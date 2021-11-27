WATCH NOW: Men's college basketball: Parkside goes cold in second half of home loss to Findlay

SOMERS — At its core, basketball is the ultimate make-or-miss game.

Coaches can call the perfect plays, and players can even execute them, but there are no nice gains on first down or infielders in the right spot to knock down a smash.

The ball either goes in the basket or it doesn't. And right now, the ball is simply not going in nearly enough for the Parkside men's basketball team.

The latest example of that was a frustrating non-conference loss to an always strong Findlay (Ohio) squad on Saturday afternoon at the De Simone Gymnasium, when the Rangers did a lot of things well in taking a nine-point halftime lead. But they went frigid in the second half, shooting just 9-of-28 from the field and 3-of-18 from 3-point range, as the Oilers outscored the Rangers by 15 after halftime to steal a 68-62 victory.

After a 2-0 start away from home, Parkside is now 2-3 entering Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play after dropping three straight at the De Simone. In all three of those losses, the Rangers shot poorly, and it's left Parkside coach Luke Reigel more than a little exasperated.

"We make them in practice," Reigel said after Saturday's game. "I thought we executed our offense how it's supposed to look. We have to find some guys that will shoot the basketball with confidence."

Parkside certainly got some strong individual performances Saturday, as sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft led the Rangers in scoring for the fifth time in five games with 16 points, to go with five assists and four steals. Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson had another strong game with 15 points and five rebounds, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. scored 13 points in 26 minutes off the bench, senior guard Ramar Evans totaled seven points and four boards and redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska chipped in seven points.

But the Rangers finished a chilly 26-of-61 (42.6%) from the field overall and 7-of-32 (21.9%) from beyond the arc as their halftime lead dwindled away.

"We've got to find people that have the onions, if you want to call it that, to step up and make a shot, because we can't find guys right now that can do that," Reigel said.

And it certainly didn't help matters that Parkside allowed Findlay (4-2) to shoot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field in the second half.

"Probably the two most frustrating things in coaching (are) when you can't shoot or you can't stop anybody on defense," Reigel said. "We combined them both."

Starting strong

Nevertheless, Parkside started strong offensively out of the gates, making seven of its first 10 shots to jump out to a 15-11 lead.

The Rangers' outside shooting woes really began once the Oilers started to mix in a zone defense and keep Parkside's guards from getting into the paint easily. Even so, Parkside used an 8-0 to take a 25-19 lead then made its final three 3-point attempts — excluding a halfcourt heave at the buzzer — as part of an 11-3 run to close the first half and give the Rangers a 38-29 halftime lead.

But all that momentum evaporated quickly at the start of the second half, as Findlay outscored Parkside 12-3 out of halftime to tie the game at 41-41 with 15 minutes, 14 seconds to play on an inside bucket by junior forward Nathan Bruns, who scored a game-high 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

"We started off awful in the second half," Reigel said. "We ran a couple sets wrong, we missed a couple open shots again. It just snowballed on us."

The Oilers slowly seized the lead throughout the second half, taking a 58-54 advantage with 3:39 remaining when senior forward Brady Wildermuth split a pair of free throws.

But Parkside, which certainly can't be accused of lacking effort thus far, finally made a 3 when Prochaska popped out beyond the top of the arc after setting a screen and buried the shot after taking a pass from Evans to pull the Rangers within 58-57.

They couldn't get the stop they needed, though, as Findlay scored on its next three possessions after eating up much of the shot clock to take a 64-59 lead with 1:17 left.

Parkside had one last gasp, as Croft buried a deep pull-up 3 from the wing to make it 64-62 and came up with a steal on the other end. But with the Rangers trying to tie the game or take the lead, Croft turned the ball over trying to drive the baseline, and the Oilers sank four straight free throws in the final 12 seconds to seal the win.

Conference play next

Reigel is never one to make excuses, but he did reiterate once again after the game that the Rangers are still experiencing growing pains, pointing out that all five of his starters in Saturday's game have played less than 30 career games with the program.

But they have no choice but to grow up quickly, as Parkside begins GLIAC play next week with a tough Thursday-Saturday road trip. The Rangers will head way up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to face Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday night before a Saturday afternoon game against Ferris State, ranked No. 14 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, in Big Rapids, Mich.

As Reigel said with a shrug, maybe the Rangers will start shooting better away from home.

"Starting on Monday, we're 0-0, and we get the worst trip in the GLIAC out of the way right away, so that's a good thing," he said. "Hopefully we find our shooting touch on the way to Sault Ste. Marie."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.