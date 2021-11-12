WATCH NOW: Men's college basketball: Reigel says Rangers will be 'fun to watch' in 2021-22

SOMERS — The De Simone Gymnasium just might be a rocking place this winter.

For one, fans will be able to attend UW-Parkside basketball games again after the pandemic kept them away last season. For another, the venerable gym has undergone an impressive facelift as part of the $5 million RangerVision 2020 campaign that’s massively upgraded the school’s Sports and Activity Center.

And, most of all, Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel thinks he has the makings of a talented roster that could become a high-scoring, explosive outfit.

It will take some time to come together, but Reigel, who begins his 19th season as head coach and 22nd overall with the program, likes what he sees.

“When I look at the potential, I think we’re going to be a fun team to watch,” Reigel said from his office above the De Simone floor Thursday morning. “It’s been a while since we had a team that can put an explosive amount of points on the board, and I think there’s some potential to do that.

“I know we’re going to be fun to watch. And to be able to put those things together, to grow as a group, get better defensively, I like where we could be in a few months.”

Having a regular offseason program and preseason schedule, along with a full slate of non-conference games before Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play begins, will certainly help that cause.

The Rangers open their season this weekend at the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Mo., as they were scheduled to play Lindenwood (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to face Illinois Springfield at 5 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s game ended too late to be included in Saturday’s edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Sunday’s print edition of the News for coverage.

Reigel remarked that Ramar Evans, his sixth-year senior guard, said the preseason flew by. The Rangers were certainly grateful to be back to a normal routine. An NCAA Division II program, Parkside scrimmaged twice against Division III programs and once against a Division I program.

“It felt great to be back in a normal routine, doing our preseason conditioning and weights and everything,” Reigel said. “But it did go fast, because we hadn’t done it for a couple years. We had a very productive fall that led into our first three weeks of practice here. Just to be back doing what we love to do, and in normal circumstances for the most part, feels great.

“So we’re very happy with where we’re at after the first two months of being on campus. Physically, mentally, I think we’re in a great spot to get the season started.”

Croft back

One player who can’t wait to get the season started is redshirt senior guard Tray Croft, an explosive scorer who’s in his third season with the program but has played in just 14 games over his first two.

A broken foot ended Croft’s season after just five games in 2019-20, then he played the first nine games of the COVID-shortened 2021 season last winter before being ruled academically ineligible, a situation in which Reigel was vocally supportive of his player and critical of the decision to rule him ineligible.

Croft, a native of Anniston, Ala., was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year at Iowa Central Community College in 2017-18 and transferred to NCAA Division I Northern Iowa for the 2018-19 season but redshirted that year before transferring to Parkside.

He’s shown his considerable talent when he has been on the court for the Rangers, averaging 16.4 points in his five games two seasons ago and 15.3 in his nine games last season. He took advantage of his “free” year granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes because of the pandemic, and Reigel is just hoping for a full season for Croft.

“We know the talent that he has, the work he puts in, how much he loves the game,” Reigel said. “For his sake, we hope he has the opportunity to just play a full year and really show people what he can do. We’ll reap the benefits of that, if he’s on the floor for 30-plus games this year.”

Four newcomers

Meanwhile, the Rangers have four newcomers to the program this season, two transfers and two true freshmen. Reigel specifically pointed out redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, an NAIA transfer from Lima, Ohio, and true freshman guard Rasheed Bello, who played at DePaul Prep in Chicago, as players who should make an immediate impact.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Simpson gives the Rangers a physical presence they’ve been lacking in the rugged, physical GLIAC since they joined the conference prior to the 2018-19 season.

In fact, Reigel compared Simpson to Parkside great LaVontay Fenderson, which is high praise considering Fenderson ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring list and could pretty much score whenever he wanted to.

