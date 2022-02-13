UW-Parkside basketball: Women's team rolls to 6th straight win; men's team drops 3rd straight

Led by a career performance from senior forward Hannah Plockelman, the UW-Parkside women's basketball team rolled to its sixth straight win Saturday afternoon, posting a 64-55 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory over Wayne State in Detroit.

Plockelman scored a career-high 26 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds and also added three steals, as the Rangers took command of the game in the second quarter and held off the Warriors in the second half.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson, the GLIAC's leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, also had another big game for Parkside on Saturday, totaling 17 points, six rebounds and a steal.

Back on Jan. 27, after suffering a 33-point road loss to Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., Parkside had lost eight of 10 and was searching for answers after a promising start to the season.

Well, the Rangers have clearly found those answers, as they haven't lost since that game and are now 13-11 overall and 10-6 in the GLIAC, now up to fourth place alone in the 11-team conference.

Parkside also completed a two-game road sweep, as the Rangers notched a 74-67 GLIAC win over Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Thursday night.

"Big win against Wayne State on the road (Saturday)," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a press release. "This was a very big weekend for us. Both SVSU and Wayne State will be in the conversation for the NCAA (Division II) Tournament, and to beat them on the road speaks volumes about the resiliency of our squad.

"We've had different people step up for us on this road trip, and it's been great to see. Hannah and Alyssa continue to play at a high level. Hannah was tasked with guarding (Wayne State senior forward) Sam Cherney and did a great job on both ends of the floor."

Wayne State (14-6 overall, 10-5 GLIAC) held a slim 17-16 lead after the first quarter Saturday, but the Rangers outscored the Warriors by 10 in the second, 19-9, to take a nine-point halftime lead at 35-26. The lead grew to as many 13 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth, as Parkside maintained a double-digit lead through most of the second half.

The Rangers shot just 34.9% (22-of-63) from the field, but they made 15-of-20 free throws (75%) and held the Warriors to just four free-throw attempts and 36.2% (25-of-69) shooting from the field.

It was also a measure of revenge for Parkside, which lost a heartbreaker to Wayne State, 85-84, back on Jan. 20 at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside is back home for two GLIAC games this week, as the Rangers host Ferris State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Lake Superior State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Men

Wayne State 72, UW-Parkside 67

The men's team is headed in the opposite direction of the women's team at the moment, as the Rangers suffered a discouraging GLIAC defeat Saturday afternoon in Detroit for their third straight loss.

Parkside had been somewhat surging at one point recently, winning three straight and five of six, but the Rangers lost at home to Michigan Tech on Feb. 5 and then lost both games on this road trip, including a 76-68 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday night in University Center, Mich.

The Rangers still have never won on the road against SVSU or Wayne State since joining the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season.

Parkside now returns home with a mark of 11-12 overall and 8-8 in the GLIAC, now in a threw-way tie for fifth place. After Saturday's game, Parkside coach Luke Reigel was succinct about where his team is at right now.

"Our record is exactly what it should be," Reigel said. "It takes more than talent to win games. We lack the intangibles necessary to win games."

Indeed, there were some impressive numbers Saturday, as sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft — who maintains the GLIAC scoring lead at 20.5 points per game — poured in another 28 points for Parkside, finishing 10-of-17 from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range and adding four rebounds, five assists and a steal.

But Croft also committed four turnovers and didn't get much scoring help.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson was the only other Parkside player to score in double figures with 11 points, and the Rangers were also pounded on the interior. Wayne State, which came into the game with just four wins on the season, outscored Parkside in the paint, 34-20, and out-rebounded Parkside, 43-23.

Parkside held an early six-point lead Saturday, but Wayne State (5-14 overall, 4-12 GLIAC) quickly reeled the Rangers back in, and the game was tied at halftime, 32-32.

The game was tight throughout the second half, too, as neither team could gain more than a four-point lead. Parkside went ahead by two, 67-65, on a Simpson layup with 3 minutes left, but the Rangers wilted down the stretch, as those would be their last points.

Parkside missed its last four shots and turned the ball over twice in the final three minutes, and Wayne State closed the game on a 7-0 run to send the Rangers home with an 0-2 road trip. All five of Wayne State's starters scored in double figures, led by 16 points from redshirt junior forward Avery Lewis.

Parkside will now try to get things turned around back home at the De Simone Arena, but that won't be an easy task.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the Rangers host Ferris State, which is 18-5 overall and 13-2 in GLIAC play, though the Bulldogs are coming off a weekend in which they were swept on the road at Davenport and Lake Superior State for their first two conference losses of the season.

Ferris State was ranked No. 12 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, but the Bulldogs will likely drop this week. They defeated Parkside once already this season, 91-68 on Dec. 4 in Big Rapids, Mich.

Then, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Parkside hosts Lake Superior State, which has won five games in a row. The Rangers did beat the Lakers, 84-62, on Dec. 2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., which was actually LSSU's lone home loss this season, as the Lakers are 11-1 in their home gym.

