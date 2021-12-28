WATCH NOW: Women's college basketball: In honoring Knight-Kenesie, UW-Parkside looks to both past, future

SOMERS — Jenny Knight-Kenesie has a very large family, both immediate and extended, one that's been a huge part of sports in the Kenosha community for many, many years.

But family can be more than blood and marriage, and back on Dec. 11 at UW-Parkside's De Simone Arena, a reminder was served that Knight-Kenesie's family goes way beyond the traditional definition.

That Saturday, a group of young women gathered to honor Knight-Kenesie, and they're all family to each other, just like any relatives.

Along with Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin, current Parkside women's basketball coach Jen Conely and a group of Conely's players, among others, a strong contingent of former Parkside women's basketball players congregated to honor Knight-Kenesie in a surprise ceremony.

The reason was to unveil the naming of the south practice court at the newly-renovated De Simone Arena after Knight-Kenesie, who led the Parkside women's basketball team to extraordinary heights during her 11-season tenure as head coach from 2002-13. Now, the south practice court at the De Simone Arena is adorned as Jenny Knight-Kenesie Court.

The ceremony took place Dec. 11 after the Parkside women's and men's basketball teams hosted a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Grand Valley State. Knight-Kenesie didn't know about it until the moment the ceremony was held, and she was certainly surprised.

"Oh, I'm still in shock," Knight-Kenesie said after the ceremony. "I don't even see this being something I would've ever thought about, but I'm so very honored.

"Obviously, it's about our student-athletes. They are the ones who brought these amazing teams, and commitment and dedication, to the success we had. So I owe everything to them. I'm very honored to have my name on there."

Successful player, coach

Knight-Kenesie was a standout girls basketball player at St. Joseph, propelling the Lancers to three Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association State Tournament appearances and winning the Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year award in 1996. She then went on to a stellar career for the NCAA Division I University of Louisville women's basketball team from 1996-2000, where she was the Cardinals' starting point guard for three seasons and is still tied for fourth on the school's all-time assists list.

After that came coaching, and Knight-Kenesie worked her way up to the head position for the Parkside women's team and led the Rangers to five NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, including back-to-back Sweet 16 berths in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Knight-Kenesie stepped down following the 2012-13 season after the birth of her fourth child with a career record of 195-125, a .609 winning percentage, during her Parkside tenure. She led the Rangers to five 20-win seasons, including four straight from 2009-13, a period in which the team had a 92-31 overall mark.

Former players return

Some of the players who Knight-Kenesie coached to such success were on hand Dec. 11 for the court-naming ceremony, including Amanda Gwidt, formerly Gibson, and Brittany Beyer, who both spoke to the assembled audience.

Beyer ranks No. 2 behind Sammy Kromm on the program's all-time career scoring list with 1,700 points, while Gwidt is No. 4 with 1,322 and No. 2 in career assists with 512.

"This weekend has been so special," said Gwidt, who now resides in the Indianapolis area, that day. "Coach Conely reached out, I think it was like June or July, that they had this planned for Coach Knight-Kenesie. Just going back to the culture that Coach set when we were here, we truly are all a family.

"... Coach just meant so much to every single player I know, so to see her get recognized and honored for everything that she put into Parkside basketball just feels really special, and I'm so happy for her."

Beyer, who's now an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at her alma mater, New London High School, echoed her former teammate's sentiments.

"We talked about all the memories," Beyer said. "And, really, there's not just one memory, it's so many, a cumulative amount of memories. But I think just the biggest thing for us is the family aspect and the culture that was built here that still lasts today."

For Knight-Kenesie, getting to see the players she coached and reminiscing with them that weekend was the best part of being honored.

"It's so nice to see them and see the success that they're having," she said. "They're just phenomenal young ladies. I have been lucky enough to stay in touch with quite a few of them, if not all of them, just through social media and weddings and those kind of things.

"So very thankful to get to see them this weekend and spend a lot of time with them and kind of see what they're doing and what they're up to."

Now an arena

In addition to marking the 10th anniversary, so to speak, of the Sweet 16 teams coached by Knight-Kenesie, her court-naming ceremony also coincided nicely with the RangerVision 2020 campaign that's now coming to fruition, as projects on Parkside's athletic facilities are being completed.

