey Edmonds (11.6), senior forward Anthony Masterlasco (11.2) and senior guard Tre’Maine Gray (11.2) all scoring in double figures.

Parkside and Findlay last met on Dec. 17, 2019, at Findlay, and the Oilers absolutely stifled the Rangers in a 61-32 victory.

This season, Parkside is looking for some more balanced scoring. The Rangers will likely lean heavily on Tray Croft, and for good reason, all season long, as the explosive sixth-year senior guard is currently second in the GLIAC at 24.3 points per game. But only one other Ranger, redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, is averaging in double figures at 11.5 points per game, so Parkside is looking for some more scoring contributions throughout its roster to take at least some of the pressure off Croft.

Simpson, meanwhile, also leads the Rangers in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game.

Saturday will also be Parkside’s final non-conference game for a couple weeks, as the Rangers will open GLIAC play already with their first Thursday-Saturday road trip of the season next week. They’ll head to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Thursday to open their GLIAC schedule against Lake Superior State, then they’ll be in Big Rapids, Mich., next Saturday to face Ferris State.

That opens a stretch of four straight GLIAC games before Parkside plays another pair of non-conference opponents leading up to the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Parkside women on road

The Parkside women’s team will try to snap its own two-game losing streak on the road Saturday with a 1 p.m. non-conference game against Lewis in Romeoville, Ill.

After opening their season with wins over Truman State and Quincy (Ill.) in the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio, two weekends ago, the Rangers lost to Minnesota-Duluth, ranked No. 21 in the latest D2SIDA poll, in overtime in their home opener on Nov. 18 then lost to Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., last Saturday.

Lewis, a former Great Lakes Valley Conference archrival of Parkside when the Rangers played in that conference, is off to a 1-4 start, but the Flyers are coming off a 78-57 blowout win Tuesday at home against Purdue Northwest, one of Parkside’s GLIAC foes.

Lewis also nearly pulled off a big win last Saturday against ninth-ranked Ashland (Ohio), losing by a point, 80-79.

Saturday will be the Flyers’ third game against a GLIAC team, including a season-opening loss to Michigan Tech on Nov. 13 and a loss to Ferris State on Nov. 17.

Junior guard Grace Hilber, a Wisconsinite who played in high school at Sun Prairie, leads Lewis at 15 points per game.

For Parkside, meanwhile, senior guard Alyssa Nelson leads the team at 18.5 points per game and senior forward Hannah Plockelman is right behind her at 17.3 points per game. Nelson and Plockelman rank second and third, respectively, in the GLIAC in scoring.

Like the men’s team, the Parkside women’s team opens its GLIAC schedule after today’s game with a Thursday-Saturday road trip next week at Lake Superior State and then Ferris State.

After playing four straight GLIAC games, the Rangers host Lindenwood (Mo.) in non-conference play on Dec. 12 before two games in Las Vegas in the Holiday Hoops Classic from Dec. 17-18.

