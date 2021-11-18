UW-Parkside basketball notebook: Men's team opens home schedule by hosting Haribo Invitational

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team technically isn't playing its home games in a new gymnasium.

But it sure looks that way.

The Rangers will debut their newly-renovated digs when they host the four-team Haribo Invitational this weekend at the De Simone Gymnasium. Parkside, which opened its season by going 2-0 in last weekend's Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Mo., will square off against a pair of fellow NCAA Division II non-conference opponents in Southwest Minnesota State at 7 p.m. Friday and Upper Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally in the invitational this weekend, Upper Iowa plays Davenport (Mich.) at 5 p.m. Friday and SMSU faces Davenport at 1 p.m. Saturday. Parkside and Davenport are both in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, so they will not play each other quite yet.

The De Simone Gymnasium received a facelift as part of the $5 million RangerVision 2020 project, a multi-facility endeavor that's given a massive boost to the school's Sports and Activity Center. The old wooden bleachers in the De Simone have been replaced with more modern seating, two new VIP areas have been added to the seating plan and two new video boards have also been installed.

The Parkside volleyball team christened the new-look gym with its season this fall, and the women's basketball team opened its home schedule Thursday night against Minnesota-Duluth, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

But this will be the first game action for the men's basketball team in its updated home, and 19th-year head coach Luke Reigel, who's seen more of Parkside athletics than anyone in the program now, said taking the floor Friday night will be special.

"We have one of the best facilities in Division II now," Reigel said in a phone interview Thursday morning. "It's come a long, long way. I don't think it'll really hit me until I walk into the gym and there's a buzz with community people here, and hopefully we have a really nice crowd.

"There's a lot of work that went into it from a lot of different people. It's great to be a part of something special, and so that's how we'll approach it."

From a wins and losses perspective, Reigel also pointed out how important it is for his team to re-establish a significant homecourt advantage, something the Rangers exploited to a huge degree from 2012-17 when they reached the NCAA Division II Tournament five consecutive seasons.

During those five seasons, Parkside went 64-9 at the De Simone, a winning percentage of .877, and had home winning streaks of 16 games once and 12 games twice. In the four seasons since, however, the Rangers have gone just 32-19 at home for a winning percentage of .627, though they did go 12-1 at home during the 2018-19 season.

"We need to re-establish our homecourt advantage," Reigel said. "For a stretch, we were almost untouchable at home. We need to try to get back to those days."

Playing in front of fans again after playing last season to a mostly empty gym because of the pandemic should certainly help with that homecourt advantage.

"I know our players cannot wait," Reigel said. "They get to play in front of their parents and friends and family again."

Contrasting opponents

As far as Parkside's two opponents this weekend, Reigel said Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa offer a contrast in styles.

The Mustangs, who enter Friday's game with a 1-1 record, feature a lineup with big, athletic guards and a more "traditional" big man who's a load inside. In terms of size and physicality then, SMSU is probably similar to many of the GLIAC teams Parkside will face later this season.

The Peacocks, Saturday's opponent, are a high-octane outfit that enters the weekend 2-0 and features four players who can all shoot and put the ball on the floor around a versatile big man who can score inside and outside. Reigel also said Upper Iowa is a veteran team, with five players in their fourth or fifth years.

"We've got an Upper Iowa team that's explosive offensively and very experienced, and then we have a Southwest Minnesota team that has big, strong, athletic guards and a five-man that can knock you around inside, and good wings," Reigel said. "So two very good challenges to open our home schedule."

Which also means an opportunity for the Rangers to boost their resume.

In the world of Division II, every game against another Division II team factors into the regional rankings that determine who will get into the NCAA Division II Tournament, so each game means a lot, even if it's non-conference.

That's why starting 2-0 last weekend against two teams that are both in the same region as Parkside, the Midwest, was so important.

"We've always had a tough time winning those games," Reigel said. "I told our players, I don't think we've ever swept one of these conference crossovers. We may have a while ago that I forgot about, but it's difficult.

"We didn't play a true exhibition game, so to have game conditions was new for a lot of our players. Overall, I thought it was a very productive weekend. We got two wins. We did a lot of nice things we can build on, but we also made plenty of mistakes to show on film for things for us to improve on."

Great start for Croft

Last weekend was also a splendid start for Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who will give the Rangers a massive boost if he stays on the floor the entire season.

Croft transferred to Parkside prior to the 2019-20 season from NCAA Division I Northern Iowa, and prior to that he had played at Iowa Central Community College, where he broke that school's single-season scoring record and was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year in 2017-18.

Croft was a huge get for Parkside when he transferred, but he played in only 14 games combined his first two seasons with the program. He played in just five games before breaking his foot two seasons ago and in nine before being ruled academically ineligible — a decision Reigel did not agree with — last season.

But Croft came back this season with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to student-athletes because of the pandemic, and the Rangers are sure glad to have him back.

Croft scored a career-high 36 points, to go with five rebounds, three assists and a steal, in last Friday's 79-75 win over Lindenwood (Mo.) and then totaled 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in last Saturday's 92-79 win over Illinois Springfield.

For the weekend, Croft went 20-of-35 from the field, 7-of-12 from 3-point range and 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.

"He just loves to play," Reigel said. "He wants to be on the floor, he loves the game of basketball. His natural ability on the offensive end is special. He's right up there with anyone I've ever coached as far as pure offensive talent. And not just scoring the ball. He's an excellent passer, as well.

"It was a great start for him, and the thing that we're most excited about is he's getting better defensively. That's the only way we're going to win at a high level, is if all of our guys are defending. He's made big strides in the past couple months on the defensive end."

Nelson named preseason POY

Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson was named the GLIAC Preseason Player of the Year for women's basketball, it was announced by the conference Wednesday.

A senior from New Berlin, Nelson had a fantastic campaign in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, setting the single-season program scoring average record with 19.9 points per game. She also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.95 steals per game in being named first-team All-GLIAC and to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team.

Nelson has certainly gotten her 2021-22 season off to a great start for the Rangers, as she had 21 points and five rebounds in last Friday's 78-66 win over 23rd-ranked Truman State (Mo.) and 23 points, five boards and three steals in last Saturday's 59-57 defeat of Quincy (Ill.) at the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

"Alyssa is an exceptional player that had an amazing season last year," Parkside head women's coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "As a junior, she was one of the most efficient players in the league and made a significant impact on both ends of the floor for us.

"She continues to elevate her game and is playing at an even higher level this year. We really enjoy coaching her and are expecting great things from her this season."

After starting 2-0 with last weekend's regional victories, Parkside had a big non-conference matchup against Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday night in its home opener at the De Simone Gymnasium. The Bulldogs entered the game ranked No. 15 in the latest D2SIDA poll and were ranked No. 18 in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll.

For coverage on that game, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Saturday's print edition of the News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.