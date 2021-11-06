UW-Parkside: Men's soccer team claims GLIAC regular-season title, No. 1 seed for conference tourney

Behind two more goals from redshirt junior Rade Novakovich, the UW-Parkside men's soccer team claimed the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament with a 3-0 win over Northern Michigan on Thursday in Marquette, Mich.

The Rangers closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak to improve to 13-3-2 overall and conclude the GLIAC schedule at 10-3-1, tied for the top spot with Davenport, who also went 10-3-1 in GLIAC play, with a .750 winning percentage in conference play.

However, Parkside claimed the No. 1 seed for the GLIAC Tournament due to a higher goal differential and will host both the GLIAC Tournament semifinals and championship match at Wood Road Field. The semifinals are scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 12, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14.

After a first-round bye, the Rangers will host No. 6 seed Northern Michigan or No. 3 seed Saginaw Valley State in the semifinals.

"I'm very proud of how this team finished the regular season," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release after Thursday's win. "We hit a little bit of a bump in the middle of the season, but the guys were able to right the ship and finish strong.