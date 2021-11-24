UW-Parkside notebook: Rangers to hold event for re-dedication of De Simone Gymnasium

The UW-Parkside athletic department announced this week that the newly-renovated De Simone Gymnasium will officially be re-dedicated as the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The event, which is open to the public, will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The re-dedication will mark the official grand opening of the facility, which has been transformed as part of the $5 million RangerVision 2020 project, an overhaul of the school's Sports and Activity Center. Tours of the SAC will be offered to all attendees at the re-dedication ceremony.

The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena is the home of the Parkside men's and women's basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams. The floor, which has been named Haribo Court, was resurfaced and repainted in the summer of 2019. In October 2019, Parkside reached a 10-year partnership with Haribo that included the naming rights to the court.

The De Simone renovation has included the complete reconstruction of the bleachers on both the north and south sides of the gym. The new bleachers include differentiated seating sections, premium chairback seats and designated sections for visitors and students. The project also created VIP seating areas on two levels on the west side of the arena and added state-of-the-art video boards and scorer's tables.

In addition to hosting indoor home athletic contests, the De Simone also regularly hosts convocation and commencement activities for Parkside and Gateway Technical College.

Gantz picks up NSIC honor

Parkside redshirt junior Shane Gantz was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week for third third week of competition, it was announced this week.

Gantz, ranked No. 5 nationally at 165 pounds, went 3-0 before winning the championship at 165 in the Findlay (Ohio) Open on Saturday. He earned a first-round pin over Brett Goff of West Liberty and a technical fall over Austin Mele of Wheeling in the quarterfinals.

Gantz followed that with a 4-0 decision in the semifinals over NCAA Division I Kent State's Aaron Ferguson before winning the championship via medical forfeit over No. 1-ranked Alex Farenchak of Gannon. Gantz improved to 9-0 this season for the Rangers, as he also claimed the championship in the Pointer Open at UW-Stevens Point earlier this season.

Parkside is off for the Thanksgiving weekend before hosing the 50th annual Jim Koch Open on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Rangers will then welcome in No. 1 St. Cloud State (Minn.) on Dec. 10 for the first NSIC dual match of the season.

Neal wins volleyball honors

Parkside senior Jazmine Neal received All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention for volleyball, it was announced last week.

Neal, an Oak Creek native, led the Rangers this season with 84 blocks and finished second on the team with 214 kills and 2.21 kills per set. She was also second on the team in hitting percentage at .189 and went for double-digit kills in 10 matches this season, including a season-high 14 on two occasions.

