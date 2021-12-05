UW-Parkside basketball: Men's, women's teams both fall at Ferris State to conclude GLIAC road trip

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team played one good half on the road against Ferris State on Saturday afternoon.

But it takes two good halves to beat a team as strong as the Bulldogs.

From a game that was tied 39-39 at halftime, Ferris State — ranked No. 23 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — came in waves at Parkside in the second half, outscoring the Rangers 52-29 after halftime to deal them a 91-68 defeat in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in Big Rapids, Mich.

"I thought we played very well for 25 minutes, but to beat a team that talented you have to play a full 40," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Sunday morning. "They keep coming at you in waves, and all 10 players can put the ball in the basket, so it is a huge challenge to beat Ferris.

"I think we can take a lot of good things from (Saturday's) game, and hopefully we will be better the next time we see them."

Parkside finished with a split on its two-game road trip to open GLIAC play, which took the Rangers to both peninsulas of Michigan, and will return home with a record of 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Parkside hosts Davenport (Mich.) on Thursday night and Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Saturday afternoon at the De Simone Gymnasium as the GLIAC schedule continues.

Against Ferris State this past Saturday, Parkside was right in the game into the second half until things got away.

The Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 2-0 GLIAC) finished at a gaudy 59% (36-of-61) from the field overall for the game, including 60% (9-of-15) from 3-point range.

For the Rangers, freshman guard Rasheed Bello scored a team-high 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench, while redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. each scored 12 points and freshman forward Jamir Simpson added 11.

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, Parkside's leading scorer, struggled from the field, finishing with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Senior guard Walt Kelser, the GLIAC's leading scorer, led Ferris State with a game-high 19 points.

The game was played at Big Rapids High School, as Ferris State's home gym, Jim Wink Arena, was being used for an NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Midwest Regional.

Women

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson poured in a game-high 31 points for Parkside, but the Rangers were unable to slow down Ferris State's offense on Saturday afternoon in an 87-72 GLIAC defeat in Big Rapids, Mich.

Parkside split its two-game GLIAC-opening road trip after winning Thursday at Lake Superior State and will head back home at 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Nelson finished 12-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Hannah Plockelman added 10 points, five boards and three assists and sophomore wing Kayla Bohr contributed 13 points, four rebounds and three steals in an effective 17 minutes off the bench.

But no other Parkside player scored more than four points besides Nelson, Bohr and Plockelman.

Ferris State, meanwhile, had four of its five starters score in double figures, as the Bulldogs shot 49.1% (27-of-55) overall from the field and did a ton of damage from the free-throw line, going 24-of-32 (75%).

"We were not locked in defensively for 40 minutes, and they made us pay," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "Offensively, we were able to stay in it, but (we) could not get big defensive stops when we needed to. We will watch film to quickly learn from it and prep for a busy home schedule next week."

Sophomore guard Kadyn Blanchard led the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the GLIAC, with 21 points.

Parkside's offense started well Saturday with 21 points in the first quarter, but the signs were there early that the Rangers might struggle defensively, as they allowed a whopping 27 first-quarter points.

Yet the Rangers managed to stay within striking distance, trailing by eight points, 45-37, at halftime and by just six, 58-52, going into the fourth quarter.

But the lack of defensive stops became too much to overcome, as Ferris State scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to open up a 12-point advantage, 64-52, with 7 minutes, 44 seconds to play. Parkside cut the deficit to nine points on two occasions after the that, but the Rangers never drew closer.

Parkside, which has played six of its first seven games on the road, finally has a run of three straight homes games, starting with a GLIAC matchup at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Davenport (Mich.) at the De Simone Gymnasium.

