UW-Parkside roundup: Novakovich's hat trick propels men's soccer team into tie for first in GLIAC

Rade Novakovich is putting together a season for the ages for the UW-Parkside men's soccer team.
And now the Rangers are tied for first place.
For his latest feat, Novakovich, a redshirt junior forward from perennial WIAA state boys soccer power Muskego, notched a hat trick in the Rangers' 5-1 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Upper Iowa on Friday afternoon.
Due to the persistent rain on Thursday and Friday, the match was moved from Wood Road Field, which has natural grass, to Pritchard Park in Racine, which has artificial turf.
No matter the surface, though, Novakovich continued to pump in goals, as Friday represented his second hat trick of the season. He entered the match tied for second in all of NCAA Division II with 15 goals and now has 18, which would lead the nation going into play Saturday, pending the results of other matches around the country.
At any rate, Novakovich's big day helped Parkside improve to 11-3-2 overall and 8-3-1 in the GLIAC with two regular-season conference matches remaining, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday against St. Cloud State for Senior Day at Wood Road Field.
With Davenport's tie against Saginaw Valley State on Friday, Parkside and Davenport are now tied atop the GLIAC with identical 8-3-1 conference records, for a .708 winning percentage, heading into Sunday's matches.
"We were pretty resilient (Friday)," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said after the victory over Upper Iowa. "Both teams had to battle with the conditions. It was raining pretty good, the surface was wet, and it was very windy. Both teams had a half where they're with the wind, and one half you're against it.
"I thought we were pretty efficient in the attacking third of the field, especially during the half where the wind was blowing in our favor. We had some nice serves into the box and some nice finishing. It was another good team win."
Novakovich, coming off his second GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award this season, also assisted the Rangers' first goal on Friday, as he found redshirt junior Nikola Kesich for a tally in the 13th minute. Novakovich then scored his first goal off an assist from redshirt junior Marco Fabiano in the 13th minute, then redshirt junior Dejan Rokvic added another goal off a penalty kick in the 18th.
In the second half, Novakovich scored his second goal of the match in the 59th minute, with the assist credited to redshirt freshman Matteo Quintero, then Novakovich completed his hat trick in the 70th minute, with that assist credited to junior goalkeeper Alexandre Durand.
Durand, coming off a GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week award, made six saves in net.
Women's soccer
Grand Valley State 6, Parkside 0
The Rangers were blanked in a GLIAC match on Friday afternoon by the Lakers, the No. 1-ranked team in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll.
That match was held at Wood Road Field, as it was played early enough Friday before conditions turned unplayable.
With the defeat, Parkside dropped to 3-10-2 overall and 1-6-1 in the GLIAC with three matches remaining before the conference tournament, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday against Northwood in Midland, Mich.
In Friday's defeat, sophomore Alexis Baker and senior Samantha Nickell each had one shot on goal to lead the Rangers, while sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Gross made five saves.