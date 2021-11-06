UW-Parkside: Men's soccer team claims GLIAC regular-season title, No. 1 seed for conference tourney

Behind two more goals from redshirt junior Rade Novakovich, the UW-Parkside men's soccer team claimed the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament with a 3-0 win over Northern Michigan on Thursday in Marquette, Mich.
The Rangers closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak to improve to 13-3-2 overall and conclude the GLIAC schedule at 10-3-1, tied for the top spot with Davenport, who also went 10-3-1 in GLIAC play, with a .750 winning percentage in conference play.
However, Parkside claimed the No. 1 seed for the GLIAC Tournament due to a higher goal differential and will host both the GLIAC Tournament semifinals and championship match at Wood Road Field. The semifinals are scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 12, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14.
After a first-round bye, the Rangers will host No. 6 seed Northern Michigan or No. 3 seed Saginaw Valley State in the semifinals.
"I'm very proud of how this team finished the regular season," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release after Thursday's win. "We hit a little bit of a bump in the middle of the season, but the guys were able to right the ship and finish strong.
"We are looking forward to hosting the GLIAC Tournament, and we just want to keep playing together as long as we can."
Novakovich scored his 20th goal of the season in the 31st minute Thursday and his 21st in the 53rd minute off an assist from redshirt freshman Matteo Quintero. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II with his 21 goals going into the postseason.
Quintero, meanwhile, added a goal in the 88th minute of Thursday's match off an assist by redshirt freshman Mario Bolado, while junior Alexandre Durand made two saves in net in his seventh shutout of the season.