WATCH NOW: Men's college basketball: Parkside falls to Upper Iowa, goes 0-2 on weekend

SOMERS — Before the season started, 19th-year UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel expressed excitement about the talent his team possessed, but he also said there'd be some growing pains for the inexperienced Rangers.

He didn't say that for no reason.

There were times Saturday afternoon when Parkside's raw talent had to be tantalizing to viewers, but the Rangers were up against a much more experienced Upper Iowa team, and the Peacocks' strong, veteran guards totally controlled the game in dealing Parkside an 82-68 loss to wrap up the Haribo Invitational over the weekend at the newly-renovated De Simone Gymnasium.

"There's some young players that have some ability," Reigel said of his team after Saturday's game. "You look back throughout all the years I've been here, and when you're playing freshmen, it just ages you as a coach.

"They're going to make plays where you just shake your head, and you hope they don't make those same plays later in the season or when they're juniors and seniors."

And it was a similar story on Friday night, too, in its first game of the invitational, when Parkside lost to an experienced Southwest Minnesota State outfit, 69-60.

So after starting their season 2-0 with two wins away from home, the Rangers are now back to even at 2-2 after losing their first two home games.

Yes, Reigel was disappointed in the weekend setback, but this type of early inconsistency wasn't remotely unexpected.

"Unfortunately, we're going to have a bunch of growing pains when we're playing a big group of young players," he said. "Upper Iowa and Southwest Minnesota had veteran teams that don't beat themselves.

"The biggest thing that was noticeable for us this weekend was, especially (Saturday), Upper Iowa has guys that are good players on both sides of the ball. Right now, we have guys that are playing well on one end or the other, but very few that are playing well on both ends. We're just going to have to keep working and tying to get better."

Peacocks' experience shows

Indeed, Parkside struggled defensively Saturday to stop Upper Iowa's experienced guards, who spread the floor effectively and beat the Rangers inside and outside, as the Peacocks improved to 4-0. Upper Iowa went 2-0 against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams in the Haribo Invitational, including Friday's 84-67 defeat of Davenport.

Against Parkside, Upper Iowa shot 50.8% percent (31-of-61) from the field, including 48% (12-of-25) from 3-point range. The Peacocks' guards had no problem shooting over the Rangers from deep, which then allowed them to drive and finish at will, as Upper Iowa outscored Parkside in the paint, 36-18, because of the penetration of its guards.

Junior guard Jake Hilmer had 18 points and eight assists for the Peacocks, guard Jareese Williams, a graduate student, also finished with 18 points and went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and redshirt senior forward Connor Duax scored 15 points off the bench.

It was obvious Saturday how much Parkside missed redshirt junior Brandon Hau, a 6-foot-7 forward with three seasons of NCAA Division II experience, plus his redshirt freshman season, who would give the Rangers desperately needed experience. Hau suffered a foot injury during a preseason practice and is expected to be out long-term.

"Just having a Brandon Hau around that has played for four years would help settle us down," Reigel said. "But that happens. Injuries happen, so we're going to get our young guys a ton of experience and hope they learn from their mistakes and get better as the season goes on."

Young talent

And there was a lot to like from those young guys on Saturday.

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who still had just 14 games of NCAA Division II playing experience entering this season, led the Rangers in scoring for the fourth time in four games, with 17 points, but true freshman guard Rasheed Bello had 12 points and three assists off the bench and redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson recorded a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. provided a big boost off the bench with 11 points, including a 3-of-5 performance from beyond the arc.

Overall, though, Parkside struggled from the field Saturday, finishing at 39.7% (23-of-58) after shooting just 38.2% (21-of-55) in Friday's defeat. It's obvious the Rangers are struggling to create offense when Croft isn't doing it, and Croft had to come out early in the second half Saturday after picking up his third foul.

"We definitely have to take some of the load off of Tray," Reigel said. "I feel like he's working way too hard to create shots for himself, to create shots for others. We need to find some players that can give us a shot in the arm on offense but also can defend."

Despite all that, Parkside continued to make runs at Upper Iowa.

The Peacocks led at halftime, 38-30, and opened up a 14-point lead at 45-31 with 17 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

But the Rangers responded with a 13-4 run to get within just five at 49-44 with 13:25 remaining on redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska's second 3 of the game when Bello found him trailing behind the arc near the top of the key on a transition opportunity.

Upper Iowa responded right away, however, going on a 9-0 run to push the lead right back up to 14 at 58-44 with 11:15 left.

The Rangers still continued to fight and had one last chance to make a dent in the lead after they got within seven at 75-68 with 3:28 to go on a pair of free throws from Bello. Parkside was then finally able to force back-to-back missed shots by Upper Iowa, but the Rangers came up empty both times when Croft and then Simpson each missed a contested driving layup.

The Peacocks then put the game on ice when, after they earned an extra possession with an offensive rebound, guard Joe Smoldt, another graduate student, found sophomore forward Nick Reid wide open in the right corner, and Reid buried a 3 right in front of the Parkside student section for a 78-68 lead with 1:43 left.

After a week off, Parkside will be back at home again this Saturday for a tough non-conference game against Findlay (Ohio) at 3 p.m. And despite an 0-2 home start, the Rangers are thrilled to be playing in the new-look De Simone, which looked fantastic this weekend, and in front of fans again for the first time in two seasons.

"It's night and day, right?" Reigel said of the De Simone's facelift. "What we played in for the first 18 years (of Reigel's tenure) was rough, but it's a great facility. Now we need to play some great basketball while some people are here.

"I think as we have more success, we'll get more and more people out here, too."