“He gives us something physically we haven’t had in a long time,” Reigel said of Simpson. “He’s a big, strong athlete on the wing that can move. ... He moves well, and he just has that kind of build where he’s thick and strong but moves real well. He has a pretty well-rounded game. He can score, he’s a good passer, we need him on the glass.”

Overall, a player like Simpson should definitely help Parkside hold its own in the physical GLIAC.

“From a physical standpoint, I feel like we’ve gotten beat up the last two, three years,” Reigel said. “We had a great preseason with our strength coach. Going into practice, I felt like we were in the best place we’ve been physically in maybe five or six years.”

As for Bello, Reigel called the 6-0, 170-pound guard perhaps “the best athlete we’ve ever had come in as a freshman.”

“He keeps getting better every day, and that’s what’s encouraging about him,” Reigel said. “His ears are always open. He’s trying to get better on all the small details that help you improve as a basketball player.”

Veterans return

The Rangers also have a nice stable of returning players, led by Evans, a program stalwart who’s seen just about everything in his time with the Rangers and came back for one more season with his “free” year from the NCAA. One of the best defensive players in the GLIAC, Evans has been named to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team two seasons in a row and last season also averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Also back is 6-8 redshirt freshman forward Colin O’Rourke, who saw significant minutes as a true freshman last season and was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., who started nine games last season and shot 42% beyond the arc in averaging 9.8 points per game, redshirt freshman guard Josiah Palmer, redshirt freshmen forwards Jacksun Hamilton and Nick Brown and redshirt junior center Bryce Prochaska are among other returnees who saw minutes last season and provide the Rangers with some strong depth this season.

“We have a nice mix of veteran players who may not have the most experience, outside of a couple guys, but they just understand how we want to play,” Reigel said. “They understand our system, and they can help these young players along, and we’ve seen that in practice already, just getting everyone on the roster comfortable with what we do.”

Unfortunately, the Rangers did have one key departure from last season and have been dealt two injuries early this season that will test their depth.

Guard Solomon Oraegbu, who averaged 13.2 points per game last season, transferred to GLIAC rival Ferris State during the offseason.

“Just wasn’t a great fit,” Reigel said when asked why Oraegbu left Parkside. “It was a good opportunity for him to move on.”

Additionally, redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau and Palmer both suffered injuries during the preseason. Reigel said he hopes Palmer will return to the floor by Christmas, but he said Hau’s injury could be a long-term one.

Hau has more playing experience than anyone on the roster aside from Evans, and at 6-7, he gives the Rangers some much-needed size to rebound and defend on the interior, so losing him will test the team’s interior depth right away.

Rest of the GLIAC

With 34 points, Parkside was picked to finish third in the six-team GLIAC North Division in the conference’s preseason coaches poll. Michigan Tech was picked to finish first with 56 points and six first-place votes, with Ferris State right behind at 55 points and five first-place votes.

Grand Valley State, meanwhile, was picked to win the five-team GLIAC South Division with 49 points and nine first-place votes. That division lost a team when Ashland officially moved to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference on July 1.

After finishing fifth in the GLIAC North with a 9-10 record over last season’s GLIAC-only schedule, Parkside is obviously hoping to compete for the top of the division this season and then make a run in the GLIAC Tournament.

The program’s goal at the end of the season is always to reach the NCAA Division II Tournament, which the Rangers have not made since reaching it for the fifth year in a row and sixth time overall, all under Reigel, in the 2016-17 season.

As in every conference in every division across the NCAA, this season is unique in that so many players that normally would’ve been out of eligibility are back, exercising their “free” year.

In the GLIAC, that includes Michigan Tech’s Owen White, the GLIAC Player of the Year last season, as well as Ferris State’s Walt Kelser, Wayne State’s Brailen Neely, Grand Valley State’s Jake Van Tubbergen and Christian Negron and Davenport’s Chris Rollins, all guys who were seniors and first-team All-GLIAC selections last season.

