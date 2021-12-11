WATCH NOW: Men's college basketball: Parkside comes up just short against No. 24 Grand Valley State

SOMERS — The 4-5 overall record may not turn many heads or register in any national polls right now, but the UW-Parkside men's basketball team is close to being what it's striving to be.

It's just that, for the moment, the Rangers aren't quite good enough to beat a team like Grand Valley State. And that's no disparaging comment, because GVSU is really, really good.

The Rangers and Lakers played one highly entertaining college basketball game Saturday afternoon at the De Simone Gymnasium, but once again, the more experienced, veteran team won out, as GVSU — ranked No. 24 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — repelled a number of Parkside charges in the second half to secure an 80-69 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.

Parkside trailed by eight points once in the first half, by 10 early in the second and by eight still with under eight minutes left in the game, but the Rangers managed to tie it up before the Lakers pulled away one final time in the closing minutes.

"It was a great college basketball game, and their five seniors made plays down the stretch, and we didn't," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "You don't have to be perfect against a team like this, but you have to be very good for 40 minutes.

"I thought we had three mini-lulls, one in the first half and then two in the second. You can't keep coming back from 10 down against a team this good."

With a split in two GLIAC home games this weekend, including a win Thursday night over Davenport, Parkside is now 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference and will host NAIA program Clarke (Iowa) for a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Rangers don't return to GLIAC play until the calendar turns to 2022.

While a losing record through nine games isn't the type of record the program was accumulating when it went to the NCAA Division II Tournament five consecutive seasons from 2012-17, Reigel is extremely upbeat about this roster's chances to become something like that.

"Overall, our record is what it should be, but we have played really tough competition," he said. "We just need a couple guys to play a little bit better.

"We've played nine games. We haven't lost to a bad team, we just have to figure out a way to beat good ones, really good ones. Because we've beaten some good teams. We haven't beaten any great teams yet."

Van Tubbergen dominates

And great teams have great players, which is what GVSU (8-1, 3-1) brings to the table with senior forwards Jake Van Tubbergen and Christian Negron, both fifth-year guys taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded by the pandemic. Both were first-team All-GLIAC selections last season.

While Negron had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds Saturday, Van Tubbergen was the best player on the floor, pouring in 32 points to go with six boards. He went 10-of-14 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, drawing five fouls and scoring on all manner of shots, inside and out.

After the game, though, Van Tubbergen had good things to say about Parkside.

"They're a very well-coached team," he said. "Their offense is pretty hard to guard with their ball screens. They slip out of it. They've got bigs who are strong and can play inside and out, so that's definitely a challenge. Credit to them. They're a good, physical team."

But one without 6-foot-7 redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau, who's been missing all season and will be out long-term with a foot injury and is the one player on the Rangers' roster with the size and experience to check Van Tubbergen. On Saturday, Parkside had to turn to 6-6 redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson for that thankless chore.

"In all the games we've played so far, (Saturday)'s the night we missed Brandon Hau the most," Reigel said. "Because he's played against (Van Tubbergen). Like I told Jamir, I said, 'Until you play against Van Tubbergen, you don't really realize how to try to guard him.'

"Because he's a phenomenal player, and he's different than anybody else we play. He spins, he's athletic, he's 6-8, and Jamir's battling him at 6-4 (listed at 6-6). We have to make better adjustments defensively for the next time we play them."

But Simpson certainly has some offensive tricks of his own, and he's beginning to show more and more of them in his first season with the Rangers.

Coming off a 22-point performance in Thursday's win over Davenport, Simpson, a strong, physical player who can score inside and outside, scored a team-high 20 points Saturday on 7-of-10 shooting.

"Just taking my aggressiveness to another level and just playing as hard as I can on each end," Simpson said of his two big scoring games this weekend.

Shooting woes

What hurt Parkside again Saturday, as it has all season at home for the Rangers — where they're 1-4 now— was shooting, especially from the free-throw line and the 3-point line. The Rangers finished at 32.3% (10-of-31) from beyond the arc in Saturday's game and 64.7% (11-of-17) from the free-throw line, including a dismal 6-of-11 showing from the charity stripe in the second half.

With 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining, Parkside redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska went to the free-throw line with the Rangers trailing, 66-65. He made the first free throw to tie the game at 66-66 but missed the second with a chance for the lead, which Parkside never wound up taking.

Simpson missed 1-of-2 free throws with 4:03 left to play, then redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke missed two with 1:31 left and Parkside trailing by five, 74-69.

GVSU, meanwhile, made its final 16 free-throw attempts of the game, something that battle-tested, experienced teams do.

For Parkside, meanwhile, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had another nice shooting performance Saturday, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range and scoring 14 points, while sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft — who Reigel said has been hampered lately by a non-COVID illness — totaled 12 points, five assists and four rebounds, though he finished just 5-of-16 from the field.

In the end, all the numbers added up to another hard-fought loss against a good opponent for Parkside, but it seems better days are ahead, and perhaps soon.

"We're close," Reigel said. "The only way we're going to get better is to get two or three more guys playing well. But they can. That's a much better problem as a coach than you don't have the talent and you just try to win with smoke and mirrors.

"We have some ability, but it's young. It's young talent."

