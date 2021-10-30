UW-Parkside roundup: Novakovich's hat trick propels men's soccer team into tie for first in GLIAC

"We were pretty resilient (Friday)," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said after the victory over Upper Iowa. "Both teams had to battle with the conditions. It was raining pretty good, the surface was wet, and it was very windy. Both teams had a half where they're with the wind, and one half you're against it.

"I thought we were pretty efficient in the attacking third of the field, especially during the half where the wind was blowing in our favor. We had some nice serves into the box and some nice finishing. It was another good team win."

Novakovich, coming off his second GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award this season, also assisted the Rangers' first goal on Friday, as he found redshirt junior Nikola Kesich for a tally in the 13th minute. Novakovich then scored his first goal off an assist from redshirt junior Marco Fabiano in the 13th minute, then redshirt junior Dejan Rokvic added another goal off a penalty kick in the 18th.

In the second half, Novakovich scored his second goal of the match in the 59th minute, with the assist credited to redshirt freshman Matteo Quintero, then Novakovich completed his hat trick in the 70th minute, with that assist credited to junior goalkeeper Alexandre Durand.

Durand, coming off a GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week award, made six saves in net.