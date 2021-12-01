UW-Parkside basketball: Men's, women's teams open GLIAC schedules with trip to Upper Peninsula

The UW-Parkside men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedules a long, long ways from home.

At Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just over the border from Ontario, Canada, to be exact.

The Rangers will put more miles on the bus than in any other trip this season, as the men’s and women’s teams will actually play in both of Michigan’s peninsulas on a Thursday-Saturday GLIAC trip, their first of the season. After playing at Lake Superior State on Thursday night, the men’s and women’s teams will travel down to Big Rapids, Mich., to play Ferris State on Saturday afternoon.

The Thursday-Saturday format is the usual rhythm of GLIAC play, and it will be for all of this season after it was significantly modified last season in an effort to reduce travel because of the pandemic.

Last season, teams played two-game series on back-to-back days in the same location. The normal routine is back now, which is a good thing, except the players now have to adjust back to that.

As Parkside men’s coach Luke Reigel pointed out before the season, his roster is inexperienced as it is, and those who did play last season weren’t able to get used to the rhythm of a Thursday-Saturday GLIAC road trip.

Coaches are creatures of habit, so this weekend will provide Reigel and his staff their first chance to get the team into the road routine they prefer.

“I don’t think we are necessarily comfortable in our routine on the road yet, because last year we didn’t have normal road trips,” Reigel said before the season began. “We just went to one city to play the same team twice. So when you look at our roster, only three or four guys have actually gone through GLIAC road trips.”

On Thursday at Lake Superior State, the women’s game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s a closer look at each of Thursday’s games:

Men

The Rangers are trying to get back on the right track after losing three straight at home, following two wins to open the season away from home, to head into conference play with a 2-3 record.

Parkside’s play so far has been been emblematic of its inexperience. The Rangers did some things well in their three straight losses, but they couldn’t put it all together, resulting in defeats to more veteran teams in Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa — ranked No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — and Findlay (Ohio).

Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft ranks second in the GLIAC at 22.6 points per game, but the Rangers are still looking for more consistent scoring from others. Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the conference, but nobody else on the team is scoring in double figures.

Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. is the closest, as he’s provided the Rangers with a nice spark off the bench, averaging 9.6 points per game and shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Rangers have been in a team-wide shooting slump for pretty much the entire season so far, as they rank ninth in the 11-team GLIAC at just 43.8% from the field through five games.

Lake Superior State, meanwhile, is off to a 4-0 start in non-conference play and is coming off an 88-67 home win over Lewis (Ill.), Parkside’s former Great Lakes Valley Conference archrival, on Saturday.

The Lakers are averaging 91.3 points per game, which leads the GLIAC in the season’s early stages. Redshirt senior guard Malek Adams (16.0), redshirt senior forward Caden Ebeling (14.8), junior guard Xander Okerlund (11.0), senior guard Justin Fischer (11.0) and sophomore guard Blake Cassidy (10.0) are all averaging in double figures in scoring for LSSU.

“Lake State has a lot of weapons on the offensive end,” Reigel said. “We are going to have to raise our level of intensity and execution on the defensive end to be successful.”

The teams played a two-game series in Sault Ste. Marie last season, with Parkside winning the first game, 82-75, and LSSU winning the second, 72-68.

Women

The Parkside women’s team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-79 win over Lewis in Romeoville, Ill., on Saturday to improve to 3-2 entering GLIAC play and continuing a road-heavy early schedule.

After this weekend, the Rangers will have played six of their first seven games away from the De Simone Gymnasium.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson and senior forward Hannah Plockelman have been terrific for the Rangers so far, as Nelson ranks third in the GLIAC in scoring at 18.0 points per game, while Plockelman ranks fourth in scoring at 17.8 points per game and third in rebounding at 7.8 per contest.

Also for Parkside, senior guard Maddy Harrison, who’s battled injuries early, is averaging 12.5 points in two games played.

The Lakers, meanwhile, enter Thursday’s game with a 1-3 record and have lost two straight.

Senior forward Makenzie Bray is averaging 12.8 points per game for LSSU, while junior guard Margot Woughter is averaging 10.0.

The teams played their two-game series at the De Simone last season, with Parkside winning both games handily, 68-54 and 88-71.