So there’s a ton of talent throughout the GLIAC this season, as Parkside opens its conference schedule Dec. 2 against Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

All that GLIAC talent just adds another layer of excitement to the De Simone Gymnasium experience this winter, and Reigel is excited for fans to see the renovated digs.

“For people that have been here a long time and have come to games, they’re going to have a whole different experience,” Reigel said. “With it much more of an arena feel than an old-school high school gym, the different amenities, the different things that are going to be going on during our games, it’s going to be phenomenal.”

UW-Parkside roster

No.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.;Hometown

1;Vinson Sigmon Jr.;5-10;150;G;R-So.;Detroit

2;Brandon Hau;6-7;200;G/F;R-Jr.;Mukwonago

3;Josiah Palmer;6-2;165;G;R-Fr.;Flossmoor, Ill.

4;Tray Croft;6-1;170;G;R-Sr.;Anniston, Ala.

5;Brett Myre;6-4;170;G;R-Fr.;Newark, Ill.

10;Camron Myre;6-7;175;G/F;R-Jr.;Newark, Ill.

11;Jacksun Hamilton;6-7;195;F;R-Fr.;La Crosse

12;Nick Brown;6-5;185;R-Fr.;F;Elkhorn

14;Rasheed Bello;6-0;170;G;Fr.;Chicago

20;Colin O’Rourke;6-8;195;F;R-Fr.;Plainfield, Ill.

22;Lamon Berry;6-2;185;G;R-So.;Palatine, Ill.

23;Brady Olson;6-0;180;G;R-Fr.;Cuba City

24;Jamir Simpson;6-6;205;F;R-Fr.;Lima, Ohio

25;Ramar Evans;6-2;195;G;R-Sr.;Chicago

30;Jason Larson;6-6;195;F;R-So.;Mount Horeb

34;Bryce Prochaska;6-8;230;C;R-Jr.;Dodgeville

42;Caden Schmidt;6-2;180;G;Fr.;Shiocton

Head coach—Luke Reigel, 19th season.

Assistant coaches—Chris Hill, Tom Reigel, Jordan Newman.

Student managers—Dillon Schwanbeck, Noah Becker.

UW-Parkside schedule

All homes games at De Simone Gymnasium

NOVEMBER

12—vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lindenwood Tipoff Classic (St. Charles, Mo.), (late). 13—vs. Illinois Springfield at Lindenwood Tipoff Classic (St. Charles, Mo.), 5 p.m. 19—vs. Southwest Minnesota State at Haribo Invitational (UW-Parkside), 7 p.m. 20—vs. Upper Iowa at Haribo Invitational (UW-Parkside), 3 p.m. 26—vs. East/West University, 3 p.m. 27—vs. Findlay (Ohio), 3 p.m.

DECEMBER

2—at Lake Superior State (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.), 6:30 p.m.* 4—at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), 2 p.m.* 9—vs. Davenport (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.* 11—vs. Grand Valley State (Mich.), 3 p.m.* 14—vs. Clarke (Iowa), 7 p.m. 20—vs. Missouri-St. Louis, 3 p.m.

JANUARY

1—vs. Purdue Northwest (Ind.), 3 p.m.* 6—at Michigan Tech (Houghton, Mich.), 6:30 p.m.* 8—at Northern Michigan (Marquette, Mich.), 12:15 p.m.* 13—at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 7:30 p.m.* 17—vs. Northwood (Mich.), 3 p.m.* 20—vs. Wayne State (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.* 22—vs. Saginaw Valley State (Mich.), 3 p.m.* 27—at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), 7 p.m.* 29—at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), 2 p.m.*

FEBRUARY

3—vs. Northern Michigan, 7:30 p.m.* 5—vs. Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.* 10—at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), 7 p.m.* 12—at Wayne State (Detroit), 2 p.m.* 17—vs. Ferris State (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.* 19—vs. Lake Superior State (Mich.), 3 p.m.* 26—at Northwood (Midland, Mich.), 2 p.m.*

*—Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game

