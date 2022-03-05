UW-Parkside basketball: Nelson named GLIAC POY for women; Croft named first-team All-GLIAC for men

After one of the best seasons in the history of the UW-Parkside women's basketball program, redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year when the All-GLIAC teams were announced Friday.

It's the third consecutive first-team All-GLIAC honor overall for Nelson.

Additionally, Parkside senior forward Hannah Plockelman was named second-team All-GLIAC and was also selected to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team.

Nelson, a native of New Berlin, set the single-season Parkside women's scoring record in 2021-22 with 586 points in 29 games. She led the GLIAC with 20.2 points per game and also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Nelson was also remarkably efficient with her scoring, shooting 51.4% from the field overall, a conference-best 41.5% from 3-point range and 90.8% from the free-throw line. She was one of only two players in the entire NCAA, men or women, to average more than 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line, joining men's player Jack Davidson of NCAA Division III Wabash.

Previously, Nelson was named the GLIAC Preseason Player of the Year and went on to earn three GLIAC North Player of the Week honors during the season.

"There are so many incredible players in our conference. I believe that she was the best player on the floor every single night," Parkside coach Jen Conely said of Nelson in a press release. "Obviously, she led the league in scoring, but she is so much more than that.

"She made a huge impact on every game by helping elevate the play of her teammates by dropping dimes, grabbing rebounds and hitting big shots. I have never coached another player, or seen one in Division II, that is as clutch as she is.

"... I'm so happy that we will have her back for another year."

Plockelman, also from New Berlin — she played at New Berlin Eisenhower, while Nelson played at New Berlin West — had a great final season with the Rangers.

The senior averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in just under 30 minutes per game throughout her 28 appearances on the season. Plockelman set career game-highs this season in points (26), rebounds (13), assists (six), and steals (five) and was once recognized this season as the GLIAC North Player of the Week.

"Hannah is one of the most versatile players in the league," Conely said. "She can defend every position and has made a huge impact on both ends of the floor for us.

"... To see how far she's come from when she first stepped foot on campus and overcoming a serious injury, it's been an amazing transformation. It's really a testament to her work ethic, and I am so happy that the coaches in the league recognized it, too."

Croft, Bello honored for men

On the men's side of things, Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft was named first-team All-GLIAC on Friday, while freshman guard Rasheed Bello was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year.

"Very happy for these young men," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a tweet. "Both are very deserving of these awards."

Croft led the GLIAC in overall scoring at 20.5 points per game and in scoring during conference games at 19.3 points per contest, finishing 28th overall in NCAA Division II in scoring.

He also led the GLIAC and finished 11th nationally in 3-pointers made, ranked sixth in the GLIAC in assists, had 13 games of 20 or more points and was twice named the GLIAC Player of the Wek during the season.

Bello, meanwhile, averaged 11.3 points over Parkside's final 14 games and overall finished second on the Rangers in steals and assists and fifth in rebounding. He played 20-plus minutes in every GLIAC game and scored a career-high 22 points while tallying seven assists in a regular-season finale at Northwood.

It's the second season in a row a Parkside player has earned GLIAC Freshman of the Year honors after forward Colin O'Rourke earned the award last year.

Michigan Tech senior guard Owen White, meanwhile, was named the GLIAC Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