A $5 million campaign that was announced in March 2020, RangerVision 2020 has given a total facelift to the Sports & Activity Center at Parkside, including a major renovation to the De Simone Arena, home to the men's and women's basketball teams, the volleyball team and some wrestling meets.

In fact, the facility was still called the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium the day of Knight-Kenesie's court-naming ceremony, but in another ceremony soon after, it was officially re-christened as the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena.

The renovation has included the complete reconstruction of the bleachers on both the north and south sides of the gym, with the seating plan now featuring differentiated sections, premium chairback seats and designated sections for visitors and students, as well as the creation of VIP seating areas on two levels on the west side of the arena and the addition of state-of-the-art video boards and scorer’s tables.

So, it's now much more of an arena than a gymnasium, hence the name change.

In conjunction with all the changes, Gavin said the school wanted to appropriately honor Parkside athletic legends, and Knight-Kenesie was an obvious choice.

"When we decided to launch this RangerVision 2020 campaign, we wanted to do things that connected our past and our proud history with the goals that we have right now and the progress that we're trying to make right now," Gavin said. "So I think there were some obvious names and people that came to me, and when (the history) was in De Simone, obviously Jenny was one of those people."

Conely, who's now in her fourth season as the head coach of the Parkside women's basketball team, also helped spur on the court-naming ceremony for Knight-Kenesie. The two remain closely connected, and Conely has a healthy respect for what Knight-Kenesie accomplished during her tenure, considering Conely was on the other end of some of Knight-Kenesie's wins when Conely was an assistant for the University of Indianapolis women's team, one of Parkside's Great Lakes Valley Conference rivals, when Knight-Kenesie was coaching.

"(Conely) truly does have an appreciation for Jenny and what she did here and a real passion about building the same type of program today," Gavin said. "So Coach Conely was extremely motivated to do something to honor Jenny."

Because she still lives in the area, Knight-Kenesie has seen the facility upgrades at Parkside, but she was thrilled to see it all come together in a game situation on Dec. 11.

"It's a total transformation, it really is," Knight-Kenesie said. "... Andrew's just done a great job. You can tell he's put a lot of time in, he's obviously got a great staff around him, as well as himself, and just putting in a lot of time and commitment and wasn't going to take no for an answer. He's worked for it, as you can see, and it's going to really transform this university.

"I think it'll make recruiting so much easier, and there's so many great things about our university and Parkside. So I'm just glad that the facilities can kind of help back that up now."

The former players were certainly pleasantly surprised to see how much the De Simone has changed since their time playing there.

"Just getting to walk through these doors and seeing all the renovations that have been done to this arena has been spectacular," Beyer said. "I think all of us were speechless walking in and seeing all the positive things that have happened here in a place that just means so much to us, where we were able to just have the time of our lives.

Return to coaching?

Of course, honoring Knight-Kenesie in such a way on Dec. 11 left one question that had to be asked:

Will she ever return to coaching at the collegiate level, or something similar?

To that, Knight-Kenesie laughed. She and her husband, Eric, have six kids ranging from 15 to four years old, Eric Jr., Christopher, Grace, Luke, Samantha and Matthew.

For now, Knight-Kenesie said she's plenty busy just coaching her kids. That includes coaching Small Fry Basketball, which Knight-Kenesie said she'll continue to do. No surprise, Knight-Kenesie has coached the Kenosha Small Fry team to massive success, including International Small Fry Tournament championships in 2017 and 2019.

"I get that all the time," Knight-Kenesie said when asked about a return to high-level coaching. "You know what, I'm going to stick with right now coaching my kids, which I'm doing a lot of that. I'm coaching my kids all over."

Of course, if you include the players she coached at Parkside, some of "her kids" are now adults. And regardless of whatever her future coaching plans include, Knight-Kenesie will be forever grateful to the players she coached at Parkside, and her name will be forever on the court.

"I was so lucky," she said. "They've been great, and they continue to do great things, so it's pretty amazing."

