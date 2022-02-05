WATCH NOW: Men's college basketball: Parkside has no answers for Michigan Tech offense in home defeat

SOMERS — If you'd have told UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel that his team would shoot nearly 50% from the field and score 75 points Saturday afternoon against Michigan Tech's stout defense, he'd probably have figured the Rangers would be in a great position to win.

Instead, they lost by 15.

In a performance that should be duplicated on film for teams to watch on how to run effective halfcourt offense, Michigan Tech was on a level of execution rarely seen Saturday, slicing and dicing Parkside from every angle and position on the court imaginable en route to a 90-75 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win at the De Simone Arena in a game the Rangers never led.

Back-cuts, pick-and-rolls, post-ups, spacing and shooting — you name it, the Huskies did it and did it well on the offensive end. They finished at 56.1% (32-of-57) from the field, including 45.8% (11-of-24) from 3-point range, and had a remarkable 26 assists to five turnovers, probably the best indicator of how well their offense functioned Saturday.

All Reigel could really say after the game was to emphasize how good Michigan Tech was offensively.

"We just had no answers for them on the defensive end today," he said. "... (Michigan Tech senior guard Owen) White obviously got them started, in both halves, and then you add in making some 3s, we had no answers.

"We had no answers on the floor, we had no answers as coaches. They just diced us up. They're good. There's a reason they're near the top of the league."

Indeed, Michigan Tech improved to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the GLIAC, still in second place behind conference leader Ferris State, which is 13-0 in GLIAC play. Parkside, meanwhile, had its three-game winning streak snapped in dropping to 11-10 and 8-6, in a three-way tie for fourth place now with Grand Valley State and Lake Superior State.

Despite the loss, the Rangers split their two-game GLIAC homestand this week, including Thursday night's win over Northern Michigan, and have won six of their last eight going into a road trip next week. They'll play Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Thursday night and Wayne State in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

"This isn't the end of the world, but it's disappointing the way we played," Reigel said after Saturday's loss to Michigan Tech. "We'll get ready the next time, and hopefully we get another chance at them."

That would have to potentially be in the GLIAC Tournament, as the Rangers lost twice to the Huskies during the regular season. In their first meeting, on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich., Parkside played much better defensively but struggled on the offensive end in a 59-53 loss.

"When we lost at Tech, we couldn't score, but we played very well defensively," Reigel said. "And today, we played well offensively and couldn't get a stop."

Varied attack

Michigan Tech got its offense from everywhere Saturday.

White, the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year who played in high school at Rhinelander, finished with 19 points and was especially lethal at the start of both halves. He scored nine points in the game's first 3 minutes, 7 seconds as the Huskies raced out to an 11-4 lead.

White picked up two fouls and had to sit for a while at the end of the half, and Parkside closed on a 7-2 run to get within six at halftime, 48-42. But White returned to start the second half and scored six quick points for the Huskies, who made six of their first seven shots after halftime and also added two free throws to quickly open up a 15-point bulge, 63-48, with 15:19 left in the game.

But it was a lot more than White, who also dished out five assists, on offense for Michigan Tech.

Freshman guard Adam Hobson, a Stoughton graduate, went 5-of-9 from 3-point range in scoring a team-high 20 points and also had six assists, senior forward Trent Bell had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, junior guard Eric Carl added 12 points and junior guard Carter Johnson didn't score but handed out nine assists and committed no turnovers.

"They just don't stop moving," said Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who had another big game with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go with seven assists. "They're always swinging the ball. Everybody touches it."

Rangers strong on offense

While Michigan Tech's offense was a work of art Saturday, Parkside's offense wasn't too shabby, either, against a Huskies defense that's allowing just 64.3 points per game this season, least in the conference.

Croft got hot after missing his first three shots and made a number of shots with a high degree of difficulty, as he stayed atop the GLIAC scoring race at 19.9 points per game.

Redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, meanwhile, finished 7-of-10 from the field overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points, freshman guard Rasheed Bello scored 14 and redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

"Lately, we've been playing good as a team, just moving the ball," Croft said. "Whoever's got the best shot will take it. Sometimes we pass up a good one for a great one."

But Michigan Tech's offense was just too much to overcome Saturday.

The Huskies led by double-digits for most of the second half, going ahead by as many as 20 before the final margin. Parkside did make one little late run, as O'Rourke buried back-to-back 3s from the right wing to pull the Rangers within 12 at 78-66 with 4:18 left.

But Michigan Tech called a timeout and came out with a perfect set play, as Hobson curled off a screen and buried a 3 that kicked off an 8-0 run to end any glimmer of hope Parkside still had of stealing a win.

"Not only were they playing very well, but when you get behind by double figures, some nights you get away from your system," Reigel said. "So now you're trying something different to make a play, and it just leads to something else coming open.

"That's what happened. They were scoring one way, we tried to adjust, and they have a counter to it. They were very good today."

